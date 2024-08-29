7 Online CLAT Coaching Institutes in India (Rank Wise)

Preparing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is essential if you want to ensure a successful career in the field of law. Also, choosing the right coaching centre for CLAT preparation will significantly impact your performance. With the increasing demand for convenience and flexibility, online CLAT coaching has emerged as one of the most popular choices among students. CLAT coaching Institutes in India ranked

However, with numerous options available, finding the best online CLAT coaching is not easy. But you do not need to worry. In this article, we have listed the top 7 best online CLAT coaching in India. This list will help you make an informed decision so that you can ensure the best results for yourself. Whether you are appearing for the CLAT exam for the first time or are a repeater, read on for the most valuable details!

Parameters Used for Ranking The Ideal Online CLAT Institutes

When ranking the online CLAT institutes for the students, we have taken several factors into consideration. When doing this, our goal is to ensure that aspirants choose an online CLAT coaching institute that promises high-quality learning to them. The different parameters include:

Experience of the Faculty Members:

The faculty members' experience will allow them to understand the unique needs of each student. Hence, they will be able to provide the best support and guidance possible.

Track Record:

We have checked the track record of each of these institutes over the past many years. The best institute is one that has produced a large number of toppers consistently.

Mock Tests:

It is also important that the coaching centre students choose for online CLAT preparation conducts the best mock tests. These should be similar to the actual exam in terms of difficulty level, paper pattern, and environment.

Student Testimonials:

Lastly, we have also checked the student testimonials of each of these institutes to understand which is the best-suited institute for the students’ online CLAT learning journey.

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best Online CLAT Coaching in India)

About the Institute:

With a wide range of courses for law aspirants, Knowledge Nation Law Centre has been one of the most reliable coaching centres in the country, having head offices in Delhi & Gurgaon. The best part about studying at this institute is that the most commendable legal professionals are available to guide the students. At this online CLAT coaching in India, providing personalised guidance and attention to every student is the top priority. They also ensure that the students are practising as much as possible. This is important for improving their performance and boosting confidence. That is why regular mock tests and assessments are conducted at this institute. Sometimes, it is possible that students face technical issues when studying online for the CLAT exam at Knowledge Nation Law Centre.

Alumni Testimonials:

Joining Knowledge Nation Law Centre was one of the best decisions I made for my CLAT preparation. The course was very well structured, and I got access to all the necessary study materials and resources. The faculty members are so experienced that they provided me with valuable tips for cracking this exam. I am grateful to this institute and its amazing teaching staff for providing me with the right knowledge! - Siddharth Dubey

I enrolled for the online CLAT program at Knowledge Nation Law Centre. The excellent test series at this institute is why I like it so much. I had the most comprehensive learning experience at KNLC. This institute ensured that I was on track with my preparation journey. For this, they engaged me in regular assessments. The classes were also very interactive despite the online mode of education. I recommend this institute to every CLAT aspirant out there. - Lavanya Singh

More Details:

Fees: Approximately INR 1,00,000

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The notes provided to the students are well-researched and comprehensive.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.7 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM.

Rank 2 - Legal Edge (Best Online CLAT Coaching)

About the Institute:

Legal Edge by Toprankers is one of the most trusted coaching centres in the country for CLAT preparation. Over the years, Legal Edge has trained more than 60,000 students for the CLAT exam. Among these, more than 5,000 students have been selected for the prestigious National Law Colleges (NLUs) of the country. In addition to the study notes, the institute also provides students access to PYPs and more than 10,000+ practice sessions. All this is available readily on their online platform for ease of learning and accessibility. Being the best online CLAT coaching, Legal Edge offers high-quality CLAT coaching to aspirants at the most affordable prices. The teachers conduct doubt sessions, but these may not be as personalised as required for the best performance.

Alumni Testimonials:

Legal Edge is indeed the best CLAT coaching centre in the country for those looking for online coaching. My friend recommended this institute to me, and I am so glad that I joined here. The expert faculties at this institute follow a structured approach to teaching the students. My batchmates and I had healthy competition. We got the most extensive study material, in addition to practice sets. - Arjun Singha

If you are like me and looking for the utmost convenience, you must join CLAT coaching at Legal Edge. The in-depth analysis of previous years' papers and regular mock tests conducted at Legal Edge proved to be very effective in my preparation. I was confidently able to approach every question because of the thorough preparation I had received at this institute. Highly recommended! - Neha Patel

More Details:

Fees: Rs. 90,000 (Approximately)

Batch Size: 30 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The most exhaustive study materials are provided to each student at this online CLAT coaching.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.7 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - Monday to Friday - 9 AM to 8 PM Saturday - 9 AM to 8 PM Sunday - 11 AM to 6 PM

Monday to Sunday -

Rank 3 - Law Prep (Top Online CLAT Coaching Institute)

About the Institute:

Law Prep is considered among the most effective online CLAT coaching in India. Here, the priority of the experts is to ensure that each student gets the maximum conceptual clarity. At this institute, students get access to at least 400 hours of teaching. Furthermore, live interactive sessions are conducted at Law Prep Tutorial for doubt clearance. From legal and GK to current affairs, this institute covers every aspect of the CLAT preparation in the comprehensive study material. This is available both online and offline for added convenience. In addition, hundreds of mock tests are organised to simulate the actual CLAT exam. The fee structure for online CLAT coaching at Law Prep is a little more expensive than the option coaching institutes across the country offering similar programs.

