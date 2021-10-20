These disposable face masks are breathable and offer ample protection

Coronavirus pandemic made wearing of a face mask a global phenomenon. Touted as the most effective way to prevent contracting the deadly virus, face masks today are an absolute must-have accessory every time a person steps out of the house. However, masks are also useful for protection against pollution and bacterial infections, among other factors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are planning to pick a new set for your family or yourself, here’s a guide to help you in the process.

1. Jockey Unisex's Cotton Face Mask

This cotton face mask comes in a pack of two, and offers seven layers of protection. This means that close to 95% of bacterial and particulate matter is effectively filtered out. Despite its seven-layered protection, it is designed in such a way that it provides for enhanced breathability. Its ergonomic design ensures that the mask adjusts to the contours of the wearer’s face. Note that its soft and adjustable elastic ear loops are meant to provide you comfort. Also note that it can be washed and reused up to 30 washes. However, it has to be discharged after that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Lee Cooper Lightweight Cotton Face Mask

This set of four masks provides six layers of protection. With this mask you can protect yourself from dust, small particles in the air, pollen, among other pollutants. It is essentially an anti-dust and anti-odor mask. Additionally, it will protect you from fog, pollutants, vehicle exhaust, passive smoking, etc. To ensure comfort, this too comes with adjustable loops that gives users a secure fit, such that it largely prevents fogging of the glasses and reduces irritation around the ears. This too can be washed and reused up to 30 times. Please discard after that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. CENWELL 5 Pcs 3D Mask 100% Cotton Printed 6 Layer Face Mask

This five-piece cotton mask is designed for extra comfort and superior protection. This is essentially an anti-pollution and anti-bacterial mask with six-layer protection. It is so designed to perfectly fit your face. It uses breathable soft cotton fabric with a meltblown filter. Can be washed and used 25 times but needs to be disposed of after that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Black Disposable Face Masks

This pack of 50 disposable face masks provides three layers of protection. It is made of meltspray filter layer and non-woven fabric (both help in better filtration). However, these disposable face masks have their surface evenly covered with air pores to afford good breathability. Adjustable soft nose clip design fits the face better and aids in comfortable wearing experience. This is a single-use mask.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON