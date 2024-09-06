A rare, rooted horror experience and a lurking sense of chilling fear through the entire length of A Wedding Story

Since time immemorial, people have been intrigued by death and all that happens around it. We may have, as a race, learned enough to nurture ambitions to colonise Mars, but we still haven’t found conclusive answers to what really happens after death. The only attempted answers are in our scriptures which have detailed narration about life, death, and the mysterious transition in between. It remains the longest-surviving fear of the humans. This fear of the unknown realm remains unconquered. It still looms large over us and lurks hauntingly in the deep recesses of our minds. A Wedding Story

The unique 5-minute trailer of A Wedding Story:

The Preta Khanda of Garuda Purana, Chapter 10, Verse 25 warns about the consequences of death during the dreaded Panchak Kaal. It is said that one who dies in Panchak does not rest in peace. Unless of course, certain rituals and ceremonies are performed and adhered to.

Reviews of A Wedding Story:

A Wedding Story is set in this longest surviving fear of the human mind, the fear of time after death. And if death were to happen during the dreaded Panchak Kaal, one can only imagine what dire consequences the surviving members of the family must have to deal with. And if all of that were to happen during one of the most momentous and auspicious celebrations, a wedding, the stakes would shoot up like Space X Falcon. With such a powerful, rooted, and unique concept as the backbone of the story, A Wedding Story promises a haunting experience that is novel and that feels real.

The Worst Time to Die:

A haunting supernatural movie experience is usually marked by a novel idea, relatable story and characters, chilling visuals, haunting sound and music, good performances, and needless to say, competent direction. A Wedding Story has successfully tapped into all of the above and has created an experience that lingers much after the final credit roll gets over in the movie. People who have watched the movie so far have all been raving about the stunning cinematography by National Award-winning Supratim Bhol.

Thus Spake Panditji:

The immersive background score and sound design of the film are devoid of loud gimmicky bangs and shrieks, creating a sense of lurking danger all throughout the running length of the movie. Performances by Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mukti Mohan, Akshay Anand, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary and others are top notch. It’s rare to find all the actors hitting the sweet spot with their performances in a movie, especially in a horror movie, where acting often takes the back seat and the narration is led by jump scares and other such tropes. A Wedding Story gives a unique experience of horror. The fear lurks all through the running length of the film, right from the first frame. There is never a moment without an anticipation of some ominous occurrence, never a moment when one can catch a breath and dig into the popcorn bucket. Then, a lurking sense of fear keeps gathering momentum and finally looms large in the second half. And then comes a big twist in the tale.

Arzi, Nikhita Gandhi & Rahi Sayed's love song from the film:

This is where A Wedding Story scores again over other horror films. It just grabs the viewers and takes them on a completely unexpected path, something that keeps people sitting in the halls as the final scene gets over. A Wedding Story is a real new Indian supernatural experience. The best way to experience it is in the cinemas. It is running successfully across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.