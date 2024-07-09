 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi
50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial

ByHT Brand Studio
Jul 09, 2024 04:59 PM IST

The Indian Alert Celebrates 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024

The Indian Alert proudly announces the successful execution of the second edition of "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024," further expanding its remarkable initiatives. Following the success of the "National Achievers Award," which honors individuals who have redefined success in their fields and brought pride to their cities, this event seeks to spotlight visionary business leaders across India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a hub of entrepreneurship, and this initiative aims to inspire ordinary people to achieve extraordinary success through the stories of 50 accomplished entrepreneurs.

50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial.
50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial.

On 7th July 2024, The ITC Welcome Hotel in Delhi buzzed with excitement as The Indian Alert celebrated the "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024". This grand event recognized entrepreneurs from various states who have excelled in their fields, significantly contributing to their regions and society. Awarded in diverse categories, these 50 visionary business leaders were honored in an unprecedented celebration of entrepreneurship.

50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024
50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024

Shantanu rana

Founder

MR.CORN

Excellence in the field of QSR restaurants

Amit Gulati

Business Owner

Greenhouse Lighting by G&G Traders

Excellence in the field of Handcrafted Wooden Home Decor Lighting

Rohit Gupta

COO & Co-Founder

College Vidya

Excellence in the field of Building India’s Most Trusted Online Education Platform

Renuka ( Renu K )

Founder & CEO

Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

Excellence in the field of Innovative Design & Build Interior

Mehul Purohit

Founder & CEO

Multiphase Digital

Excellence in the field of PR & Digital Branding

ABHISH KRISHNAN CEO, VAISAK T RAJAN , CFO

VAISAK T RAJAN is a CFO,  ABHISH KRISHNAN a CEO

E canna Coin Digital Asset and Wealth Management Private Limited

Excellence in the field of Crypto

Shivam Kushwaha

Founder of the company

CLOUDASTRA TECHNOLOGIES (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Excellence in the field of software agency

Mr. Nikhil Gill

Founder

Shalom India Travels

Excellence in the field of Tour and Travel Services in North India

Dr. Mamta Sindhu Thory

CEO and Founder of Mamta Akashic Reader

Mamta Akashic Reader

Best Entrepreneur of the Year

FATEH / SAHIIL

DIRECTOR / ADVISOR

VIRA

EXCELLENCE IN FEILD OF – WOMEN APPARELS

Navdeep Ahuja

Founder – Director

Patsav Academy

Best Academy for Media & Entertainment Education

Dr. Sougat Dasgupta

Founder & CEO

Astroanswer

Excellence in the field of Astrology & Vastu

Sudhir Kove

Cofounder & CEO

Sudhir Kove Life Transformation Academy

Excellence in the field of Training and Coaching

Madhusudan Aggarwal

Director

Jivaa Machinery Global Private Limited

Exellence in the field of Plastic Machinery Manufacturer

Keshav Mangla

Director

Safehawk Workwear Pvt Ltd

Excellence in the field of Manufacturer Of Safety Workwear

Dr. Dimple Ranawat

CEO & Founder

Divine Iris – Soulful Healing Studio

Excellence in the field of Holistic Well-Being, Healing and Life Transformation

Priyanshu Goel

Director

MUI INDIA LIMITED

Excellence in the field of Manufacturer of PVC Pipes & Fittings

Susmita Gupta

Founder

Ed Innova and Anaghtara Jewellery

Excellence in the field of PR and Communications, creative branding, D2C product manufacturing and selling

Dr Anu Binny

Founder

Anu binny- Design Your Best Life

Impact

Revanth Koppisetti

Founder

Brand Buzz

Excellence In the Field Of B2C Mobile Application Development

Radhicka vij khatri

Owner

Skinbyradhicka

Excellence In the Field Of Cosmetologist (facial aesthetics )

ADV.MUDIT DADHICH(CPA)

director

MARKMYBRAND

EXCELLENCE IN THR FIELD OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS & Startup Legal Professional

