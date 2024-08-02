Budget-Friendly Mixer Grinders: Ideal Options Under 3000

A good quality mixer grinder is an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. Whether you are blending, grinding, or making your favourite chutneys, a reliable mixer grinder can save your time and effort. If you're looking for an affordable option without compromising on quality, this guide highlights the ideal budget-friendly mixer grinders available under ₹3000. Featuring models from Kenstar, a brand mixer grinder company, having perfect balance of performance and price. Kenstar: Klove 750W

Our Ranking Criteria

Affordability: We consider the price range to ensure that the mixer grinder offers great value for money without compromising on quality and features.

5 Budget-Friendly Mixer Grinders Under ₹ 3000

Based on the above factors, here are the five mixer grinders from Kenstar, one of the finest mixer grinder companies in India.

Powerful Motor: 750-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor for efficient grinding and blending.

750-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor for efficient grinding and blending. Jars: Comes with three durable stainless-steel jars (1.5L liquidizing jar, 1L dry jar, and 0.4L chutney jar).

Comes with three durable stainless-steel jars (1.5L liquidizing jar, 1L dry jar, and 0.4L chutney jar). Blades: Equipped with 4 fin stainless steel ultima blades designed for various tasks, from dry grinding to making pastes.

Equipped with 4 fin stainless steel ultima blades designed for various tasks, from dry grinding to making pastes. Safety Features: Includes flow breakers for enhanced blending efficiency.

Includes flow breakers for enhanced blending efficiency. Warranty: Brand promises a 5-year warranty on motor and a 2-year warranty on product.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar KLOVE is a good mixer grinder in India that offers a powerful performance at an affordable price. Its robust motor and versatile jars make it ideal for everyday use.

Kenstar ROBUSTO

Efficient Grinding: 500-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor ensures smooth and quick grinding.

500-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor ensures smooth and quick grinding. Jars: Accommodate various blending needs with a 1.25L liquid, 0.8L dry stainless-steel jar, and a 0.4L chutney jar, featuring a see-through lid and handle.

Accommodate various blending needs with a 1.25L liquid, 0.8L dry stainless-steel jar, and a 0.4L chutney jar, featuring a see-through lid and handle. Stainless Steel Blades: Long-lasting 6 fin liquidising blades for various grinding tasks.

Long-lasting 6 fin liquidising blades for various grinding tasks. Convenience: Equipped with easy-to-use knob and firm grip vacuum feet for skid proof operations.

Equipped with easy-to-use knob and firm grip vacuum feet for skid proof operations. Warranty:The brand offers a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the product.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar ROBUSTOcombines efficiency with convenience, making it one of the most ideal mixer grinders in India for budget-conscious buyers.

Kenstar MAXXO PRO

Powerful Motor: MAXXO PRO boasts a high-performance 775W POWER PLUS Turbo motor for efficient processing.

MAXXO PRO boasts a high-performance 775W POWER PLUS Turbo motor for efficient processing. Versatile Jars: It includes a 1.5L liquidiser, 1L dry/wet, and 0.4L chutney stainless steel jars.

It includes a 1.5L liquidiser, 1L dry/wet, and 0.4L chutney stainless steel jars. User-Friendly: It is easy to use and clean and is equipped with easy-grip handles for a better grip.

It is easy to use and clean and is equipped with easy-grip handles for a better grip. Safety: It features a shock-proof ABS body for durability and user safety. It is designed with flow breakers for more effective blending and grinding.

It features a shock-proof ABS body for durability and user safety. It is designed with flow breakers for more effective blending and grinding. Warranty:The brand offers a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the product.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar MAXXO PROoffers a blend of power and durability, making it a good quality mixer grinder for those seeking robust performance.

Kenstar TASKEE 5C

Efficient Motor: Equipped with 500-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor for effective grinding.

Equipped with 500-watt POWER PLUS Turbo motor for effective grinding. Multi-Purpose Jars: Includes a 1.25L liquidiser, 0.75L dry/wet, and 0.3L chutney stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles.

Includes a 1.25L liquidiser, 0.75L dry/wet, and 0.3L chutney stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles. Advanced Blades: Utilizes a 6-fin blade system for optimized liquidising performance.

Utilizes a 6-fin blade system for optimized liquidising performance. Safety Measures: It has firm grip vacuum feet for skid proof operations and an easy-to-use knob. It features a shock-proof ABS body for durability and user safety.

It has firm grip vacuum feet for skid proof operations and an easy-to-use knob. It features a shock-proof ABS body for durability and user safety. Warranty:The brand offers a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the product.

Why It's Recommended: With its powerful POWER PLUS Turbo motor and versatile jars, the Kenstar TASKEE 5Cstands out as a branded mixer grinder that offers excellent value.

Kenstar MIXTOR

Features:

Strong Motor: 500-watt POWER PLUS Hybrid motor for consistent performance.

500-watt POWER PLUS Hybrid motor for consistent performance. Durable Jars: It includes a 1.25L liquidiser, 0.8L dry/wet, and 0.4L chutney stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles.

It includes a 1.25L liquidiser, 0.8L dry/wet, and 0.4L chutney stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles. Blades: Equipped with durable ultima blades for high-performance grinding and blending.

Equipped with durable ultima blades for high-performance grinding and blending. Ergonomic Design: Easy to handle and operate, with user-friendly controls and has an easy-to-use knob.

Easy to handle and operate, with user-friendly controls and has an easy-to-use knob. Warranty:Comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliability and offering user confidence.

Why It's Recommended: The Kenstar MIXTOR is a mixer grinder company offering reliable performance and durability at an affordable price.

