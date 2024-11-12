Buckle up your baby for safety

Every day, 31 children lose their lives in road accidents in India, yet, there is currently no legislation in the country that enforces the use of child restraint systems. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car seats can lower the risk of fatal injury by 71 per cent for infants (under 1 year old) and by 54 per cent for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) in vehicles. Addressing this alarming issue and the lack of awareness about using baby car seats in India Fortis La Femme is organising a public awareness campaign, The Safest Lap, in association with Chicco and LifeCell. Put the seat belt on of your baby: The Safest Lap, by Fortis La Femme

The Safest Lap initiative recognises the challenging aspect of being a parent and encourages parents to take all the necessary steps to secure their babies either at home or on the road. The campaign also provides actionable steps to secure not just your baby’s present but also their future. Continue reading to learn how you can keep your little bundle of joy out of harm's way.

Ensuring Safety With Baby Car Seats

Ensuring your baby’s safety is paramount, whether at home, during playtime, or on the road. One of the safest methods to protect your little one is installing a car seat in the rear seat of your car. It might seem instinctive to hold the baby in your arms or lap while travelling, but we often forget that the baby is the first to endure the crash and a forward fall can fatally injure them. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), child safety restraints have been proven to reduce deaths in crashes by up to 71 per cent among younger infants.

Highlighting the importance of using the baby car seat, Dr Raghuram Mallaiah, Director, Neonatology, Fortis La Femme, stated, “Sudden breaking or even a minor collision can cause you to throw or drop the baby resulting in serious injury. The only way to keep your baby safe while travelling in a car is to use a car seat. For babies, a rear-facing car seat should be used.”

Debunking Myths About Baby Car Seat

One of the most common myths about using a baby car seat is that it can harm the baby’s neck and spine. Contrary to this belief, Dr Mallaiah says that baby car seats provide good support to the baby’s back and neck and can even be used for premature babies who are discharged from the hospital. Other myths that prevent parents of older babies from buying baby car seats are that all baby car seats are the same and are not required for older children.

While baby car seats vary in size, features, design, and safety standards, it is important to first know and then choose the right baby car seat. Rear-facing car seats are recommended for infants and toddlers because they provide better support for the baby's head, neck, and spine. Once babies reach the maximum height or weight limit allowed by the car seat manufacturer, they need to be put in forward-facing or booster seats,” said Dr Mallaiah.

Stages Of Using Baby Car Seats

It can be an arduous task to choose the right baby car seat if there isn’t any guidance. “Research indicates that using an appropriate car seat can significantly reduce the risk of injury by approximately 70 per cent and the risk of death by 28 per cent, as compared to relying solely on seat belts for securing children,” said Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco).

When it comes to ensuring the safety of children during car travel, various types of car seats are recommended based on age and size. For infants from birth until 2 years old, a rear-facing car seat is advised, accommodating children ranging from 40 cm to 87 cm in height. As they grow older, children between 2 to 12 years old should transition to a forward-facing car seat, suitable for heights between 76 cm to 150 cm. For further protection, a booster seat is recommended for children aged 7 to 12 years, with heights ranging from 125 cm to 150 cm. Finally, once a child reaches 12 years of age, they can transition to using a seat belt for optimal safety during car rides. Each stage of car seat usage is designed to provide appropriate protection for children as they grow and develop.

Securing Your Baby’s Future

Unrestrained travel significantly increases crash fatalities and despite this risk, many compromise on child safety by carrying infants in their laps or arms during rides. Prioritising child safety extends beyond immediate concerns, emphasising a holistic approach. LifeCell's stem cell banking offers a solution to secure your child’s future by preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood.

Stem cells have the proven ability to treat over 90 blood-related medical conditions and can replace or repair affected cells, offering transformative possibilities for future medical treatments. LifeCell, a leading name in stem cell banking, provides solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of your family. With efforts like these, it is now possible to keep your baby in a safety net throughout their lifetime.

The Safest Lap is a reminder to parents to never compromise when it comes to the safety of their baby. By raising awareness about the importance of choosing the right baby car seats and debunking common myths surrounding their usage, the campaign encourages parents to choose the Safest Lap in their car.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.