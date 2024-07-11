Are you continuously searching for ways to bridge financial gaps in your budgets? You may not need to look far if you or your spouse owns a property. By pledging a property that you own to the bank or a financier, you can secure a Loan Against Property (LAP) and manage your expenses hassle-free! Remember that LAP is a secured loan granted against residential or commercial property, including houses, shops, offices, workshops, factories, and more. 5 Mistakes to Avoid While Taking a Loan Against Property.

There are no restrictions on how you can use the funds from Mortgage Loan. The choice is yours for emergencies, family needs, or business expansion. However, it's wise to refrain from using these funds for speculative purchases, as it could jeopardise your ownership of the property if you struggle to repay the loan on time.

Want to know more about such mistakes to avoid when in favour of managing your finances via a Loan Against Property? Let’s have a look at the pointers below:

1.Not Comparing Interest Rates

Ignoring interest rates when taking out a loan, especially a Loan Against Property (LAP), can have significant financial consequences. The interest rate is the cost you pay to borrow money from the lender. It directly affects your monthly payments (EMIs) and the total amount you repay over the loan's duration. Even a small difference in interest rates can significantly increase the total amount you pay over the loan term. Comparing rates helps you minimise this cost.

2.Neglecting Loan Amount

Borrowing more than needed when taking out a loan, such as a Loan Against Property (LAP), can lead to several potential pitfalls that affect your financial health. Taking out a larger loan than necessary means you'll have more debt to repay. It can strain your monthly budget and make it harder to manage other expenses or unexpected costs that may arise. If you borrow beyond your means to repay comfortably, you risk missing payments or defaulting on the loan. It can severely impact your credit score and financial standing, making it harder to borrow in the future.

3.Not Reading the Agreement

Skipping the fine print when dealing with loans, particularly Loans Against Property (LAPs), can result in major financial misunderstandings and issues. Additional expenses, including processing fees, prepayment penalties, late payment charges, and other administrative costs, are sometimes mentioned in the fine print. Ignoring this information can lead to unforeseen charges, raising the overall cost of your loan. Reading the tiny print enables you to compare loan offers from several lenders effectively. It guarantees that you make an informed decision based on all important factors rather than just the headline interest rate or loan amount.

4.Ignoring Repayment Capacity

Taking out a Mortgage Loan with excessively high EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments) than your income can put a strain on your monthly budget. It may leave you short on finances to pay for groceries, bills, or emergencies. If you commit to repayments that exceed your financial capabilities, you may struggle to make payments on schedule. If you miss payments or default on a loan, it can have a negative influence on your credit score and future borrowing opportunities. Borrowing within your means will help you maintain long-term financial stability. It enables you to save, prepare for future needs, and attain your objectives without stress.

5.Look for Alternatives

Different types of loans may have varying interest rates, fees, and repayment terms. By comparing alternatives like personal loans, credit lines, or even borrowing from family, you can find a more cost-effective option that saves you money in the long run. Applying for multiple loans within a short period can affect your credit score. By considering various alternatives upfront, you can choose the one that best meets your needs without unnecessary credit inquiries. Alternative loan products often offer different terms and conditions. Some may have more flexible repayment schedules, lower fees for early repayment, or options to adjust loan amounts based on changing financial needs.

Summing it up

A loan against property is an ideal tool for many borrowers. They have many advantages, like:

An easy online application.

Longer and more flexible tenure of up to 15 years. It reduces the borrower's burden.

Processing is transparent because there are no hidden fees.

Lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans.

Higher loan amount.

There are no restrictions on how the loan can be used. You can utilise it to grow your business or for personal purposes.

You retain ownership of the property that was used to secure the loan. Once the repayment terms are met, you can stay at the property without any hassle.

You may also use a mortgage loan calculator by ICICI Bank to determine the potential EMIs and total repayment amount. It is an easily accessible tool available on every bank’s website.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.