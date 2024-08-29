A guide to choosing the right mattress for a restful sleep

A good mattress forms the foundation for a restful night’s sleep. At the end of a long and active day, your body needs the right support to realign and rejuvenate – sound sleep is essential for your overall well being and is known to lower stress, increase energy levels and keep chronic diseases at bay. When you sleep properly, you wake up fresh, stay in a good mood and are able to go on with the day efficiently. Here are some of the top brands that you can consider when you start your search for the right mattress.

There are several factors that contribute to getting optimal sleep such as an ideal sleeping surface, sleep position, body type and physical ailments. A good mattress can significantly improve your quality of sleep as it offers your body the right support. But, choosing the right one for your body can be a daunting task with the numerous options available in the market today. Read on to know some of the key factors that you must consider before buying a new mattress.

Looking for the right mattress type

What kind of mattress are you looking for – responsive memory foam or ordinary memory foam, latex or innerspring, hybrid or adjustable air? The options are endless and one can end up getting confused on the right choice. It may be a good idea to read up and do some research on the different kinds of mattresses available and shortlist the ones that you want to try out.

Finding a fit to your body type

There are many different mattresses available in the market today that are made from different materials. You need to see all the options and choose the one that is perfect for you. For instance, you can look for features like cooling properties if you feel very warm, or motion isolation if you share a bed and are disturbed when your partner turns.

Choosing how firm you want it

Firmness preference is another factor that is unique to every person and is a crucial factor in providing the right support to the spine for realignment. You can select the firmness level – soft, medium, or firm – depending on your sleeping position, whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach.

Trying it out for yourself

It may also be a good idea to test the mattress in a store. Some brands also offer at-home test services which you can opt for. This way, you can lie down on the mattress and see if your normal movements feel comfortable. Some specialised showrooms also have personalised consultative selling and tactile experiences that can help you make up your mind about your selection faster.

Checking for brand reputation and warranty

Traditionally, trust played a major role in the process of mattress selection and families stuck to the same brand names that they had been hearing in their homes. When buying a new mattress, you must select a brand known for its quality and durability. A mattress is not something that you keep replacing often so make the right selection and ensure that what you get will stand the test of time. You must select a mattress that comes with a warranty of 5-7 years or more to protect your investment. After all, mattresses are not inexpensive to buy. Some models even come with a 10-year warranty.

Here are some of the top brands that you can consider when you start your search for the right mattress.

Sleepwell

Established nearly five decades ago, Sleepwell has been India’s No.1 mattress brand. The brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and comfort has garnered a loyal customer base of more than 1.2 crore happy mattress users. Sleepwell ensures accessibility and a personalised shopping experience at each and every outlet that forms part of its extensive retail network of over 5,000 showrooms, including 2,000 exclusive ones. The brand is known for its robust R&D and for using the finest raw materials and most advanced manufacturing processes. There is something for everyone in their diverse product bouquet with prices starting from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh. Some of Sleepwell’s industry-leading innovations include Pro Nexa Technology, Accuprofile Technology, Spinetech range, and Neem Fresche Technology each of which highlights their dedication to ergonomic sleep 7solutions.

Kurl-on

Boasting a heritage of over 60 years in coir mattress manufacturing, Kurl-on is a household name synonymous with quality. The brand offers a huge selection of mattresses tailored to various sleep preferences and budgets. The most recent addition – the Orthomagic mattress made from natural latex – has been one of the most talked about mattresses this year for its exceptional pressure relief and spinal alignment benefits. Kurl-on has a dominant retail presence across the length and breadth of the country with over 5,000 stores and 500 exclusive outlets.

Duroflex

As one of the other largest players in the branded mattress category, Duroflex has carved a niche for itself, particularly in South India. The brand offers a wide range of mattresses featuring high-density foam and pocketed springs and every product is meticulously designed to provide optimal spinal alignment. You can visit one of Duroflex’s 5,000 multi-brand outlets to explore and select the perfect mattress that suits your needs. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Wakefit

A relatively new entrant in the Indian mattress industry, Wakefit has rapidly gained a lot of prominence in the country with a strong online presence and a growing network of 51 stores spread across 19 cities. The brand offers convenience and a wide product range. Their unique selling point is the online purchase and home delivery model, with mattresses often shipped in a rolled-up format. So, you can select the mattress that you think is best suited for you and have it delivered right to your home.

Peps

Founded in 2006, Peps specialises in spring mattresses, which offer the right blend of support and comfort. The brand has a strong presence in South India. The mattresses are available in different sizes so you can find the one that fits your bed size. With a focus on spring technology, Peps caters to consumers who appreciate the traditional bounce associated with spring mattresses while looking for a mattress that provides the right comfort and support for the body while you rest it at night.

Conclusion

Choosing the right mattress is important to ensure a restful and rejuvenating sleep. With an array of options available, it can initially seem overwhelming, but understanding key factors such as mattress type, firmness, and material compatibility with your body type can simplify the process. Brands like Sleepwell, Kurl-on, Duroflex, Wakefit, and Peps offer diverse and high-quality options to suit various preferences and needs. Investing time in selecting the right mattress can significantly enhance your sleep quality.

