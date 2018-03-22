Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal.

Piyush Goyal is the Minister of Railways of Coal, tasked with turning around India’s largest public transporter and increasing output of the precious fuel.

Goyal was earlier minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, leading initiatives to improve electrification and reduce India’s carbon footprint. Goyal, as power minister, set August 2022 as deadline for electrification of all households in India and May 2018 for the electrification of all villages. Goyal, in October 2015, announced that a LED bulb distribution programme called UJALA had distributed 2 crore bulbs and generated annual savings of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Goyal, a chartered accountant and former banker, has been the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national treasurer. He oversaw the party’s publicity, advertising campaign and social media outreach campaigns during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.