Are You Ready to Be a True Road Hero?

Indian roads are facing a crisis. Last year alone, over five lakh accidents were reported, resulting in more than 1.5 lakh deaths, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. These accidents not only devastate families but also result in a loss of 3% of India’s GDP. Even more alarming, 60% of the victims are aged 18-34—India’s youth, workforce, and future. For a growing economy like ours, this is more than just a safety issue—it’s a national emergency. Take the Pledge today and Be a Road Hero!

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasizes the urgency of the situation: "Now is the time to address this issue head-on. While we are working to improve black spots through better road and automobile engineering, human behavior remains the real challenge. Education, especially for students and young drivers, is essential. I'm proud to see initiatives like the Be A Road Hero campaign by Hindustan Times and Hero MotoCorp, which are spreading awareness about critical safety measures—such as helmet use, lane discipline, and traffic rules. But we need everyone’s cooperation."

Watch Minister Nitin Gadkari’s full message for the #BeARoadHero campaign.

As the fourth edition of this impactful initiative rolls out, Hero MotoCorp and Hindustan Times are tackling the road safety crisis head-on. Through a multi-platform approach—spanning print, radio, and digital media—this campaign is raising awareness and inspiring action. Ordinary citizens are becoming "Road Heroes" by pledging to drive safely and encouraging others to do the same. So far this year, over 3 lakh people have taken the pledge, bringing the total number of Road Heroes to nearly 6.62 lakh since the campaign began.

But the campaign’s impact goes beyond pledges. It has engaged students from 24 colleges and reached 7,000 students in 24 schools, educating them on road safety rules they can practice and share with their families. Through interactive games, videos, and articles, the campaign is making road safety accessible to everyone, showing how small actions—like wearing helmets, following lane discipline, and obeying traffic signals—can prevent accidents and save lives.

And the results speak for themselves. Since the campaign began, there has been a significant improvement in road safety behaviors. A recent post-evaluation report from the 4.0 edition shows a marked increase in helmet usage and seatbelt compliance:

Spontaneous mentions of helmet use rose from 51% in October 2023 to 68% by May 2024.

Seatbelt use jumped from 51% to 59% in the same period.

These numbers reflect a shift in mindset and behavior that CSR campaigns like Be A Road Hero are driving. Every pledge, every action, and every awareness effort is contributing to a future where our roads are safer, and tragedies can be prevented.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s come together to make a real difference. Take the pledge to drive safely, spread the word, and help make India’s roads safer for everyone. Be a road safety hero—log on to herowecare.hindustantimes.com to join the movement and #BeARoadHero.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.