Alumni Testimonials:

One of the best CLAT coaching centres for online learning. The best faculties and staff members are available here. Their support is the reason why I was able to excel in the CLAT exam with such a good rank. The class recordings were updated on the portal after every classroom. One day, I missed the class due to sickness. I was able to study with the help of these videos. The next day, when I had a couple of doubts, my teacher helped me get clarity. What else do you need from a coaching centre? Right? - Sharvari Thakur

The best coaching institute because of the supportive faculty team. They are very experienced, which is evident in their style of teaching. Regular doubt sessions are also conducted at this centre. In addition, I was able to practice and self-study regularly because of the access to online resources, which include the best study materials and the thousands of practice questions. - Shreya Sharma

More Details:

Fees: Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 1,35,000.

Batch Size: 30 to 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: More than 50 printed books are shipped to the student’s addresses to help them with self-studies and practice.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.9 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM

Contact Numbers: +91 76659 44999

+91 76659 44999 Website: https://www.lawpreptutorial.com/clat-online-coaching

https://www.lawpreptutorial.com/clat-online-coaching Social Media Handles: Telegram Facebook Instagram YouTube



Rank 4 - CLAT Prep (Online CLAT Coaching)

About the Institute:

CLAT Prep is one of the best online CLAT coaching in the country. The experienced and talented faculty members at this coaching institute understand what it takes to ace such a challenging exam. Hence, they train the students most effectively to help them fulfil their dream of joining the best NLU in the country. In addition to online courses, CLAT Prep also offers correspondence courses to students willing to appear for this entrance test. The focus of the mentors is to ensure interactive learning for every batch. These are essential to instilling many skills in a student. Regular parent-teacher meetings are also conducted. However, the institute was established only less than a decade ago. In addition, the fee structure for course programs is comparatively higher than that of other institutes.

Alumni Testimonials:

I had a great experience with CLAT Prep. The faculty is highly knowledgeable and understands the needs of the aspirants clearly. The class schedules were flexible, which allowed me to choose the batch that was best suited for my preparation. The guidance I received from my mentors at CLAT Prep is truly valuable for me. The studying environment is also very positive at this institute. This is what encouraged me to perform better while maintaining the right mindset. - Sneha Desai

I was a part of the online CLAT batch at this coaching institute. The learning experience I received in all those months was commendable. Ankita Ma’am was very supportive and helped us understand every little detail about the syllabus. She was so patient when we approached her with any queries. Additionally, the regular test series is awesome. If anyone asks me to recommend the best coaching institute in the country for online CLAT preparation, I will say CLAT Prep is the best! - Kushagra Bhatia

More Details:

Fees: Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 1,40,000.

Batch Size: 25 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The study notes provided at this institute are curated by experts who keep the needs of the students in mind.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.4 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM

Contact Numbers: +91 95495 47770

+91 95495 47770 Website: https://www.clatprepindia.com/

https://www.clatprepindia.com/ Social Media Handles: Facebook YouTube Instagram Telegram



Rank 5 - CLAT Possible (Online CLAT Coaching Classes)

About the Institute:

CLAT Possible is an institute where students will get the best CLAT preparation possible. Many different online CLAT programs are present at this institute, like Zephyr, Breeze Weekend, and Breeze Regular. Being a premier online CLAT coaching in India, the institute offers students access to the MyZone portal. Furthermore, 80 mock tests are included with each of these course programs. Moreover, this institute has made it possible for more than 3,000 students to get admission to one of the prestigious National Law Universities across the nation. This is possible only because the institute has employed the best faculty members and subject matter experts in the field of law. The doubt sessions at this institute are conducted only twice a month. Hence, students have to wait for an interactive session to clear their doubts.

Alumni Testimonials:

CLAT Possible is an outstanding online CLAT coaching in India. I studied here for the Breeze Weekend Batch. The classes are interactive and engaging, and the teachers make sure to teach you in the most interactive manner possible. What I loved the most about this coaching centre is the affordable fee structure. The most effective strategies were given to us. Using these, I was able to perform in the best manner possible. Thank you, CLAT Possible. I will forever be grateful to this institute and its mentors! - Aditi Choudhary

Joining CLAT Possible was the best thing for me. I was looking for an institute which offers comprehensive coaching at a reasonable fee and online learning options. Thanks to the MyZone portal, I could access every material and mock test included in my course program at any hour of the day. Today, I am studying at an NLU. This dream of mine was fulfilled by CLAT Possible’s premium coaching and exceptional faculty members. Highly recommend this institute to everyone! - Shankar Jagtap

More Details:

Fees: Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 90,000.

