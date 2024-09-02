Breaking free: India’s quest for financial freedom

A financially empowered nation is a land of opportunity for its citizens, as it can offer the power to overcome challenges and foster innovation. By striving for financial independence for each and every citizen of the country, we can truly honour the sacrifices made by our forefathers for the country’s freedom and build on them to create a nation where education, healthcare, and infrastructure are accessible to everyone. 42nd edition of ABG’s Nivesh Mahakumbh: Experts navigate the complexities of financial planning

The 42nd edition of Nivesh Mahakumbh titled ‘Celebrating Independence Through Financial Empowerment’, a mega event by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, brought together a diverse community of investors seeking to capitalise on India’s growth story through financial empowerment. At the event, a cross-section of experts engaged in panel discussions and masterclasses to brainstorm strategies for financial empowerment for everyone. The sessions explored how a broad asset allocation strategy encompassing equities, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, commodities and emerging assets like ESG funds can offer robust solutions for achieving financial goals, whether it is for women, young professionals or senior citizens. After all, financial independence is a cornerstone of true freedom.

Q&A session with A. Balasubramanian

The event was flagged with an engaging Q&A session with A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, who completed 30 years in the asset management industry. He spoke about his experience and said that when his team at ABG set off to popularise Mutual Funds amongst Indian investors, they didn’t anticipate the kind of growth this space has witnessed. “Today, the mutual fund industry is well accepted by the investing public, and people have started using mutual funds as a primary vehicle for saving. We have taken 30 years to reach 55 lakh crore size. Over the next 30 years, this number will be 4-5 times higher,” he said.

As the nation moves towards building a Vijay Bharat, the veteran spoke about his vision for the country and the future that he sees for the asset management industry over the next three decades, where every citizen of the country will have mutual fund investments. “Over the next 30 years, customer additions would become the largest – I am not talking about Assets Under Management (AUMs). Every citizen would have an Aadhaar, a PAN card, a bank account, and they would invest in mutual funds,” he added.

He believes that it has not been a smooth ride—there were many uncertainties, such as bank closures, geopolitical events, etc., but mutual funds have performed well as they have retained their single mantra of the power of compounding.

Panel 1: Wealth-Building Strategies for Women

The first panel discussion of the mega event, titled ‘Wealth-Building Strategies for Women,’ was tailored for women investors, who are emerging as a powerful force in India’s financial landscape. Their numbers are steadily growing, and they are at the helm of decision-making when it comes to money matters for their families.

Today, women can also take advantage of various investment options like traditional equities, bonds, mutual funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), gold ETFs and ESG funds that align with their values. Mutual funds, in particular, offer professional management and diversification, making it easier for women to invest in a wide range of assets, offering stability and optimised returns. FinTech has also played a significant part in bridging the gender tech divide.

“When we talk about mutual funds specifically, the accessibility of everything digitally through FinTech platforms and the ease of investing in mutual funds has played a huge part in making sure that women also find it very simple to be able to execute decisions, do their participation without having to go through jump through hoops,” said Kamayani Anirudh Nagar, Head – Retail Sales, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Portfolio diversification forms one of the core elements of smart investing. The panel looked at how women can achieve financial independence with the options available for women investors today and what products they can consider to optimise returns.

“What you need to understand before diversification is, what is the asset class going to do for me and then create a sample portfolio for yourself factoring in the return you are expecting, the risk you can take, tax efficiency and also factor macroeconomic trends,” said Amrita Sirohia, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at INDmoney.

ESG funds align with the values of women investors and are becoming a popular asset class in India, where their potential is expected to be quite significant. As the nation shifts focus to the sustainability agenda through renewable energy development, gender diversity in corporate boards, and improved corporate governance standards, ESG funds are expected to deliver both financial returns and a positive social impact.

Talking about how ESG funds fit into the broader investment goals of women and their future potential, Dipika Jaikishan, Co-founder at Basis, said: “We have noticed the fact that women aren’t always prioritising returns unlike men. Women are prioritising financial goals and investments that fit into the principles and ethics they follow, and I think ESG funds fit perfectly well into women’s portfolios in the long term. They are becoming increasingly popular in India especially for women who prioritise sustainability and ethical practices in investment choices.”

In earlier times, financial awareness wasn’t as high, and women did not know where to invest. This has changed with FinTech, which has opened up a world of options for women to secure their financial future. But with choices also come complications. Dilshad Billimoria, Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Financial Planner at Dilzer Consultants, spoke about some common financial planning mistakes experts see women making.

“It is as simple as the power compounding. Starting early is like the eighth wonder of the world – your money can grow, provided you have the time horizon of staying invested. The second myth is that women don’t make the right financial decisions. They have an equally important role to play in the decision-making process,” Billimoria said.

Panel 2: Young Earners: Building a Solid Financial Foundation

This was followed by a second-panel discussion titled ‘Young Earners: Building a Solid Financial Foundation’, which shifted the focus to another important category of emerging investors – young professionals just starting their savings journey. For today’s youngsters, financial independence isn’t just about bringing home a paycheque. It is building a solid foundation of strategic asset allocation for the future. By starting early, they can leverage the time factor to build long-term wealth through the power of compounding.

Starting early with investments can set the stage for financial success. “Once someone just starts investing into mutual funds – even simple, passive index mutual funds, the return and the compounded long term are extremely strong. This gives a solid edge to that student. For me, the best and the easiest way is not to wait for the perfect time to learn the entire stock market function. Start with passive mutual funds and slowly keep building on your knowledge and finances,” said Harsh Goela, Founder of Goela School of Finance.

