Yediyurappa cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations days after taking over as CM

south

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:28 IST

The Karnataka government has cancelled celebrations related to erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan Jayanti, in one of the first orders issued by the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. The celebrations on November 10 were an annual feature in the former Congress government in the state.

The decision taken in Monday’s Cabinet meeting was following on an application filed by BJP MLA Bopaiah.

The Tipu Jayanti celebration was started by the Siddaramaiah government in 2015 and was observed every November. But, BJP has been opposing the celebration, calling Tipu Sultan a ‘tyrant’ and ‘anti-hindu’.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP for cancelling Tipu Jayanti. “I only started Tipu Jayanti celebrations. According to me, he was the first freedom fighter in the country. BJP people are not secular,” reports ANI.

In 2018, following severe criticism, most ministers and leaders of the then ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, including then CM HD Kumaraswamy, stayed away from the 269th anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, BJP leaders strongly voiced their opposition, saying the 18th century ruler had killed many Hindus and attacked temples.

However, President Kovind, in 2017 address to the joint session of the Karnataka assembly, praised Tipu Sultan for sacrificing his life in the fight against British invaders. “Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rockets in warfare. This technology was later adopted by Europeans.”

Tipu was killed in 1799 during a battle with the British Army while defending his fort at Srirangapatna.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:26 IST