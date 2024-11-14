“Best” sites to buy followers? Aren’t they all pretty much the same? 14 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers to Boost Your Profile

Nope. That’s what most of them want you to believe, though. The majority of vendors build websites and services to look like they’re heritage social media marketing services that have sold effective followers for years.

But they’re really just scamming their customers.

Before you purchase TikTok followers, read on.

Fake vs. Real TikTok Followers

The purpose of buying followers, as we’ll discuss in detail shortly, is to convince the TikTok algorithms that your account is growing in popularity. But the algos aren’t completely dumb. They can tell the difference between real TikTok users and fake ones since the latter aren’t linked to real accounts on the app.

The scammers aren’t trying to help grow their customers’ TikTok presence, and they don’t expect the interactions they sell to fool the system. They simply generate fake followers with bots, sell them for easy money, and move on to the next sucker.

When buying TikTok followers, remember this: only real followers, who are real people with real TikTok accounts, will do the job — and only reliable services sell them. We’ll recommend the best shortly.

Buying real TikTok fans is the only fast and effective way to add the number of followers you need to build a powerful online presence on the app,

And these are the 14 TikTok services that can get you there.

Buy TikTok Followers: Best Sites of The Year

If you want a quick answer, the best sites to buy TikTok followers are Twicsy, Buzzoid, TokMatik, and Rushmax.

More TikTok influencers have reached the heights with the help of Twicsy’s followers than with those from any other service.

That’s not all you need to know, of course, but it’s the type of “customer review” you won’t often find. Twicsy first became known more than a dozen years ago as the world’s best provider of Instagram followers, and when Americans and Europeans were allowed to sign up for TikTok accounts, this company seamlessly began providing powerful growth on that social app as well.

You can choose real follower packages of eight sizes when ordering from Twicsy, starting at 100 interactions and ranging up to a whopping 20,000 genuine TikTok followers, with instant delivery and surprisingly affordable prices. Ordering is fast and easy on their state-of-the-art website, with full security for all client data and a 24/7 customer support team always available.

The real reason so many influencers love Twicsy, though, is the organic growth that their real followers trigger. Results vary from user to user, of course, but the number to remember is 100% — that’s the average return of new, organic followers that accounts receive after making a purchase. In other words, you’ll see about 100 new subscribers for every 100 that you buy.

Only one other provider can approach that performance. It’s what makes Twicsy stand out as the best option for TikTok followers in a very crowded field.

Click here to buy Twicsy’s real TikTok followers

Here’s a second great choice when you want to grow your TikTok account. Buzzoid has just about the same level of experience as Twicsy, and they’re universally viewed as that service’s only serious challenger.

Buzzoid offers packages from 100 to 10,000 high-quality TikTok followers. They’re all real users with real accounts on the app, they’re all priced reasonably, and they all arrive with lightning-fast delivery. This provider is known for high-quality service as well, from the speed and security of ordering to the expert around-the-clock support reps who are always ready to help.

Buzzoid’s customer satisfaction levels are extremely high, not just because of the service they provide but because of the results they deliver. The average organic growth that clients see is just a slight notch below the growth that Twicsy followers provide, and the two providers are so close that many customers who’ve tried both say they get better results from Buzzoid.

Choosing Buzzoid over Twicsy is a choice — not a mistake.

Click here to buy Buzzoid’s real TikTok followers

3. TokMatik and Rushmax (tie)

Neither of these options is at the level of our top two recommended services — yet. They have less industry experience so they still have lots of room to grow, but TokMatik and Rushmax have already built very effective operations able to quickly deliver high-quality TikTok followers and outstanding results.

Their offerings are quite similar, too: packages of 100-10,000 real follows from real users, rapid delivery and prices right in line with other top providers, terrific user experiences with full safety and security, and 24-hour support reps able to provide any help needed or answer any question customers have before or after they order.

You probably won’t see 100% returns on your TokMatik or Rushmax follower purchases — but you can reasonably expect to see 95% returns or even better. That’s outstanding performance from newer providers, and it’s far better than you’ll see from any of the services lower on this list.

Both TokMatik and Rushmax are worth a long look.

The final ten providers in our rankings are trustworthy and always deliver 100% real TikTok followers, meaning your account is always safe. They don’t quite qualify for our top four, though, for reasons we’ll explain.

