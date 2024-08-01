AamDhanE secures Pre-Series A Funding from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed

Coimbatore, India – 1st August 2024 – AamDhanE, a pioneering tech-enabled job matching & fulfilment platform focused on the blue-collar workforce based out of Coimbatore, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A funding round. The investment in the round was by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF),prominent impact investorin India’s education, financial services and livelihoods space known for its commitment to transforming the lives of resource-constrained families & improving livelihoods. And TNESSF, a venture capitalfund managed by the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited (TNIFMC)- Government of Tamil Nadu and theFounders. Pranshu Tripathi (Chief Business Officer), Ayush Jain (Chief Product Officer), Krishna Gupta (Chief Executive Officer), Navneet Singh (Chief Operating Officer).

Aamdhane was assistedby PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India, Talwar Thakore & Associates & Inval Capital.

MSDF and TNESSF were assisted by AZB& Partners and BDO India

Founded in 2021 by a team of close-knit alumnifrom IIT Kanpur,INSEAD and LondonBusiness School, AamDhanEis revolutionizing the blue-collar job market in India. Using a combination of their proprietary tech platform & physical outreach,the start-up has onboarded1.5L workers from across8 states, enhancing transparency and choicefor blue collarindustrial workers.

“AamDhanE is targeting the bottom of the pyramid of Indian workforce. To address the gap between demand and supply caused by unorganized recruitment channels and geographical disparities, we have developed tech-based solutions with the aim to enhance discoverability across India's diverse labour markets.” said Krishna Gupta, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, AamDhanE.

AamDhanE integrates technology with on-ground support to connect blue-collar job seekers with industrial employers. Specializing in sectorssuch as manufacturing, e-commerce, construction, and textiles, AamDhanE has placed over 40,000 individuals, with 40% of them being female workersand partnered with 400+ factories, providing employer clientswith end- to-endservices encompassing manpowersourcing, payrolling, and custom staffingsolutions.

“MSDF is committedto AamDhanE’s initiative to organize the industrial blue-collar workforce of over 220 million workers from marginalized backgrounds. AamDhanE’s tech- driven platform enhances productivity and worker retention, while its partnerships with state governments and training centers build strong recruitment channels.”, said Sanjay Modi, Director,MSDF.

“TNIFMC supports Tamil Nadu’s$1 trillion economygoal through AamDhanE’s partnerships with governments for training and industries for developing a job-ready workforce.", said Krishna Chaitanya, CEO, TNIFMC.

“AamDhanE’s mission to improve livelihood opportunities for blue-collar workforce is crucial for scaling the industrial workforce.”, said an Inval Capital representative, the exclusive advisor for AamDhanE’s Pre-Series A round.

Aamdhane is part of the PSG GangaNaidu group (Coimbatore), a reputed businesshouse since 1910 diversified in various sectors. The group has businesses across warehousing and food storage – funded by GIC Singapore, renewable energy and e-mobility.

For more information about Aamdhane, pleasevisit aamdhane.com or contact our support team at support@aamdhane.com.

