50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial
The Indian Alert Celebrates 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024
The Indian Alert proudly announces the successful execution of the second edition of "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024," further expanding its remarkable initiatives. Following the success of the "National Achievers Award," which honors individuals who have redefined success in their fields and brought pride to their cities, this event seeks to spotlight visionary business leaders across India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a hub of entrepreneurship, and this initiative aims to inspire ordinary people to achieve extraordinary success through the stories of 50 accomplished entrepreneurs.
On 7th July 2024, The ITC Welcome Hotel in Delhi buzzed with excitement as The Indian Alert celebrated the "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024". This grand event recognized entrepreneurs from various states who have excelled in their fields, significantly contributing to their regions and society. Awarded in diverse categories, these 50 visionary business leaders were honored in an unprecedented celebration of entrepreneurship.
Shantanu rana
Founder
MR.CORN
Excellence in the field of QSR restaurants
Amit Gulati
Business Owner
Greenhouse Lighting by G&G Traders
Excellence in the field of Handcrafted Wooden Home Decor Lighting
Rohit Gupta
COO & Co-Founder
College Vidya
Excellence in the field of Building India’s Most Trusted Online Education Platform
Renuka ( Renu K )
Founder & CEO
Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
Excellence in the field of Innovative Design & Build Interior
Mehul Purohit
Founder & CEO
Multiphase Digital
Excellence in the field of PR & Digital Branding
ABHISH KRISHNAN CEO, VAISAK T RAJAN , CFO
VAISAK T RAJAN is a CFO, ABHISH KRISHNAN a CEO
E canna Coin Digital Asset and Wealth Management Private Limited
Excellence in the field of Crypto
Shivam Kushwaha
Founder of the company
CLOUDASTRA TECHNOLOGIES (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED
Excellence in the field of software agency
Mr. Nikhil Gill
Founder
Shalom India Travels
Excellence in the field of Tour and Travel Services in North India
Dr. Mamta Sindhu Thory
CEO and Founder of Mamta Akashic Reader
Mamta Akashic Reader
Best Entrepreneur of the Year
FATEH / SAHIIL
DIRECTOR / ADVISOR
VIRA
EXCELLENCE IN FEILD OF – WOMEN APPARELS
Navdeep Ahuja
Founder – Director
Patsav Academy
Best Academy for Media & Entertainment Education
Dr. Sougat Dasgupta
Founder & CEO
Astroanswer
Excellence in the field of Astrology & Vastu
Sudhir Kove
Cofounder & CEO
Sudhir Kove Life Transformation Academy
Excellence in the field of Training and Coaching
Madhusudan Aggarwal
Director
Jivaa Machinery Global Private Limited
Exellence in the field of Plastic Machinery Manufacturer
Keshav Mangla
Director
Safehawk Workwear Pvt Ltd
Excellence in the field of Manufacturer Of Safety Workwear
Dr. Dimple Ranawat
CEO & Founder
Divine Iris – Soulful Healing Studio
Excellence in the field of Holistic Well-Being, Healing and Life Transformation
Priyanshu Goel
Director
MUI INDIA LIMITED
Excellence in the field of Manufacturer of PVC Pipes & Fittings
Susmita Gupta
Founder
Ed Innova and Anaghtara Jewellery
Excellence in the field of PR and Communications, creative branding, D2C product manufacturing and selling
Dr Anu Binny
Founder
Anu binny- Design Your Best Life
Impact
Revanth Koppisetti
Founder
Brand Buzz
Excellence In the Field Of B2C Mobile Application Development
Radhicka vij khatri
Owner
Skinbyradhicka
Excellence In the Field Of Cosmetologist (facial aesthetics )
ADV.MUDIT DADHICH(CPA)
director
MARKMYBRAND
EXCELLENCE IN THR FIELD OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS & Startup Legal Professional
Manoj Jaglan
Director
Haptron
Excellence in the field of Franchise Model in IT Education
Dr. Alok kashyap
CEO & FOUNDER
YATIKEN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Bihar Youngest IT Startup based in USA INDIA CANDA
Dr Swapnil Bhujbal & Mrs Pooja Swapnil Bhujbal
Directors
Archiplex 3D visualisations and planning
Architectural Designers
Saqib khan
Founder & owner
JAI HIND ENTERPRISES
Excellence in the field of mobile audio accessories
Aman Maskeen
CEO & Founder
Elite Talkers
Excellence in professional English Communication Training
Shivani Shah
Founder and CEO
Vision Academy and LTF
Excellence in the field of International Education
Nishita Aggarwal
Founder
The Event Designer
Excellence in the Field of Luxury Wedding Planning and Design
Ashish Poddar
Founder/Ceo
Surender Poddar & Co(Spc Groups)
Excellence in the field of Accounting & Taxation solutions
Md Fahim Anjum
Co-founder director
Infinity eduversity
Excellence in the field of Education Counselor
Dr. Suneeta Pandey
Academic and Administrative Incharge
City Montessori College, Aliganj 1
Excellence In Field of Edupreneur
HIMANSHI & KARANN TALWAR
PARTNER
MKT FOODS LLP
EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF FROZEN FOOD
Surendra Kumar
CEO
Regalo Kitchens Pvt. Ltd
Excellence in Modular Kitchen
Adv.Vishrut Relan
Founder
Relan’s Legal
Excellence In Field of Legal Services 2023-2024
VIRAL SAKHIYA
Founder & CEO
PRIDE EDUCARE INDIA PVT LTD
Excellence in the field of Best Business Coach for SME
Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma
Chairman
Shankh Aviation Private Limited [Shankh Air]
Emerging Entrepreneur in Aviation
Gurmeet Singh
Director
Hair Wig house Private Limited
Excellence in the filed of Non Surgical Hair Replacement
Yusuf
Founder
AL-EduCare
“Excellence in the field of Medical Education Guidance Award”.
Prashant Singh
Founder
The India Art Investment Co. Pvt Ltd – Haath Ka Bana
Excellence in the filed of Sustainable Impact Craft Company
Amit Kumar
Founder & Director
Digital Sampark
Excellence in the filed of PR Consultant
Ahmad Raza
DIRECTOR
SAMT GLOBAL EDUCATION PVT LTD
Excellenc IN ABROAD MEDICAL ADMISSION
Umashankar Sharma
Chief Executive Officer
Rooflux Tiles and Sanitary Pvt Ltd
Tiles manufacturing (Construction material)
Jitender Sharma
Founder
Getway India Holidays
Excellence in the Field of Travel Company
Yash Parashar
CEO
ReachCure
Excellence in the Field of Healthcare Marketing
Paras Arora
Founder
Crazy Corner
Excellence in the field of caterers
Abhishek Gami
Founder & Managing Director
United Wolfram Pvt Ltd
Excellence in the field of Powder Metallurgy & Rare Metals
The ceremony was graced by a constellation of notable personalities. Mr. Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, served as the chief guest, presenting the awards to the selected entrepreneurs. Dr. Taara Malhotra has also graced the occasion with her presence as Special Guest. The panel discussion on 'The Entrepreneurial Mindset' featured esteemed speakers like Dr. Anu Binny, Founder of Anu Binny-Design Your Life; Rohit Gupta, COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya; and Renuka, Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Their insightful discussions captivated the audience and provided invaluable perspectives on the entrepreneurial spirit.
Vansh Mehra, Founder Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., commended the initiative while addressing the distinguished gathering. He emphasized that honoring these visionary leaders is a crucial step in recognizing the individuals who form the foundation of India's burgeoning economic trends and success stories.
