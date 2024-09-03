5 Best Places to Visit in India in September

September is a fantastic month to explore India, with the monsoons receding and the landscape blooming in its lush green glory. The weather is pleasant, tourist spots are less crowded, and the countryside looks particularly inviting. Here are five of the best destinations to visit in India in September, each offering a unique experience that reflects the country's diverse beauty. Places to Visit in India this Monsoon Season

1. Munnar

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a charming hill station in Kerala, known for its rolling tea plantations, misty valleys, and exotic flora and fauna. September is the perfect time to visit Munnar, as the rains have just ended, leaving behind lush greenery, rejuvenated waterfalls, and a cool, pleasant climate.

Top Attractions in Munnar

Tea Gardens and Plantations: Visit the Kolukkumalai Tea Estate, the highest tea plantation in the world, and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed tea.

Eravikulam National Park: Home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, this park offers breathtaking views and a chance to spot unique wildlife.

Mattupetty Dam and Kundala Lake: Ideal for boating and picnicking, with scenic views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Where to stay in Munnar:

Club Mahindra Munnar is a beautiful resort offering breathtaking views of the surrounding tea plantations. Some of the rooms in this resort in Munnar are designed like a traditional Kerala “tharavadu” (ancestral home), providing an authentic local experience combined with modern amenities.

2. Goa

Goa is often associated with its sunny beaches and vibrant nightlife, but September brings out a different side of this popular destination. The monsoons turn Goa into a lush green paradise, with its backwaters, spice plantations, and waterfalls at their best. September can be a good time to visit Goa as the tourist crowds are less, the prices are lower, and the natural beauty of Goa is at its peak, making it ideal for a relaxing getaway.

Must-See Attractions:

Dudhsagar Waterfalls: One of the tallest waterfalls in India, it is a sight to behold during September, gushing with monsoon waters.

Old Goa and Its Churches: Explore the rich history and heritage of Goa through its iconic churches like Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral.

Spice Plantations: Take a guided tour through the aromatic spice plantations near Ponda and savour authentic Goan cuisine.

Where to stay in Goa

Located on the pristine Varca Beach, Club Mahindra Varca Beach Resort is one of the finest resorts in Goa. Spread over acres of lush green lawns, this resort in Goa combines Goan architecture with modern comforts, providing an ideal setting for a relaxing vacation.

3. Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar, located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, is a picturesque hill station known for its strawberry farms, scenic viewpoints, and pleasant climate. In September, Mahabaleshwar is enveloped in mist, with cool breezes and a refreshing ambiance. The post-monsoon greenery, cool climate, and fewer tourists make it an ideal time to explore Mahabaleshwar's beauty.

Must-See Attractions:

Venna Lake: Perfect for boating and enjoying the serene surroundings.

Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point: Popular viewpoints offering panoramic views of the lush valleys and the Krishna River.

Pratapgad Fort: A historic fort that offers a glimpse into Maratha history and stunning views of the surrounding hills.

Where to stay in Mahabaleshwar

Situated amidst dense forests and verdant hills, Club Mahindra Sherwood Resort in Mahabaleshwar offers a peaceful retreat in the Western Ghats. This resort in Mahabaleshwar blends colonial charm with contemporary amenities, making it an excellent choice for a mountain escape.

4. Coorg

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a hill station in Karnataka famous for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and dense forests. September is an excellent time to visit Coorg, as the rains subside and the entire region is draped in greenery.

Must-See Attractions:

Abbey Falls: A spectacular waterfall surrounded by coffee and spice plantations, it is in full flow during September.

Dubare Elephant Camp: Get up close with elephants and learn about their care and conservation.

Raja's Seat: A popular viewpoint offering stunning views of the valley, especially at sunrise and sunset.

Where to stay in Coorg

Set amidst a sprawling coffee plantation, Club Mahindra Madikeri Resort in Coorg offers a luxurious stay in the heart of nature. This resort in Coorg is designed in the traditional Kodagu style, with tiled roofs, wooden pillars, and cosy interiors.

5. Puducherry

Puducherry, is a charming coastal town that offers a unique blend of French colonial heritage and Indian culture. September is a pleasant time to visit Puducherry, with the weather being cooler and less humid.

Must-See Attractions:

French Quarter: Stroll through the cobblestone streets lined with colonial buildings, chic cafes, and boutique shops.

Promenade Beach: Enjoy a leisurely walk along the beach, visit the Mahatma Gandhi statue, and savour local delicacies from street vendors.

Auroville: A unique township dedicated to peace and human unity. Visit the iconic Matrimandir and explore its serene surroundings.

Where to stay in Puducherry?

Located along the serene shores, Club Mahindra Puducherry Resort is a charming beachfront property offering a mix of French and Tamil influences. This resort in Puducherry's vibrant architecture and lush surroundings make it a perfect escape for relaxing at the beach.

Conclusion

September is a wonderful time to explore these diverse destinations in India. From the misty mountains of Munnar and Mahabaleshwar to the vibrant coastlines of Goa and Pondicherry and the coffee-scented hills of Coorg, each place offers a unique experience enhanced by the beauty of the post-monsoon season. Pack your bags and get ready to discover these gems, where nature, culture, and adventure await.

