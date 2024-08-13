‘Aapka Apna Zakir’ makes its way to viewers’ hearts with its Simplicity, Relatability, and charming moments

Aapka Apna Zakir begins its journey with an engaging blend of slice of life references coupled with Zakir Khan’s signature humour, and relatable anecdotes, making the first two episodes a pleasant watch for viewers. Hosted by Zakir Khan, a comedian known for his distinct style of storytelling, the show primarily thrives on his natural ability to connect with the audience. Aapka Apna Zakir, hosted by Zakir Khan

The season begins with Zakir aptly calling his show a 'deluxe thali,' which allows the audience to relish 'ek katori mazedaar baatein, ek katori thodi si guftgu jo dil ko chu jaaye, ghee ki chupdi huyi roti jaisi comedy, and mazedaar pagalpan wala achaar.’ The show's strength lies in its simplicity. Zakir's conversational style makes the content feel personal and relatable, almost as if he’s chatting with friends rather than performing for a camera. His wit, often tinged with nostalgia, adds warmth to the episodes, making them more than just a comedy show—it's an exploration of everyday life through a humorous lens.

The flavour of the show gets an additional tadka with the presence of Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Paresh Ganatra as panellists, amping up each episodes’ entertainment quotient. A promising start to the season, viewers got to see an unseen side of the celebrity guests, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor through their tete-e-tete with Zakir as well as the panellists.

What truly works for the show is the authenticity and charm of Zakir Khan that keeps it engaging for everyone. While his fans will be delighted to see their beloved comedian, Zakir Khan on TV delivering his ‘zindagi ke nushke’, it will also be a treat for TV viewers who will get to experience his on-screen magic for the first time.

