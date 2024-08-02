5 Water Heaters/Geysers to Buy in India in 2024

Selecting the ideal water heater or geyser for your home can add to your comfort and happiness. As we step into 2024 winters, it’s essential to know which models stand out in offering you these. This blog walks you through the ideal water heater brand Kenstar and the models it offers so that you can take an informed decision when it comes to buying a water heater for your home. Kenstar: Kenstar TRIGON DIGI

Our Ranking Factors

Capacity: Tank size to meet your household's hot water needs.

Tank size to meet your household's hot water needs. Technology: We are considering modern features like smart controls and advanced safety mechanisms.

We are considering modern features like smart controls and advanced safety mechanisms. Brand Reputation: Reliable brands that offer better performance and customer support.

Ideal Water Heaters and Geysers in India for 2024

Based on the above-mentioned criteria, here are some of the ideal water heaters to consider in 2024 winters:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15L & 25L

Features:

Technology: It has Whirlflow technology that gives 20% more hot water output. It also has feather touch temperature control

It has Whirlflow technology that gives 20% more hot water output. It also has feather touch temperature control Durable Build: Equipped with Blue Sapphire Enamel Glassline-coated tank and Magnesium Anode Rod that ensures ample hot water supply, corrosion resistance and longevity.

Equipped with Blue Sapphire Enamel Glassline-coated tank and Magnesium Anode Rod that ensures ample hot water supply, corrosion resistance and longevity. Safety Features: Shockproof plastic body adds an extra layer of safety. It is ISI certified which ensures guarantee of safety, quality and reliability.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar TRIGON DIGI is a star pick for medium-sized households due to its efficient heating and reliable safety features. Its sleek design and durable construction makes it an investment worth water heater for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

Kenstar SERENE+

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 6L, 10L, 15L & 25L

Features:

Capacity: Available in different capacities to choose from according to your family size. Ideal for larger families or homes with high hot water demands.

Available in different capacities to choose from according to your family size. Ideal for larger families or homes with high hot water demands. Advanced Technology: Equipped with a multi-functional valve for enhanced safety and performance. It has a temperature control knob and 8 bar pressure compatibility which makes it suitable for high-rise buildings.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar SERENE+ stands out for its variable capacities and efficiency, making it suitable for every household. It combines performance with durability, offering a practical solution for families which need a reliable and durable water heater.

Kenstar HOTSTAR

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 10L, 15L & 25L

Features:

Capacity: Suitable for bigger families or households with high hot water demand.

Suitable for bigger families or households with high hot water demand. Advanced Heating Technology: Ensures 10% longer heat retention with thick PUF. Magnesium Anode Rod enhances corrosion protection, extending the water heater's lifespan. Compatibility with 8-bar pressure makes it suitable for high-rise buildings, ensuring consistent performance.

Ensures 10% longer heat retention with thick PUF. Magnesium Anode Rod enhances corrosion protection, extending the water heater's lifespan. Compatibility with 8-bar pressure makes it suitable for high-rise buildings, ensuring consistent performance. Enhanced Safety: Equipped with IPX4 protection that safeguards against water splashes, ensuring safety and longevity. It has a shockproof body that adds an extra layer of safety.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar HOTSTAR excels in capacity and safety, providing ample hot water for extensive use. Its advanced features and high energy efficiency make it a top contender for those with bigger homes/family size and significant hot water needs.

Kenstar INSTE

Type: Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3L & 5.9L

Features:

Compact Design: Perfect for places where space is less and requirement for hot water is instant like for hand wash, washing utensils etc.

Perfect for places where space is less and requirement for hot water is instant like for hand wash, washing utensils etc. Quick Heating: It has a powerful heating element that provides hot water on demand without the wait. It also has a pressure release valve that ensures safety by releasing excess pressure.

It has a powerful heating element that provides hot water on demand without the wait. It also has a pressure release valve that ensures safety by releasing excess pressure. Energy Efficient: Minimizes electricity use by heating water only when needed and uses just 3kW input power.

Why It's Recommended: For those who require a compact and efficient solution, the Kenstar INSTE is an excellent choice. Its instant heating capability and space-saving design make it ideal for small apartments, kitchens or handwash places.

Kenstar KWIK

Type: Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3L & 5.9L

Features:

Compact and Efficient: Ideal for quick hot water needs and smaller spaces.

Ideal for quick hot water needs and smaller spaces. Quick Operation: Equipped with a powerful heating element that heats water instantly. It has 6.5 Bar pressure which makes it ideal for high-rise buildings.

Equipped with a powerful heating element that heats water instantly. It has 6.5 Bar pressure which makes it ideal for high-rise buildings. User-Friendly and safe: Easy to install and operate, making it a convenient option for many homes. Shockproof plastic body that makes it durable against impacts.

Why It's Recommended: The KenstarKWIK provides a perfect balance between size and efficiency. Its compact design and instant heating capability make it a versatile choice from kitchens to handwash area to anywhere in the house.

Conclusion

When selecting the ideal water heater for your home in 2024, consider your household’s specific needs and preferences. Whether you choose an instant water heater for its space-saving and on-demand benefits or a storage water heater for its high capacity and consistent supply.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.