Building a Stronger Future, Together: Tally Celebrates the Power of MSMEs

While multinational corporations are always heralded for the growth opportunities they bring to different regions, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) often don’t get their moment in the sun. MSMEs are no less crucial for a country’s economic and social development. They provide ample job opportunities, bring and foster innovation, and promote exports. Such enterprises are especially indispensable for fast-growing economies such as India. To honour these unsung heroes of the Indian economy, Tally recently held the 4th edition of Tally MSME Honours. Tally MSME Honours has successfully celebrated and honoured the MSME spirit across the length and breadth of the country, including Tier 2 and 3 cities like Howrah, Faridabad, Dibrugarh, Jaipur, and Ludhiana, bringing to light the remarkable achievements of MSMEs from even the remotest corners of India. 4th edition of Tally MSME Honours

Coinciding with International MSME Day on June 27th, the events resonated with the year's theme, ‘It all #StartsWithOne’. Over 19,000 nominations poured in for MSME Honours, a stark increase from just 3,000 nominations for the first edition four years ago. The 2024 edition featured nominations not just from India, but from UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Kenya as well, reflecting the growing significance of the awards and the immense talent pool within the MSME sector.

Celebrating the Unsung Heroes

Tally MSME Honours 2024 highlighted the theme ‘It all #StartsWithOne’, marking International MSME Day with inspiring stories and valuable insights.

Welcome addresses from senior leaders at Tally in each city set the tone for a powerful celebration. Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, Joyce Ray, Head India Business, Tally Solutions, Samir Dixit, Sales Director, Tally Solutions and Anil Bhargavan, Zonal Head, South India, Tally Solutions; spoke at the events, hailing the agility and resilience of MSMEs.

Going beyond oft-quoted numbers, Tejas Goenka highlighted the true power of the MSME community, “You hear statistics, that MSMEs contribute to 30% of India's GDP, some number of exports, some amount of employment, but the true impact we felt was during COVID-19, when nothing could happen, but somehow this community made it happen”. Joyce Ray struck a similar chord in address. He mentioned how the pandemic was the genesis of the event as the situation at the time highlighted the importance of small businesses sticking together and helping each other through difficult periods.

Uma Reddy, Vice President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, who was the Chief Guest for the Bangalore event, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of collaboration in building a stronger future.

Spotlighting Excellence In 5 Categories

The highlight of each event was the announcement of the winners, who were recognised across five key categories:

NewGen Icon Award: Recognising young entrepreneurs who identified market gaps and built innovative solutions.

Recognising young entrepreneurs who identified market gaps and built innovative solutions. Champion of Cause Award: Honouring businesses making significant contributions to social and environmental well-being.

Honouring businesses making significant contributions to social and environmental well-being. Tech Transformer Award: Celebrating businesses leveraging technology to drive operational excellence and growth.

Celebrating businesses leveraging technology to drive operational excellence and growth. Business Maestro Award: Bestowing recognition on established businesses demonstrating exceptional resilience and growth trajectories.

Bestowing recognition on established businesses demonstrating exceptional resilience and growth trajectories. Wonder Woman Award: Empowering and celebrating the achievements of women entrepreneurs redefining business norms.

The jury for this year’s awards included: Dr. E Bhaskaran, Joint Director (Engineering), GM, Dept. of Industries & Commerce, MSME Dept, GOTN; Upasana Sharma, Joint Executive Director, The Delhi-NCR; Satish John, Managing Editor of LiveMint; Swetapadma Mohanty, CEO & Founder of Business Leadership League; and Tripti Singhal, Founder of Wommenovator. Their collective expertise and discerning judgment ensured the most deserving and innovative businesses were felicitated at the Tally MSME Honours 2024.

From tech-driven startups to socially conscious ventures and established giants, the winners represented the diverse and dynamic landscape of the MSME sector.

The winners received gift hampers and curated product offerings from DBS, as well as Rs. 5,000 credit to their myBiz wallet and a 3-month myBiz plus subscription sponsored by MakeMyTrip. They also got the opportunity to share with the audience the work they do and their vision for the future.

From Idea to Impact

Esteemed guest speakers kept the audience on their toes with insightful addresses during the events. Tamal Ghoshal, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on MSMEs spoke about his journey from a first-generation real estate entrepreneur to a leading advocate for MSMEs in Howrah, West Bengal. His passionate speech reflected his deep commitment to supporting small businesses. Vidya Sagar Singh, Senior General Manager, Business Development, NSIC, expressed his enthusiasm for the long overdue first amendment to the MSME Act 2006 which is going to improve ease of doing business in the country. He said, “MSME is not a joyride. The journey from conceptualizing an idea to giving it a shape and executing it is a challenging one that not all of us can make”.

The events also included engaging workshops, including one on ‘Competitive Edge Strategies: Winning Against Industry Giants’ by Narendra Bhandari, General Partner at Seafunds. A topical workshop on ‘GenAI Revolution: Empowering SMEs for Tomorrow’ was conducted by Kaustubh Kalyankar, Chief Business Officer, Supervity AI. While Amber Krishnan held a workshop on ‘Scaling Up the Product Business Funnel: Unleashing the Power of Digital Channels’, laying down unique sales acceleration tactics that can be followed by MSMEs to foster business growth.

It All Starts With One

Tally MSME Honours served as a platform for knowledge sharing and fostering connections. Attendees gained valuable insights on key areas like understanding customer needs, leveraging technology effectively, and accessing government support programs.

A dedicated ‘MSME Honours Winners Arena’ provided a unique space for previous winners to showcase their products and services, engendering a vibrant community spirit. Such a collaborative environment is crucial for knowledge exchange and mutual support, ultimately contributing to the collective success of MSMEs.

The events not only celebrated the achievements of the present but also ignited a passion for the future. As Tejas Goenka aptly stated, "It all starts with one". The stories of these remarkable MSMEs serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring countless individuals to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys and contribute to a thriving economic ecosystem.