Manoj Jaglan

Director

Haptron

Excellence in the field of Franchise Model in IT Education

Dr. Alok kashyap

CEO & FOUNDER

YATIKEN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Bihar Youngest IT Startup based in USA INDIA CANDA

Dr Swapnil Bhujbal & Mrs Pooja Swapnil Bhujbal

Directors

Archiplex 3D visualisations and planning

Architectural Designers

Saqib khan

Founder & owner

JAI HIND ENTERPRISES

Excellence in the field of mobile audio accessories

Aman Maskeen

CEO & Founder

Elite Talkers

Excellence in professional English Communication Training

Shivani Shah

Founder and CEO

Vision Academy and LTF

Excellence in the field of International Education

Nishita Aggarwal

Founder

The Event Designer

Excellence in the Field of Luxury Wedding Planning and Design

Ashish Poddar

Founder/Ceo

Surender Poddar & Co(Spc Groups)

Excellence in the field of Accounting & Taxation solutions

Md Fahim Anjum

Co-founder director

Infinity eduversity

Excellence in the field of Education Counselor

Dr. Suneeta Pandey

Academic and Administrative Incharge

City Montessori College, Aliganj 1

Excellence In Field of  Edupreneur

HIMANSHI & KARANN TALWAR

PARTNER

MKT FOODS LLP

EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF FROZEN FOOD

Surendra Kumar

CEO

Regalo Kitchens Pvt. Ltd

Excellence in Modular Kitchen

Adv.Vishrut Relan

Founder

Relan’s Legal

Excellence In Field of Legal Services 2023-2024

VIRAL SAKHIYA

Founder & CEO

PRIDE EDUCARE INDIA PVT LTD

Excellence in the field of Best Business Coach for SME

Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma

Chairman

Shankh Aviation Private Limited [Shankh Air]

Emerging Entrepreneur in Aviation

Gurmeet Singh

Director

Hair Wig house Private Limited

Excellence in the filed of Non Surgical Hair Replacement

Yusuf

Founder

AL-EduCare

“Excellence in the field of Medical Education Guidance Award”.

Prashant Singh

Founder

The India Art Investment Co. Pvt Ltd – Haath Ka Bana

Excellence in the filed of Sustainable Impact Craft Company

Amit Kumar

Founder & Director

Digital Sampark

Excellence in the filed of PR Consultant

Ahmad Raza

DIRECTOR

SAMT GLOBAL EDUCATION PVT LTD

Excellenc IN ABROAD MEDICAL ADMISSION

Umashankar Sharma

Chief Executive Officer

Rooflux Tiles and Sanitary Pvt Ltd

Tiles manufacturing (Construction material)

Jitender Sharma

Founder

Getway India Holidays

Excellence in the Field of Travel Company

Yash Parashar

CEO

ReachCure

Excellence in the Field of Healthcare Marketing

Paras Arora

Founder

Crazy Corner

Excellence in the field of caterers

Abhishek Gami

Founder  &  Managing Director

United Wolfram Pvt Ltd

Excellence in the field of Powder Metallurgy  & Rare Metals

 

 

The ceremony was graced by a constellation of notable personalities. Mr. Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, served as the chief guest, presenting the awards to the selected entrepreneurs. Dr. Taara Malhotra has also graced the occasion with her presence as Special Guest. The panel discussion on 'The Entrepreneurial Mindset' featured esteemed speakers like Dr. Anu Binny, Founder of Anu Binny-Design Your Life; Rohit Gupta, COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya; and Renuka, Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Their insightful discussions captivated the audience and provided invaluable perspectives on the entrepreneurial spirit.

Vansh Mehra, Founder Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., commended the initiative while addressing the distinguished gathering. He emphasized that honoring these visionary leaders is a crucial step in recognizing the individuals who form the foundation of India's burgeoning economic trends and success stories.

https://theindianalert.com/the-indian-alert-presents-the-second-edition-of-50-entrepreneurs-of-the-year-honoring-visionary-leaders/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024: A Grand Celebration of Visionary Business Leaders in the national captial
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
