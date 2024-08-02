Budget-Friendly Mixer Grinders: Ideal Options Under ₹3000
A list of five mixer grinders from Kenstar, one of the finest mixer grinder companies in India, that are budget-friendly
A good quality mixer grinder is an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. Whether you are blending, grinding, or making your favourite chutneys, a reliable mixer grinder can save your time and effort. If you're looking for an affordable option without compromising on quality, this guide highlights the ideal budget-friendly mixer grinders available under ₹3000. Featuring models from Kenstar, a brand mixer grinder company, having perfect balance of performance and price.
Our Ranking Criteria
- Affordability: We consider the price range to ensure that the mixer grinder offers great value for money without compromising on quality and features.
- Number of jars: We evaluate the variety and functionality of the jars provided, considering the different sizes and types for various kitchen tasks like grinding, blending, and mixing.
- Motor: We assess the motor’s power, efficiency, and durability to ensure it can handle heavy-duty tasks and provide consistent performance over time.
- Warranty: We consider the warranty offered, ensuring that it provides adequate protection and peace of mind for the consumer.
5 Budget-Friendly Mixer Grinders Under ₹3000
- Powerful Motor: 750-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor for efficient grinding and blending.
- Jars: Comes with three durable stainless-steel jars (1.5L liquidizing jar, 1L dry jar, and 0.4L chutney jar).
- Blades: Equipped with 4 fin stainless steel ultima blades designed for various tasks, from dry grinding to making pastes.
- Safety Features: Includes flow breakers for enhanced blending efficiency.
- Warranty: Brand promises a 5-year warranty on motor and a 2-year warranty on product.
Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar KLOVE is a good mixer grinder in India that offers a powerful performance at an affordable price. Its robust motor and versatile jars make it ideal for everyday use.
2. Kenstar ROBUSTO
- Efficient Grinding: 500-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor ensures smooth and quick grinding.
- Jars: Accommodate various blending needs with a 1.25L liquid, 0.8L dry stainless-steel jar, and a 0.4L chutney jar, featuring a see-through lid and handle.
- Stainless Steel Blades: Long-lasting 6 fin liquidising blades for various grinding tasks.
- Convenience: Equipped with easy-to-use knob and firm grip vacuum feet for skid proof operations.
- Warranty:The brand offers a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the product.
Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar ROBUSTOcombines efficiency with convenience, making it one of the most ideal mixer grinders in India for budget-conscious buyers.
3. Kenstar MAXXO PRO
- Powerful Motor: MAXXO PRO boasts a high-performance 775W POWER PLUS Turbo motor for efficient processing.
- Versatile Jars: It includes a 1.5L liquidiser, 1L dry/wet, and 0.4L chutney stainless steel jars.
- User-Friendly: It is easy to use and clean and is equipped with easy-grip handles for a better grip.
- Safety:It features a shock-proof ABS body for durability and user safety. It is designed with flow breakers for more effective blending and grinding.
- Warranty:The brand offers a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the product.
Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar MAXXO PROoffers a blend of power and durability, making it a good quality mixer grinder for those seeking robust performance.
- Efficient Motor: Equipped with 500-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor for effective grinding.
- Multi-Purpose Jars: Includes a 1.25L liquidiser, 0.75L dry/wet, and 0.3L chutney stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles.
- Advanced Blades: Utilizes a 6-fin blade system for optimized liquidising performance.
- Safety Measures: It has firm grip vacuum feet for skid proof operations and an easy-to-use knob. It features a shock-proof ABS body for durability and user safety.
- Warranty:The brand offers a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the product.
Why It's Recommended: With its powerful POWER PLUS Turbo motor and versatile jars, the Kenstar TASKEE 5Cstands out as a branded mixer grinder that offers excellent value.
Features:
- Strong Motor: 500-watt POWER PLUS Hybrid motor for consistent performance.
- Durable Jars: It includes a 1.25L liquidiser, 0.8L dry/wet, and 0.4L chutney stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles.
- Blades: Equipped with durable ultima blades for high-performance grinding and blending.
- Ergonomic Design: Easy to handle and operate, with user-friendly controls and has an easy-to-use knob.
- Warranty:Comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliability and offering user confidence.
Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar MIXTOR is a mixer grinder company offering reliable performance and durability at an affordable price.