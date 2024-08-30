Baby Car Seats — The Safest Lap for Your Child in a Moving Car

Indian roads are dangerous, accounting for 22 per cent of global road accidents. In 2022 alone, over 1.68 lakh people lost their lives, and another 4.44 lakh were injured in road accidents in India, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Children are particularly at risk, with car accidents being a leading cause of death and injury among infants and toddlers. In response, Fortis La Femme, in collaboration with Chicco and LifeCell, launched an awareness campaign titled The Safest Lap, featuring insights from Dr. Raghuram Mallaiah, Director of Neonatology at Fortis La Femme, and Rajesh Vohra, CEO of Artsana India (Chicco), on the critical importance of using baby car seats. Ensure Child Safety with Baby Car Seats

The Impact of Accidents on Children

Dr. Mallaiah highlighted a common misconception among parents that holding a baby in their arms is safe during car travel. However, research indicates that this practice is extremely dangerous. Even at low speeds, the impact of a collision can cause significant harm to a child. For instance, Mr. Vohra said, “Research shows that a baby with a weight of 15 kg is seated in a car moving at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour, and the car brakes, the baby weight becomes 416 kg when it is moved into action. Now, can any of us hold that weight in our hands – absolutely not.”

Mr. Vohra further emphasised that even minor collisions can have severe consequences for children. The traditional belief that a mother's arms are the safest place for a baby is outdated and dangerous. Unlike a seat belt, which secures passengers during an accident, a parent’s arms provide no such protection. Since seat belts are not suitable for infants and small children, baby car seats or booster seats are essential for their safety.

Importance of Car Seats for Children

Infants and toddlers under two years old should be secured in rear-facing car seats, a recommendation often ignored by parents who prefer front-facing seats for better communication with their children. However, experts strongly advise using rear-facing seats as long as possible, as they offer superior protection. Dr. Mallaiah explained that the disproportionate size of an infant’s head compared to the rest of the body makes rear-facing seats particularly important. “There is an absolute physiological reason why a rear-facing car seat is very important as it is a much better way of protecting the baby,” he said. During a collision, these seats prevent the neck and spine from experiencing the severe whiplash injuries that can occur in a forward-facing seat.

Key Factors to Consider

When selecting a car seat, Mr. Vohra recommended choosing one with an ISOFIX system, which offers a more secure and easier connection than older systems. He stressed the importance of considering both the height and weight of the child when choosing a seat. Rear-facing seats are particularly critical for children between 40 to 70 centimeters in height, as their necks are still too weak to handle the forces exerted in a forward-facing seat. It’s also crucial to ensure that the child is correctly strapped into the seat and that the headrest is properly adjusted.

Dispelling Myths

The experts addressed several myths surrounding car seats. One common misconception is that car seats can harm a newborn’s head, neck, and back. Dr. Mallaiah countered this by stating that scientific evidence supports the use of car seats even for premature babies. The data shows that the only thing that can protect a baby during a car journey is a car seat.

Another myth is that car seats are unnecessary for short trips within city limits due to low speeds. However, even at low speeds, sudden braking can generate enough force to seriously injure a child. Mr. Vohra also dispelled the notion that car seats are uncomfortable for babies, explaining that modern car seats are designed with ample cushioning and support tailored to the baby’s body.

When to Start Using a Car Seat

Experts recommend that parents begin using a car seat from the moment their child is discharged from the hospital. While many countries mandate car seat usage by law, India currently lacks such regulations. Nevertheless, awareness is growing, and establishing the habit of using a car seat from the start is crucial. Dr. Mallaiah pointed out that if parents delay using a car seat, it becomes much harder to introduce the practice later on. Early adoption ensures that the child becomes accustomed to the seat, making it easier to maintain this essential safety habit as they grow.

In conclusion, car seats are not just a safety accessory but a necessity for ensuring the well-being of young children during travel. By adopting the habit early and debunking myths, parents can significantly reduce the risk of injury or death in the event of an accident.

