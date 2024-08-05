"Behind the Scenes: The Viral Fight That Introduced Moto Edge 50’s Toughness"

Mumbai, August 2, 2024 – Bollywood enthusiasts were taken by surprise when a video of Raghav Juyal and Harshvardhan Rane engaging in a fierce brawl went viral. The 15-second clip, depicting an intense altercation, sparked widespread speculation among fans and media. Today, in an unexpected turn of events, Flipkart has unveiled that the fight was a cleverly staged act to showcase the resilience of the new Moto Edge 50, launching exclusively on Flipkart. Raghav Juyal and Harshvardhan Rane Promoting Moto Edge 50 Launching on Flipkart

The gripping footage, which showed the actors in a dramatic hand-to-hand combat, led many to wonder about the cause of their apparent dispute. The mystery was finally unraveled when Raghav and Harshvardhan revealed on Instagram that the actual star of the scene was the Moto Edge 50. The full video concludes with the actors stating, “Iss fight ka asli hero toh Moto Edge 50 tha,” emphasizing the phone’s military-grade protection.

Flipkart has once again pushed the boundaries of creative advertising with this bold campaign. The fight scene was meticulously crafted to highlight the Moto Edge 50’s exceptional durability. It was designed to demonstrate the phone’s ability to withstand extreme conditions, resonating with the rugged personas of Raghav and Harshvardhan.

The Moto Edge 50 is built for those who embrace adventure and live boldly. It boasts military-grade protection, ensuring it can endure tough environments while maintaining peak performance. The phone features a robust design with a high-resolution display, long-lasting battery life, and advanced camera capabilities, making it a versatile choice for tech enthusiasts.

This campaign continues Flipkart’s tradition of innovative marketing. Previous initiatives, such as the captivating TV commercial featuring cricket star Shikhar Dhawan and the acclaimed WOW campaign by TVA Group, have set high standards for creativity and audience engagement. The Moto Edge 50 campaign is no exception, drawing significant attention and keeping viewers intrigued until the dramatic reveal.

The Moto Edge 50, available exclusively on Flipkart, is poised to set a new benchmark for durability in the smartphone market.

