New Delhi, India, August 13 2024: BabyOrgano, an Ayurvedic wellness and personal care brand for kids, has successfully raised ₹6 crore in funding from Sauce Consumer Fund III, with participation from existing investors. This significant funding further encouraged the company’s ambitious expansion plans. The brand plans new product launches, marketing initiatives, team building and exploring export opportunities as part of their expansion plans. BabyOrgano Secures ₹ 6 Crore Seed Funding from Sauce.vc

Since its establishment in 2020, the company has been making waves in the babies and kids wellness space. This funding raised by the company marks a major development for the brand. Founded by passionate entrepreneurs Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma, this brand has grown at an ever-increasing pace, and is now closely trusted for Ayurvedic products pertaining to children from 0 to 15 years.

"The kids care market in India is growing rapidly and a vast majority of the country still uses traditional home made recipes. We are seeing an increased move towards authentic Ayurveda based products that marry convenience and efficacy. Riddhi and Ripul have created a unique set of products that offer the authenticity of Ayurveda in easy to use formats. This represents a very large opportunity in the baby care space and we are excited to partner with them as they build an exciting brand of new age Ayurveda products for baby and kids care." said Yash Dholakia, Partner at Sauce.vc.

The kids care market is growing rapidly, and the need for herbal kids products has become increasingly important. Recognising this need, BabyOrgano has established itself as the brand that offers 100% natural, Ayurvedic chemical-free products, harnessing the power of traditional and antiquated Ayurvedic knowledge. The company offers a wide array of classical and proprietary products such as BabyOrgano Swarnaprashan / Suvarnaprashan - Immunity booster, Sitoapaladi, Sankhpushpi, traditional Ubtan & other personal care products. With a professional team headed by a PhD Ayurvedic pharmacist working meticulously to develop each product, the highest standards of quality and efficacy are always ensured.

Besides developing products, the company takes a holistic approach to children's health and wellness. Using time-tested natural Ayurvedic formulations, the brand goes beyond just treating symptoms to emphasize overall well-being. They put great emphasis on maintaining authenticity and effectiveness which resonates strongly with parents who seek safe, natural alternatives for their children's care.

With the new funding raised, BabyOrgano is set to expand its reach and influence in the industry. The company plans to introduce innovative health & wellness products, bolster its marketing initiatives, and build a robust team to support its growth. Additionally, BabyOrgano will be exploring export opportunities, thus taking its unique blend of traditional wisdom and modern convenience to a global audience.

"Natural, Ayurvedic products are seeing a growing demand in the children's wellness space, and this investment will aid the market expansion for us;" said Riddhi Sharma, Founder and CEO of BabyOrgano. “We are excited about the opportunities this funding opens up for us to reach more families. This will help us to continue our mission of nurturing Indian children with high-quality, Ayurvedic and Natural products.”

As parents always look for products that are herbal and safe for their kids, BabyOrgano stays true to its core values of natural ingredients, quality, safety, and sustainability as it starts this new chapter. Aiming to reach every household in India, BabyOrgano is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on children's health and well-being.

For more information about BabyOrgano and its range of products, visit www.babyorgano.com or follow @babyorgano on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.