Batch Size: 25 to 30 Students (Small)

About Study Material: Fundamental books, workbooks, and many other kinds of study materials are provided to the students at this institute.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.6 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM

Rank 6 - Career Launcher (Best Online Institute for CLAT)

About the Institute:

Career Launcher is the best online CLAT coaching academy in the country. With almost three decades of experience in training students to appear for the Common Law Admission Test, this institute has set a benchmark. Career Launcher’s track record has been impeccable in all these years. This can be attributed to the extensive practice sessions conducted at this institute. Students have round-the-clock access to video lectures as well. Hence, whenever and from wherever they wish to study, they will be able to do so with ease. The experts at this institute also provide strategies, tips, and tricks to help the students solve even the most challenging questions in the entrance examination. However, all this comes at an expensive fee, which all the students might not find easy to afford.

Alumni Testimonials:

My fellow CLAT aspirants, if you are looking for an online coaching centre where you can focus on your preparation, you must choose Career Launcher. The interactive sessions and mock tests proved to be very valuable for me. I can say with confidence that this institute will change your life. - Priya Verma

I was a part of the CLAT Online Coaching batch at this institute. All the teachers who taught us were friendly and had immense knowledge about the field of law. The comprehensive study material and the dedicated doubt sessions conducted at this institute helped me a lot. The syllabus of this institute was also completed on time. Hence, I was able to revise, practice, and score well in the CLAT exam. Thank you, Career Launcher, for the most fantastic coaching experience. - Isha Reddy

More Details:

Fees: Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 4,50,000.

Batch Size: 30 to 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The most reliable study material is provided to each student as a part of their chosen online CLAT coaching program.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.3 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Contact Numbers: +91 78997 36711

+91 78997 36711 Website: https://www.careerlauncher.com/

https://www.careerlauncher.com/ Social Media Handles: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Quora Twitter YouTube



Rank 7 - SriRam Law Academy (Best Online CLAT Coaching in India)

About the Institute:

With 22+ years of CLAT coaching experience, SriRam Law Academy stands tall as one of the most excellent online CLAT coaching in India. This institute is specifically run by lawyers. Hence, students can expect to receive the most thorough learning. The CLAT learning app of this institute is rich in features and very easy to use. Thus, the students will be able to get access to the most valuable resources. The teaching methodology used by the teachers at this institute is designed to help the students in the best way possible. With a strong emphasis on practice and revision, students are trained to approach the CLAT exam with confidence at SriRam Law Academy. That being said, the institute isn’t able to ensure personalised attention for the students in some instances.

Alumni Testimonials:

My friend suggested SriRam Law Academy to me for online CLAT coaching. And now, whenever someone asks me, I will definitely recommend this institute to them. All the notes that I got were detailed and organised by the experts. Furthermore, the teachers at the coaching academy ensured that I was revising regularly. - Rohan Patel

I will always be thankful to SriRam Law Academy for the excellent online CLAT coaching this institute provided me. The faculty members are experienced individuals who helped me throughout my learning journey. I never had to contact them again and again to get resolutions to my queries; they were always available to help. Because of all this, I was able to be among the top rankers in CLAT. - Rishita Mahadevan

More Details:

Fees: Rs. 30,000 (Approximately)

Batch Size: 25 to 30 Students (Small)

About Study Material: Many different kinds of notes are provided to the students via the online platform to the CLAT aspirants at this institute.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google is 4.7 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Contact Numbers: +91 98400 97395, +91 99401 62495

+91 98400 97395, +91 99401 62495 Website: https://www.sriramlawacademy.com/

https://www.sriramlawacademy.com/ Social Media Handles: Instagram YouTube



Additional Factors that Students Must Consider When Choosing an Online Coaching Centre

When selecting an online coaching centre for CLAT preparation, students must consider the additional factors listed below:

Online Platform or LMS:

The online platform (app or website) of the coaching centre students choose should be very easy to use. This will ensure that they have a seamless learning experience without any hassles.

Scholarships:

There are a few coaching institutes that also have scholarships for meritorious students. Choosing such an institute will ensure that students get high-quality coaching at affordable prices.

Personalised Guidance:

It is also important that students select an institute where they will get personalised guidance and mentorship. In online CLAT coaching, this is a little rare to find. Hence, it is recommended that students do thorough research before making a decision.

Recorded Lectures:

The primary reason why students choose online coaching is the flexibility and convenience it offers. Hence, if a student is not available someday, they should be able to access the lecture recordings on the portal.

Conclusion on 7 Best Online CLAT Coaching in India

That brings us to the end of this comprehensive article, where we discussed the top 7 best online CLAT coaching in the country in a rank-wise manner. So, which one of these coaching institutes are you going to join? Remember, irrespective of the institute you choose, you will have to be consistent with your preparation, including self-study, revision, and practice.

