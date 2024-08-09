Here's a curated list of the top 10 Indian entrepreneurs poised to make significant waves in 2024:



Vatsal Gaudani Mr. Vatsal Gaudani, CEO of Vatsal Exports LLP, is dedicated to honouring Ahmedabad's rich textile heritage by prioritising excellence in quality, customization, and affordability. His company has successfully navigated intense market competition, expanding its reach to over 20 countries, renowned for it’s superior textile products such as 100% cotton yarn, fabrics and garments. Recognitions such as Entrepreneurs Today's 35 Under 35, India5000 Best MSME, and The Most Innovative Company underscore Mr. Gaudani’s commitment to innovation. Featured prominently in esteemed publications like Hindustan Times, Economic Times and many more Vatsal continues to innovate in men's fashion with initiatives like Future Sage, emphasising individuality and style. His journey inspires entrepreneurs to embrace challenges with creativity and resilience. 10 Powerful Entrepreneurs to lookout in 2024

Ashok Kumar Sharma

Ashok Kumar Sharma, the visionary founder-director of ARV Global Creations Private Limited, established the company to globalize the centuries-old Indian hand-beading art through high-fashion designer dresses. Leaving his top management role in an MNC, he boldly ventured into this business. Initially focusing on hand-beaded partywear and bridal dresses, the company soon expanded to premium embellished western designs. Currently, ARV exports 100% of its products and plans to launch in India soon. To further promote this indigenous art in bridal and evening wear, they are developing the Maison Lusso brand, targeting small B2B clients and retail customers. Despite being just four years old, ARV has crafted luxury dresses for renowned names like Karen Willis Holmes and Rayon Patros. Their dedication turns imagination into reality, creating designer garments with heartfelt craftsmanship. Each piece is a labor of love, bringing joy to others, which is their greatest rewards.

Mahima Doshi & Kavisha Doshi

Megh Studio was founded in 2020, by Mahima Doshi, Meghna Doshi, and Kavisha Doshi in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. It started as a collective passion of a mother and her two daughters for art and creativity. At Megh Studio each garment we create is a unique work of art, meticulously hand-painted by our skilled women artisans. We take pride in the fact that all our garments are completely hand-painted and hand-embroidered which makes each and every piece special. We are a community-driven brand hoping to bring a change, one saree at a time.

Sanjeev Kathuria

Sanjeev Kathuria, Founder & CEO of Torbit Consulting , is a well known entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in real estate. Under the marketing , sales and construction vericals of his venture, he has achieved inventory sales exceeding ₹15000 crore. The latest success story being the completion and sale of a stalled premium housing project- 'The Grande Meerut'. As part of the content vertical of Torbit Consulting , Torbit Realty (an English fortnightly) , Torbit Property (a Hindi monthly ) , Torbit Consulting website and Torbit YearBook, a knowledge resource with contributions by top industry professionals, have made a mark in the industry.

Dr Neelima Kamrah

Dr. Neelima Kamrah, founder-director of ARV Global Creations, left her role in MNC management to expand Indian hand-beading art through high-fashion designer dresses. ARV, known for hand-beaded partywear and bridal dresses, quickly grew to include premium western designs. Now, ARV exports 100% of its products and plans to launch in India soon. To further promote this art, they are developing the Maison Lusso brand for small B2B clients and retail customers. In just four years, ARV has crafted dresses for renowned names like Karen Willis Holmes and Rayon Patros, transforming imagination into reality with heartfelt craftsmanship. Each piece brings joy to others, reflecting their dedication to luxury clothing.

Mohit Gupta

Mohit Gupta, Founder and MD of Eutien Utilities Pvt Ltd, stands out in the tech world for his innovative approach and excellence. With a B.Tech degree and a passion for technology, he founded Eutien Utilities in 2021, achieving a remarkable 1.5 Cr revenue in its first year and 3.5 Cr the next. His notable implementation of E-Tax for the Republic of Congo highlights his global reach and strategic acumen. Under his leadership, Eutien Utilities excels in Oracle ERP services and is set to launch a groundbreaking e-commerce product. Mohit’s visionary leadership continues to drive technological success and innovation.

Vishal Automats



Vishal Automats, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, excels in manufacturing and supplying high-quality engineering products for industries like automobile, solar, and infrastructure projects. Their product range includes precision turned components, fasteners, cable trays, and customized sheet metal components in materials such as stainless steel and high tensile steel. With state-of-the-art machinery, a quality control lab, and a global market presence, they aim to be a one-stop solution for engineering and metal products. Awards and certifications like India SME 100 and approvals from industry giants like TATA and Godrej underscore their commitment to excellence.

Aman jot Singh

Discover_Patterns is your go-to solution for tackling everyday challenges with simplicity and innovation specialising in architecture, urban planning, art, design, and strategic thinking. Our ethos revolves around ethical, transparent practices, ensuring client-centric solutions with integrity and value at the core. Embracing collaborative and disruptive methodologies, we craft innovative designs that resonate deeply with clients and stakeholders alike. Our dedication to effective communication and meticulous processes guarantees judicious investments, maximising value for all involved. With a relentless pursuit of simplicity and innovation, Discover_Patterns transforms everyday challenges into opportunities, shaping vibrant, sustainable environments for generations to come.

Atharv Kakade

Atharv Kakade is the visionary entrepreneur behind Ecoopex Consultancy LLP, a firm he established in 2020 initially as a marketing agency. Under his leadership, Ecoopex evolved to offer a broad spectrum of services, including consultation and management, while continuing to excel in marketing and public relations, particularly within the Web3 sector. Atharv’s strategic insight and innovative approach have propelled Ecoopex to become a powerhouse in the industry, successfully collaborating with over 1,000 companies and projects in the Web3 space. His work is instrumental in nurturing and scaling new platforms, leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise to foster growth and innovation. Atharv’s commitment to excellence and his ability to anticipate market trends have solidified his reputation as a leading figure in the web3 age, making a significant impact in the ever-evolving landscape of web3 technology, marketing & PR.

Samir Kumar Goel

Making waves from India to the world, Samir Kumar Goel is the visionary founder of “BellDews”, a startup dedicated to crafting premium handmade products that empower women and uplift underserved communities. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability. Goel leads his team in manufacturing high-quality soy wax candles, LED lights, handicrafts, and spices- all while working towards plastic- free packaging. Under Goel’s leadership, BellDews is on a mission to bring the best of Indian artistry to a global audience.

Content complied by: Grocket Media

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.