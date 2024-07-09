The Indian Alert proudly announces the successful execution of the second edition of "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024," further expanding its remarkable initiatives. Following the success of the "National Achievers Award," which honors individuals who have redefined success in their fields and brought pride to their cities, this event seeks to spotlight visionary business leaders across India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a hub of entrepreneurship, and this initiative aims to inspire ordinary people to achieve extraordinary success through the stories of 50 accomplished entrepreneurs. 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial.

On 7th July 2024, The ITC Welcome Hotel in Delhi buzzed with excitement as The Indian Alert celebrated the "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024". This grand event recognized entrepreneurs from various states who have excelled in their fields, significantly contributing to their regions and society. Awarded in diverse categories, these 50 visionary business leaders were honored in an unprecedented celebration of entrepreneurship.

50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024

Shantanu rana Founder MR.CORN Excellence in the field of QSR restaurants Amit Gulati Business Owner Greenhouse Lighting by G&G Traders Excellence in the field of Handcrafted Wooden Home Decor Lighting Rohit Gupta COO & Co-Founder College Vidya Excellence in the field of Building India’s Most Trusted Online Education Platform Renuka ( Renu K ) Founder & CEO Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Excellence in the field of Innovative Design & Build Interior Mehul Purohit Founder & CEO Multiphase Digital Excellence in the field of PR & Digital Branding ABHISH KRISHNAN CEO, VAISAK T RAJAN , CFO VAISAK T RAJAN is a CFO, ABHISH KRISHNAN a CEO E canna Coin Digital Asset and Wealth Management Private Limited Excellence in the field of Crypto Shivam Kushwaha Founder of the company CLOUDASTRA TECHNOLOGIES (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED Excellence in the field of software agency Mr. Nikhil Gill Founder Shalom India Travels Excellence in the field of Tour and Travel Services in North India Dr. Mamta Sindhu Thory CEO and Founder of Mamta Akashic Reader Mamta Akashic Reader Best Entrepreneur of the Year FATEH / SAHIIL DIRECTOR / ADVISOR VIRA EXCELLENCE IN FEILD OF – WOMEN APPARELS Navdeep Ahuja Founder – Director Patsav Academy Best Academy for Media & Entertainment Education Dr. Sougat Dasgupta Founder & CEO Astroanswer Excellence in the field of Astrology & Vastu Sudhir Kove Cofounder & CEO Sudhir Kove Life Transformation Academy Excellence in the field of Training and Coaching Madhusudan Aggarwal Director Jivaa Machinery Global Private Limited Exellence in the field of Plastic Machinery Manufacturer Keshav Mangla Director Safehawk Workwear Pvt Ltd Excellence in the field of Manufacturer Of Safety Workwear Dr. Dimple Ranawat CEO & Founder Divine Iris – Soulful Healing Studio Excellence in the field of Holistic Well-Being, Healing and Life Transformation Priyanshu Goel Director MUI INDIA LIMITED Excellence in the field of Manufacturer of PVC Pipes & Fittings Susmita Gupta Founder Ed Innova and Anaghtara Jewellery Excellence in the field of PR and Communications, creative branding, D2C product manufacturing and selling Dr Anu Binny Founder Anu binny- Design Your Best Life Impact Revanth Koppisetti Founder Brand Buzz Excellence In the Field Of B2C Mobile Application Development Radhicka vij khatri Owner Skinbyradhicka Excellence In the Field Of Cosmetologist (facial aesthetics ) ADV.MUDIT DADHICH(CPA) director MARKMYBRAND EXCELLENCE IN THR FIELD OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS & Startup Legal Professional Manoj Jaglan Director Haptron Excellence in the field of Franchise Model in IT Education Dr. Alok kashyap CEO & FOUNDER YATIKEN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Bihar Youngest IT Startup based in USA INDIA CANDA Dr Swapnil Bhujbal & Mrs Pooja Swapnil Bhujbal Directors Archiplex 3D visualisations and planning Architectural Designers Saqib khan Founder & owner JAI HIND ENTERPRISES Excellence in the field of mobile audio accessories Aman Maskeen CEO & Founder Elite Talkers Excellence in professional English Communication Training Shivani Shah Founder and CEO Vision Academy and LTF Excellence in the field of International Education Nishita Aggarwal Founder The Event Designer Excellence in the Field of Luxury Wedding Planning and Design Ashish Poddar Founder/Ceo Surender Poddar & Co(Spc Groups) Excellence in the field of Accounting & Taxation solutions Md Fahim Anjum Co-founder director Infinity eduversity Excellence in the field of Education Counselor Dr. Suneeta Pandey Academic and Administrative Incharge City Montessori College, Aliganj 1 Excellence In Field of Edupreneur HIMANSHI & KARANN TALWAR PARTNER MKT FOODS LLP EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF FROZEN FOOD Surendra Kumar CEO Regalo Kitchens Pvt. Ltd Excellence in Modular Kitchen Adv.Vishrut Relan Founder Relan’s Legal Excellence In Field of Legal Services 2023-2024 VIRAL SAKHIYA Founder & CEO PRIDE EDUCARE INDIA PVT LTD Excellence in the field of Best Business Coach for SME Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma Chairman Shankh Aviation Private Limited [Shankh Air] Emerging Entrepreneur in Aviation Gurmeet Singh Director Hair Wig house Private Limited Excellence in the filed of Non Surgical Hair Replacement Yusuf Founder AL-EduCare “Excellence in the field of Medical Education Guidance Award”. Prashant Singh Founder The India Art Investment Co. Pvt Ltd – Haath Ka Bana Excellence in the filed of Sustainable Impact Craft Company Amit Kumar Founder & Director Digital Sampark Excellence in the filed of PR Consultant Ahmad Raza DIRECTOR SAMT GLOBAL EDUCATION PVT LTD Excellenc IN ABROAD MEDICAL ADMISSION Umashankar Sharma Chief Executive Officer Rooflux Tiles and Sanitary Pvt Ltd Tiles manufacturing (Construction material) Jitender Sharma Founder Getway India Holidays Excellence in the Field of Travel Company Yash Parashar CEO ReachCure Excellence in the Field of Healthcare Marketing Paras Arora Founder Crazy Corner Excellence in the field of caterers Abhishek Gami Founder & Managing Director United Wolfram Pvt Ltd Excellence in the field of Powder Metallurgy & Rare Metals

The ceremony was graced by a constellation of notable personalities. Mr. Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, served as the chief guest, presenting the awards to the selected entrepreneurs. Dr. Taara Malhotra has also graced the occasion with her presence as Special Guest. The panel discussion on 'The Entrepreneurial Mindset' featured esteemed speakers like Dr. Anu Binny, Founder of Anu Binny-Design Your Life; Rohit Gupta, COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya; and Renuka, Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Their insightful discussions captivated the audience and provided invaluable perspectives on the entrepreneurial spirit.

Vansh Mehra, Founder Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., commended the initiative while addressing the distinguished gathering. He emphasized that honoring these visionary leaders is a crucial step in recognizing the individuals who form the foundation of India's burgeoning economic trends and success stories.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.