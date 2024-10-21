Bianca The Luxury Clothspa Named GBPAP 2024 Finalist for Global Best Practices Awards

October 2024 – Bianca The Luxury Clothspa (@biancaclothspa), a prominent name in the textile care industry, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious CINET Global Professional Textile Care Best Practices Awards Program (GBPAP) 2024. The GBPAP celebrates businesses that demonstrate innovation, sustainability, and leadership in professional textile care worldwide. Bianca The Luxury Clothspa becomes the GBPAP 2024 Finalist

Bianca recently won the CINET Professional Textile Care Overall Award India 2024 for the second time at the National Convention of Dry Cleaners and Launderers. This achievement, two years after their first win in 2022, underscores their commitment to cutting-edge fabric care and sustainable practices. The GBPAP jury, comprising independent industry experts, reviewed over 100 applications from 30 countries and selected Bianca in the "Retail Textile Cleaning - Big" category for their exemplary work.

As a finalist, Bianca The Luxury Clothspa has been invited to present a 3-minute pitch to the international jury during the Texcare International Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 8-9, 2024. They will compete alongside 50 other finalists for top honors, including the Global Overall Best Practices Award, as well as awards for Innovation, Sustainability, and Entrepreneurship.

Since its inception in 2020, Bianca has rapidly expanded from four to twelve outlets across Mumbai, despite pandemic-related challenges. The brand’s highly efficient home pick-up and delivery service, now accounting for over 40% of sales, has strengthened its position as a leader in premium textile care.

Sachin Dewan, CEO of Bianca Clothspa India, commented, “Being recognized as a finalist once again is a tremendous honor. This reinforces our dedication to offering sustainable and luxurious fabric care solutions. We are excited to continue driving innovation in this space.”

Bianca’s Services: Dry Cleaning, Wet Cleaning, Laundry, Couture Care, Wedding Outfit Cleaning, Curtains & Home Linens, Handbags & Shoe Cleaning, Leather Recolouring, and more.

Store Locations: Colaba, Nepean Sea Road, Lower Parel, Bandra, Juhu, Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara, Chembur, Malad, Thane, Powai.

