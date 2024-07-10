Hero FinCorp is one of the most reputable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India, offering various financial solutions. Personal Loans are one of its most popular products, helping many handle emergencies, achieve goals, and fulfil dreams. Big Dreams, Bigger Support: Hero FinCorp Now Offers Personal Loans Up to ₹ 5 Lakh.

Earlier, the NBFC offered Personal Loans of up to ₹3 Lakh without any collateral, documentation, or usage restrictions. Now, they have extended their Personal Loan offering to ₹5 Lakh. That means consumers can now fulfil their bigger dreams with the greater support of a ₹5 Lakh Personal Loan.

Features and Benefits of a Personal Loan from Hero FinCorp

Many features and benefits make Hero FinCorp one of the country's most preferred Personal Loan providers. Some of them include the following:

• Ample Loan Amount: A 5 Lakh Personal Loan is sufficient to cover most short-term and urgent expenses.

• Low Interest Rates: Hero FinCorp's Personal Loan interest rates are fixed, so they don't change during the loan term. Moreover, they are competitive in the market based on the applicant’s eligibility, credit history, income, and repayment capacity.

• 24/7 Accessibility: Using Hero FinCorp's loan app or website, one can apply for a loan round-the-clock from home. Therefore, it is a financial product that allows instant funding anywhere and anytime.

• Quick Approval: Unlike traditional loans, Hero FinCorp supports a digital application procedure that accelerates the application, approval and disbursal process.

• No Documentation: The entire application process is digital and does not require branch visits or physical document submissions.

• Flexible Repayment: With a Personal Loan of Rs 5 Lakh from Hero FinCorp, applicants can choose a tenure of up to 60 months based on their repayment capacity.

• No Collateral Requirement: Hero FinCorp does not ask for any security, guarantor, or collateral. They offer collateral-free Personal Loans based on the applicant’s trust and creditworthiness.

• No Usage Restrictions: A Personal Loan from Hero FinCorp does not impose any restrictions on loan usage. Borrowers can use them for any legal purpose, whether an emergency, dream, or aspiration.

Who Can Apply for a Personal Loan from Hero FinCorp?

Those planning to obtain a 5 Lakh Personal Loan from Hero FinCorp must fulfil the following eligibility conditions to qualify:

• 21 to 58 years of age

• Indian citizenship

• Salaried or self-employed individual

• Work experience of at least six months for salaried and two years for self-employed applicants

• Minimum monthly income of ₹15,000

Documents Required to Apply for a 5 Lakh Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp

Aspiring borrowers must upload scanned copies of the following documents to apply for a 5 Lakh Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp:

• Duly filled application form

• Coloured passport-sized photograph

• Identity proof: Driving license, passport, PAN card, Aadhaar card

• Address proof: Driving license, passport, Aadhaar card, ration card, utility bill

• For salaried employees:

- Address proof, like maintenance bills, utility bills, property documents

- Income proof, like the last three months' salary slips, the previous six months' salary account statement, or Form 16.

- Job continuity proof, like an appointment letter from the current employer or an experience certificate from the previous employer.

• For self-employed professionals:

- Residence ownership proof, like maintenance bills, electricity bills, or property documents,

- Business existence proof, like shop establishment proof, a copy of tax registration, or a company registration certificate,

- Income proof, like the last six months' bank statements and ITR for the previous two consecutive years,

Stepwise Procedure to Apply for a Personal Loan

Follow this stepwise procedure to apply for a Personal Loan online:

• Download and install the Hero FinCorp Instant Personal Loan app.

• Register using your mobile number.

•Enter a few necessary details like your personal, professional, employment, and financial information.

• Scan and upload the required documents, including your identity, address, and income proofs.

• Get approval with a loan offer after the verification.

• Accept the loan offer to initiate the disbursal process.

With a bigger Personal Loan offering of up to ₹5 Lakh, Hero FinCorp is all set to improve its reputation among consumers by helping them live a better life devoid of any unfulfilled desires. Those looking for a low interest rate Personal Loan of up to Rs. 5 Lakh can install the Hero FinCorp loan app on their smartphone and apply right away.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.