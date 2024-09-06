6 Reasons Why You Should Choose Mortgage Loans in India

A mortgage loan is one of the most popular financial tools in India that helps people fulfil various financial needs, such as buying a home, starting a business, or funding higher education. Opting for a mortgage loan in India comes with multiple benefits, especially when chosen from a reliable lender like Bajaj Finance. With competitive mortgage loan interest rates, easy repayment options, and high loan amounts, a mortgage loan stands as a smart choice for many. Here are the top six reasons why one should consider a mortgage loan in India. Things to Remember while Choosing Mortgage Loan in India

1. Lower Interest Rates.

One of the most compelling reasons to opt for a mortgage loan is the lower interest rates compared to other types of loans. Mortgage loan interest rates are generally lower because the loan is secured against a property. This reduces the risk for lenders, allowing them to offer lower rates. For instance, Bajaj Finance offers competitive mortgage loan interest rates, making it a cost-effective choice for borrowers. Lower interest rates mean lower EMIs, which eases the repayment process for borrowers.

2. Higher Loan Amounts.

Mortgage loans often come with higher loan amounts than other types of loans. The loan amount depends on the property's value being mortgaged. Typically, banks and financial institutions provide up to 60-70% of the property’s market value as a loan. This high-value loan amount can be especially useful for significant expenses, such as buying a new home, renovating an existing one, or funding a child's overseas education. Bajaj Finance offers flexible loan amounts with easy eligibility criteria, ensuring borrowers get the required funds without hassle.

3. Flexible Repayment Tenure.

Another advantage of choosing a mortgage loan is the flexibility in repayment tenure. Unlike other loans that often come with a shorter repayment period, mortgage loans offer a longer tenure, ranging from 10 to 15 years. This extended tenure helps in lowering the monthly EMI burden, making it more manageable for borrowers. With Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Property, borrowers can choose a repayment period that suits their financial situation, providing them with the comfort of paying as per their convenience.

4. Multiple End-Use Benefits.

Unlike other loans restricted to particular use, mortgage loans provide more flexibility. The amount availed can be used for a variety of purposes, including business expansion, funding higher education, or even covering medical emergencies. This versatility makes mortgage loans a favourable option for those looking to leverage their property without any restrictions on the end use of funds.

5. Tax Benefits.

A mortgage loan offers significant tax benefits under the Income Tax Act of India. Borrowers can claim tax deductions on both the principal repayment and the interest paid on the loan. Additionally, if the loan amount is used for business purposes, the interest can be claimed as a business expense. These tax benefits make mortgage loans an attractive option for those looking to optimise their tax liabilities.

6. Easy Application and Quick Disbursal.

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key. Bajaj Finance offers a hassle-free loan application process through its platforms, making it easier for borrowers to apply for a mortgage loan from the comfort of their homes. They provide a seamless experience where users can check their eligibility, submit the required documents, and get instant approval on their loan applications. This ease of use ensures that borrowers do not face unnecessary delays in accessing funds. Additionally, Bajaj Finserv provides complete transparency in terms of loan terms, EMIs, and repayment options.

Why Choose Bajaj Finance for a Mortgage Loan?

Choosing a mortgage loan from Bajaj Finance not only provides attractive mortgage loan interest rates but also offers a host of other benefits. Loan Against Property from Bajaj Finance ensures that borrowers have access to high-value loans with flexible repayment options. Moreover, the user-friendly Bajaj Finserv App makes the entire process smooth and efficient, right from checking eligibility to loan disbursal. This makes Bajaj Finance a preferred choice for those seeking a reliable and convenient mortgage loan solution.

Conclusion

A mortgage loan can be an excellent financial tool for those looking to leverage their property for various needs. With benefits like lower interest rates, higher loan amounts, flexible repayment tenures, and tax benefits, it is no surprise that many prefer mortgage loans over other forms of credit. Opting for a reliable lender like Bajaj Finance ensures a smooth borrowing experience, quick disbursals, and complete transparency, making it a wise choice for all potential borrowers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.