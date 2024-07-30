A guide to the differences between instant and storage water heaters

Water heaters or geysers are a common source of hot water for baths and other purposes in Indian households. The availability of hot water at home can help you unwind your day with a relaxing bath. It could also soak in your tired feet. No matter the usage, geysers are convenient and efficient. They are also hygienic. If you want to buy an electric water heater, there are two types: storage and instant water heaters. Tips to understand the differences between instant and storage water heaters

Both are equally effective and offer unique benefits. Let us explore the two types of geysers, storage and instant geysers, and their differences.

About instant water heaters

An instant geyser heats water on demand.

About storage water heaters

A storage water is a water heating unit with an in-built tank. This enables the water heater to store hot water for a long duration.

Differences

The essential differences between an instant and a storage water heater include the following:

Size of the geyser

Storage water heaters are larger in size due to the presence of an in-built storage tank. Consequently, they take up more space on the wall of your bath. They also tend to bulk. On the other hand, instant water heaters are compact and are smaller in size. They are also easier to install. Besides, instant geysers take up less space on the wall of your bathroom. They are also lightweight.

Time taken

Instant water heaters usually have a high-quality copper heating element that ensures the water heats quickly. Hence, there is typically little need to wait for the water to heat up to the desired temperature. Conversely, storage water heaters need to heat water in bulk. Hence, they generally take more time and require you to wait longer for the water to be heated.

Lifespan

The lifespan of a storage water heater depends on several factors, including water quality and regular maintenance. However, these geysers usually last for more than 10 years. Instant water heaters are often believed to have a longer lifespan since they need less maintenance.

Power consumption

An instant geyser uses less electricity since it heats water when needed. On the other hand, a storage water heater usually heats a large quantity of water in one go. Afterwards, it heats the water intermittently to maintain the temperature in the take. Hence, such a water heater usually consumes more power.

Multi-point usage

An instant geyser can provide hot water instantly. However, it can supply hot water in relatively smaller volumes, which is not suitable for multi-point usage. This geyser can be ideal for households with one bathroom. Conversely, storage water heaters can supply hot water to multiple outlets around the house.

These geysers can generally provide hot water to various locations simultaneously without any fluctuations in temperature.

Ease of installation

As mentioned, instant water heaters can connect to and serve only a single outlet at a time. However, if you are looking for instant water heater prices to buy one for your space, you can be assured that they are relatively straightforward to install. On the other hand, you can opt for a single storage water heater to service multiple bathrooms. However, they can be tricky to install as laying the piping to each point of usage requires extra effort.

Conclusion

Now that you know the differences between these two water heaters, you can understand your needs and choose an appropriate water heater that matches them.

