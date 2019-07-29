Mukesh Goud, senior Congress leader, dies at 60

south

Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud on Monday died here after suffering from cancer.

Goud, who passed away at the age of 60, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He had served as a Marketing Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

