Noida, India – July 17, 2024 – Appy Pie, a leading name in no-code app builder space, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Appsmakerstore.com, a pioneering platform in the no-code "Do It Yourself" mobile app building industry. This asset transaction covers the technology, platform, intellectual property rights, and customer base, marking a significant milestone for both companies. Appy Pie Acquires Appsmakerstore.com.

Founded in 2010 by Rudi Carlsen, Appsmakerstore has been at the forefront of empowering citizen developers to create mobile apps for organizations and businesses without the need for coding expertise. Over the years, users have created thousands of mobile apps for the Apple App Store and Google Play using Appsmakerstore.

Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie, warmly welcomes all Appsmakerstore customers and partners to the Appy Pie family. "We are excited to bring Appsmakerstore customers into our community. We have great plans ahead, and we are confident that you will be delighted with the new features and enhancements we have in store. Rest assured, there will be no changes to pricing and customer arrangements in the near future. Our primary goal is to provide a seamless transition and continue offering top-notch services."

"I'm glad to see that a well-known player in the industry like Appy Pie will continue the journey we started. I want to thank all our customers for their support over the years.” says Rudi Carlsen from Appsmakerstore

The acquisition represents a convergence of shared visions and a commitment to innovation. Appy Pie’s mission to democratize technology, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes to embrace and integrate cutting-edge solutions, aligns perfectly with Appsmakerstore’s goal of enabling individuals and businesses to create mobile apps effortlessly.

With this acquisition, Appy Pie is poised to solidify its position as the leading no-code AI platform for citizen developers and agencies worldwide. The terms of the deal, including the purchase price, have not been disclosed.

About Appy Pie: Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website to app converter, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world (GetApp).

About Appsmakerstore.com: Appsmakerstore.com, founded by Rudi Carlsen in 2010, has been a pioneering force in the no-code app development industry. The platform has enabled countless users to build mobile apps for various purposes, fostering innovation and creativity among citizen developers.

For media enquiries, please send us an email to press@appypiellp.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.