TheIGPros: Slow delivery kept this service out of our top four.

DVY Labs: Just as good as Twicsy and Buzzoid, but their followers cost much more.

Elite Insta: No single-purchase follower packages are offered, only expensive monthly packages.

Boostify: Organic growth eventually arrives, but not to the highest levels and not very quickly.

InstaMiracle: This service defines a middle-of-the-pack option; not bad, not great.

Follower Flow: Results are about half of what you receive from one of our top four recommended services.

Craft Comments: We like their comments, but their TikTok followers don’t provide strong growth.

Genius Gram: Geo-targeted followers are quite pricey and don’t do any better for account growth.

Lift Likes: The low prices are great, but the cheap TikTok followers don’t provide great results.

Fusion Snap: Some people say they get good growth; others say trying this service was largely a waste of money.

How Buying Genuine TikTok Followers Generates Organic Growth

You can’t pick up lots of new followers until you have lots of TikTok users seeing your posts. And there’s so much content posted on TikTok every day that most of the videos uploaded to the app go largely unseen.

That’s a real problem for content creators with small accounts. The algorithms only give widespread visibility to TikTok’s most popular accounts.

If you don’t have a large follower count, there’s only one way you can open the door to the exposure you need: you buy TikTok fans. The system sees the influx of new subscribers, thinks that your account is becoming popular, and rewards you with larger audiences for your posts.

As more and more first-time viewers watch your TikTok videos — and as long as you’ve created terrific, high-quality content — more and more will hit the “follow” button. Those organic followers, who’ve decided they want to see more of what you create, are the key to becoming truly popular and important on the app.

Enormous numbers of influencers have used this TikTok growth strategy to build their accounts into huge presences on the social media platform and earn TikTok fame (and not incidentally, earn big bucks from the sponsored content they post).

Real Life TikTok Success Stories

What better way is there to learn about TikTok success than hearing from those who have found it? We interviewed several of the app’s newest big-name influencers to learn the story behind their surge to TikTok prominence. Here’s what they told us.

(They’ve asked us not to identify them by their TikTok usernames so their fans wouldn’t know that they’ve bought followers as a marketing strategy. We’ve agreed. We’ve also gently edited their comments.)

Influencer #1

My journey wasn’t smooth. I started by following the advice on building a social media presence that I’d read online. I optimized my TikTok profile, I used a zillion hashtags in my posts, I found lots of influencers who created content about the subjects I loved and commented on their videos all the time.

All I got for all of that work was a handful of new fans, and I realized I had to try something else. I did some more research and found that everything I had tried hadn’t worked for years. The people who succeed on the app all buy active TikTok followers. So I did too.

And it worked, big time. I settled on Twicsy as a follower service and bought a few hundred fans. Within a few days, I knew I was on the right track because my fan base doubled. I couldn’t believe it, so I bought a larger follower package. The same thing happened again! That became my strategy and remains my strategy today.

As I buy more and more authentic TikTok followers, my fan base skyrockets each time. They’re loyal followers, too. I started bringing on sponsors once I hit a few thousand followers, and my fans regularly buy the products advertised in my sponsored content. They also comment on my videos all the time, and I love the interactions with them.

So where am I now? After a year and a half of building, I have nearly a million fans and I quit my day job almost nine months ago. And yes, I’m still buying Twicsy followers.

Influencer #2

When I decided I wanted to become a TikTok influencer, I was lucky. I had made a couple of friends in the influencer community who were generous enough to give me advice. That’s why I’m paying it forward now.

They told me three things:

Make the very best videos you can, and be sure they’ll grab people’s attention immediately. Every three weeks, buy Buzzoid’s follows from active TikTok users. After three months, buy TikTok likes and TikTok views from them, too.

That was it. And it worked.

The followers I’ve been buying jumpstarted my organic account growth better than I could have imagined, taking me to 1,000 fans, then 10,000, then 100,000, and now over 350,000. The other TikTok engagements gave my new audience social proof that they should check out my videos, and they often put my vids on the For You page. Some even go viral.

And I guess my content is pretty darned good, too, since I’ve barely lost any followers as my fan base keeps growing. It’s been a wild ride, I’m making great money, and I enjoy all the feedback and love I get on my account.

Remember those three tips, and you can do it just like I did.

