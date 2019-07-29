e-paper
Mukesh Goud, senior Congress leader, dies at 60

Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Mukesh Goud was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital.

south Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad
Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud died after suffering from cancer.
Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud died after suffering from cancer.(Twitter/Uttam Kumar Reddy)

Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud on Monday died here after suffering from cancer.

Goud, who passed away at the age of 60, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He had served as a Marketing Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 20:06 IST