Young earners with limited capital can adopt innovative approaches to diversify their investment portfolios. Amit Bivalkar, Founder at Sapient Finserv Pvt Ltd, felt that expenses had taken precedence for millennials, who are getting into zero-interest and credit card traps. This needs to be changed.

“We were taught that income minus expenses equals savings. This generation needs to be taught that income minus savings equals expenses. People don’t feel the power of a small SIP and how much it can deliver over long periods. About ₹6,600 a month, say at 15% CAGR for a 20-year period, makes one crore. So, it is not about the amount at all. You need to have the discipline, and you need to keep on continuing it for long periods of time,” he said.

Mutual funds provide young earners with access to a diversified portfolio managed by professionals, allowing them to invest with relatively lower capital and benefit from the expertise of seasoned fund managers. The panellists discussed how young earners can capitalise on growth opportunities in specific sectors like technology, healthcare, or renewable energy through sector-specific mutual funds, the risks and rewards of ETFs and index funds and whether investing in international markets or through SIPs is a good idea for this category of investors.

Balancing risk and reward is a crucial strategy that young investors need to understand. The panel felt that mutual funds are a great way to build diversification into investment portfolios for young investors.

“Anything that gives a high return has a lot of risk built in. And, as you choose higher returns, you are building risk in the portfolio. Diversification is the free lunch of risk management. So, diversify across asset classes to bring down risk. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Mutual funds are a great way of diversifying, not only across asset classes but also within the asset classes. When you invest in a diversified equity mutual fund, you are basically participating in multiple companies,” said Maneesh Taneja, Co-founder and Chief Distribution Officer at ZFunds.

But do today's young and informed investors need professional management for their investments? Mutual funds are managed by professional fund managers with the expertise and knowledge to track capital markets, which individual investors may lack. Young investors may also be hard-pressed for time as they juggle work and personal commitments and may not be able to monitor the performance of their investments.

“Based on their experience, mutual funds have understood risk management. Mutual funds are diversified across market caps and give exposure to different sectors. There could even be diversification among different asset classes. A young investor may not have enough time to monitor the markets, and this is where mutual funds take up all the burden,” said Milan Bavishi, Director Content at Upstox.

Young earners can capitalise on India’s growth story by investing into sector-specific mutual funds that are gaining from factors like ‘Make in India’ and the changes in our consumption patterns. Such mutual funds focus on sectors such as technology, defence, healthcare or renewable energy which are getting a major fillip through these government initiatives. Young earners can take more exposure by adding some of these high-growth themes to their investment portfolios.

Explaining this trend, Deepak Yadav, Head – Passive Business, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, said: “We are sitting on top of a very rich demographic dividend. Two major enablers to this demographic dividend that will play out in the next few decades are ‘Make in India’ and the second element of the growth engine is how our consumption is changing. As we are climbing up the GDP ladder and per capita income is rising, it has an exponential impact on what we consume as a country.”

Masterclass 1: Retirement Ready – Managing Finances in Retirement

After learning the nuances of investing, the narrative shifted to one of the most important agendas for any investor – how to make your golden years comfortable by investing right to save up for retirement. As retirement approaches, moving from high-risk investments to more conservative options is crucial. According to a report by Crisil, the share of senior citizens in mutual fund investments has increased by 12 per cent over the past five years. This reflects a growing trend towards secure investment options. Ensuring liquidity to handle unforeseen expenses, optimising risk to maintain stability, and maximising portfolio performance to sustain one's lifetime are the key elements of this phase.

The first masterclass of this year, titled ‘Retirement Ready – Managing Finances in Retirement’, saw KS Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited talk about how you can make your senior years comfortable and guided viewers through the intricacies of building and sustaining a secure financial future.

“I like to call it a 30-30 innings. We work for 30 years, and we tend to live for another 30 years. So, you have 30 years to accumulate and 30 years to spend,” he said. Rao spoke about the benefits of starting retirement savings early so investors can gain from the power of compounding. He felt that even with small money, you can get a head start and you can keep adding to the corpus as and when you have more money to spare.

Masterclass 2: Financial Fitness – Building and Sustaining Wealth Through Market Cycles and Factor-based Funds

Financial fitness is akin to maintaining physical health. It demands consistent effort, strategic planning and a balanced approach. The second masterclass at Nivesh Mahakumbh 2024 offered investors tips on preserving wealth through market cycles by creating portfolios resistant to market volatility and economic downturns. In the session titled ‘Financial Fitness: Building and Sustaining Wealth Through Market Cycles and Factor-based Funds’, Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head of Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited spoke about how you can rebalance your portfolio at regular intervals to maintain the risk-reward ratio.

“There is a wealth-to-income ratio which for households in most advanced economies stands at six to seven times. So, whatever your income in that particular year, your wealth typically is between six to seven times. About 50-60 years ago, this ratio stood at three to four times. So, there is a journey of moving and building your financial fitness. It is just not enough to have a very high savings rate. What is equally important is to move it into assets and products where that velocity can move up quite meaningfully,” he said.

The role of any asset in a wealth creation exercise is to beat inflation because inflation erodes the purchasing power over periods. He feels that an annual check-up or portfolio check-up is a must to see if your investments are in sync with your financial goals. And, for years when there is an event that impacts markets, this could be done earlier. Krishnan compared your portfolio to a balanced diet – you must also ensure that you are not overexposed to any single category and that your portfolio is well diversified, just as your plate has a mixed bag of nutrients to stay healthy.

Conclusion

The session concluded by underlining the importance of ensuring your financial health. A recent PwC estimated that India's household wealth could reach $10 trillion by 2030. So, if you are looking for tips on becoming wealth-ly wise, watch the entire Nivesh Mahakumbh here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.