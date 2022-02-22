Welcome spring in style in white lace dress like Sara Ali Khan. See top picks

A stunning apparel can literally produce feel-good hormones. This is why one should not look for a reason to dress up everyday, and rather just go all-out and dress to the tee. A white lace mini dress ranks high on our list when it comes to keeping it minimalistic and at the same time very elegant and classy. You can wear them on a weekend getaway, to a cocktail party, post office drinks get together and so on to look ravishing and gorgeous.



On Monday, actor Sara Ali Khan opted for a white lace mini dress when she arrived at actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence for baby Jeh's first birthday bash. Needless to say, she looked fresh in that dainty apparel, serving many of us with major style inspiration. We know you too want to introduce one such dress in your wardrobe to welcome spring in style. To save you time, we have rounded up a few picks for you. Scroll down to take a look.





1. LA Loft White Color Mini Plain/Solid Round Neck Polyester Fabric LACE Insert Dress for Women

B086VKFPB1

This white lace mini dress has a regular fit type and is made of polyester fabric. It is a perfect pick to wear on date nights, weekend getaways and so on. The fabric is durable and breathable and the apparel can be machine washed.



2. MSLG Women's Elegant Floral Lace Sleeveless Short Wedding Guest A-line Cocktail Party Dress 975

B084M2JJF4

This elegant dress is made of 100% polyester and offers a slim fit type. The fabric feels soft against the skin and the apparel is comfortable to wear. It covers with a zipper at the back and it is easy to get in and out of this dress.



3. ikichic Women Western Off-Shoulder Floral Lace Mini Dress

B08XNJK9RF

This off-shoulder bodycon dress has a relaxed fit and comes with a deep plunge neckline. It features a floral print and comes in stunning off-white colour. A perfect pick to ace the look on semi-formal outings and casual get together, this dress helps accentuate the curves and is a classic statement wear.



4. SIRIL Women's Dyed Fit & Flare Knee Length Russell Net Dress

B084NVYT29

This knee length dress has a round neck style and is suitable for evening or party wear. It makes for a super stunning wear and is made from net fabric. It can be machine washed too.



