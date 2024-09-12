Avon Cycles: Consolidating Its Global Footprint

From establishing a strong foundation to expanding into international markets, Avon Cycles has made its mark by serving a diverse range of regions, including Europe, Africa, and Latin America. The brand continues to make strides in the global cycling industry. For over 70 years, Avon has been a trusted name in promoting ease, convenience, and safety.

Avon Cycles, based in Ludhiana, Punjab, started its journey in 1952. After a journey filled with triumphs and challenges, it is one of India's leading bicycle manufacturers and one of the largest exporter of bicycle & bicycle parts. The brand is not just serving the nation with an efficient commuting solution but also fostering growth through sustainability.

Avon's vast collection caters to everyone, including children and grown ups, in various colours, designs, and specifications. With its excellence in bringing out the best of the latest technology, Avon harmonises innovation and creativity at every step. Its category caters to diverse options, offering a range of fat, hybrid, roadster, e-bikes, and mountain bikes. Moreover, the brand is also known for its extensive range of e-rickshaws, e-scooters, and e-karts.

Global Footprint and Events

Avon Cycles has significantly grown in the export business by expanding its footprints in European and Middle Eastern markets as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and by exporting to African and Southeast Asian countries. The brand has held many exhibitions and events and hosted gatherings, calling out international entrepreneurs, dealers, and investors on the same platform. They have marked their international presence already by frequently participating in the China and Germany Trade Fairs.

Their expansion strategy has seen them penetrate various markets while imprinting a global footprint on a foundation of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Not only this but such events on the international level set new standards for the brand by networking with international market leaders and stretching over positive insights and shared values.

Impressive Growth

The export business registered 165 per cent growth in FY23-24, where 150,000 private label SKD bikes and 200,000 Avon-branded bicycles, along with various bicycle components, were exported to over 55 countries across the globe. These numbers reflect the brand's strength in becoming one of the biggest OEMs from India for the European market and sustaining a renowned bicycle brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Research and Development

Avon Cycles strengthens its global footprint through robust investment in R&D, driving innovation in bicycles and e-vehicles. By integrating the latest technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, Avon encompasses a product line that blends performance, comfort, and style. The brand aligns with the global push for eco-friendly transport, ensuring its offerings meet diverse international market needs.

Health and Wellness

For over 70 years, Avon has been a trusted name in promoting ease, convenience, and safety. Beyond just cycling, the brand fosters a wellness-driven, health-conscious culture that encourages an active lifestyle. Avon’s range of fitness equipment complements its cycling products, helping people incorporate physical activity into their everyday routines. With innovative designs and reliable products, Avon promotes cycling as a way to stay fit and reduce dependency on motorised transportation.

This global expansion underscores Avon’s commitment to reaching a diverse audience. By establishing a presence in various markets, Avon Cycles is able to cater to the unique needs of different regions, while advocating for fitness and health worldwide. The brand’s role in driving the shift towards more active, sustainable lifestyles is supported by its extensive product range, making cycling an integral part of daily life for many.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.