Balaji Tulips: Affordable Housing Opportunity in Panvel’s Most Connected Neighborhood

Emkayen Group, renowned for its extensive experience in real estate, introduces Balaji Tulips, a new residential project in Rees, Panvel. Established in 1997 by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Nagarajan, Emkayen Group has built a solid reputation through 16 successful projects, benefiting over 750 families. This latest development reflects their commitment to quality and affordability in housing. Balaji Tulips in Panvel offering Affordable Housing Opportunity

Project Overview

Balaji Tulips is situated in Rees, Panvel, within the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) Smart City development plan. This location offers strategic advantages with convenient access to major areas:

Commute Times:

- Mumbai City Center: Approximately 45 minutes by road.

- Major Business Districts: Around 30-40 minutes by road.

Upcoming Infrastructure Developments:

- Chowk Railway Station: Local train service anticipated by 2025, just 7 minutes away.

- Navi Mumbai International Airport: Expected by 2025, 15 minutes-drive.

- Metro Line Extension: Proposed extension, 2 minutes away.

Transportation Links:

- Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH48): 2 minutes away.

- Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 10 minutes away.

- Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL Atal Setu): 20 minutes away.

Unique Selling Points

Balaji Tulips distinguishes itself with:

- Affordability: Starting at ₹26.85 lakhs plus taxes for 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK Jodi apartments.

- Strategic Location: Situated in a key area with substantial upcoming infrastructure.

- Value for Money: Offering high-quality living spaces at competitive prices.

Amenities

Balaji Tulips features a range of amenities tailored for modern living:

- Gymnasium: A well-equipped fitness center with modern exercise equipment.

- Leisure Room: Designed for relaxation and social interactions.

- Children’s Play Area: A safe and engaging environment for children.

- Gardens: Landscaped green spaces for outdoor enjoyment.

- Sitting Deck & Gazebo: Comfortable outdoor areas for leisure.

- Double-Height Entrance Lobby: A spacious and elegant entry area.

- Parking: Sufficient parking facilities for residents and guests.

- Security: 24-hour surveillance for enhanced safety.

Developer’s Reputation

Emkayen Group has a strong track record of delivering high-quality residential projects. Notable past projects include [list specific projects if applicable], showcasing their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Booking Details and Payment Terms

- Pricing: Apartments start at ₹26.85 lakhs plus taxes.

- Booking Process: Interested buyers can visit the Balaji Tulips website or contact Emkayen Group for site visits and unit availability.

- Payment Plans: Detailed payment plans, including booking amounts and EMI options, are available upon inquiry.

Legal Documentation

Emkayen Group ensures comprehensive support with legal documentation, including agreements and registration, to facilitate a smooth purchase process.

Contact Information

For further details, visit Balaji Tulips or reach out to Emkayen Group at 081088 00851or info@balajitulips.com . Their team is ready to assist with queries and guide you through the booking procedure.

Disclaimer

This content serves as a promotional overview of the Balaji Tulips project by Emkayen Group. For accurate and detailed information, please consult with the developer or authorized representatives.

Balaji Tulips offers a compelling opportunity for affordable housing in Panvel’s rapidly developing area. With its strategic location, comprehensive amenities, and competitive pricing, it presents an attractive option for homebuyers and investors seeking quality and convenience.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.