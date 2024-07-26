BEAUTIFUL INDIA Announces Global Debut as Official Partner of India House at Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris, 24th July 2024 – As the world gathers to commemorate the spirit of oneness, peace, and brotherhood at the Paris Olympics 2024, the brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA makes its global debut as the Official Partner at the India House. India House is the nation's inaugural country house at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, conceptualized by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). BEAUTIFUL INDIA

BEAUTIFUL INDIA is more than just a global luxury lifestyle brand. It is a sensory celebration of India and its timeless philosophy, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ Sanskrit for ‘The World is One Family’. BEAUTIFUL INDIA reminds us of India's profound life truths and nudges us to make the journey that truly matters—the journey from our heads to our hearts.

Crafted to appeal to the sensibilities of a large, discerning global audience, BEAUTIFUL INDIA invites them to embrace a conscious, mindful living lifestyle. It offers to be the catalyst for these inner journeys of self-discovery—a bold departure from other brands in the luxury space that tends to underline external enhancement.

True to the philosophy of “the world is one family,” 28 ingredients gathered from 22 countries across the globe join the ingredients from India, along with the glacial waters from the Himalayas, to create the BEAUTIFUL INDIA experience. This unique blend highlights the brand’s dedication to combining global elements with authentic Indian fragrances.

Following the launch in Paris, the BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury range, comprising Luxury Perfume, Luxury Candles, and Luxury Bath & Body Care, will roll out over the next 12-18 months across select stores in Paris, Milan, Munich, London, New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Moscow, and Dubai. The India launch is scheduled for September 2024.

The brand will also be available online by September 2024, making it accessible to a wider audience seeking luxury bath products, mindful living essentials, and Indian fragrances.

The four Marquis fragrances have been inspired by India’s simple but most profound truths: that we are all ONE and that PEACE is our true nature. YOU and I carry the same divine flame of life, and we LOVE one another as we love our true selves.

The variety of products by BEAUTIFUL INDIA

Praveen Kenneth, founder of BEAUTIFUL INDIA, said, “The brand is a celebration of India and its reminder for us to make the journey from our head to our heart, as much as it is a celebration of the highest version of the individual. And what better place and occasion to make our global debut than as the official partners of the inaugural India House, Paris. Through this partnership, we are happy to spotlight the profoundness of India on such an important world stage.”

“Brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA is created to inspire the world to make that journey from the head to the heart," concludes Praveen Kenneth.

Master perfumers from three of the world’s most iconic fragrance houses, Robertet of France, Givaudan of Switzerland, and Iberchem of Spain, have collaborated to capture the essence of India and create a sensory expression of ONE, PEACE, YOU, and LOVE.

Every mindfully crafted BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury product is unisex, vegan, cruelty-free, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, clean, and free of parabens and phthalates. Every ingredient used is ethically sourced. The brand is committed to learning and enhancing its offerings to ensure that all its products are environmentally conscious.

More information on :

www.Brandbeautifulindia.com

www.Beautifulindia.com

www.brandbeautifulindia.com

Follow us on :

https://www.instagram.com/brandbeautifulindia

https://www.facebook.com/brandbeautifulindia

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.