Buy Instagram Views: 12 Sites to Boost IG Reels Engagement

Instagram growth is slow unless you’re among the one-in-a-million people who have their posts go viral overnight for seemingly no reason. Growing your account naturally requires a lot of effort and focus on engagement metrics: likes, comments, shares and views. Growth takes effort—focus on engagement, not luck!

Views are one of the best ways to:

Attract new, organic followers

Convince the algorithm to help you go viral

And if you want a fast and easy way to get views, you can buy Instagram views from reputable service providers. We’ve tested twelve of the best sites to purchase views and will help you weed through the crowd of sellers and find one that offers a return on investment.

12 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Reel Views

370M views, 24/7 support—Viralyft delivers fast results!

Viralyft’s fast delivery and guaranteed service are the reason that they’ve delivered 370million views in the last 10 years. Offering 24/7 customer support via live chat, email and phone, Viralyft makes it easy to get a hold of someone whenever you have a question or need help.

Every order we’ve made has been over-delivered, and it’s easy to split views to multiple reels with a single order.

Pricing is just $2.99 for 500 views and $79.99 for 50,000 views, so they’re an affordable growth option. If you want to up your game and buy the influencer-level views, they’ll cost $3.99 - $579.99 for between 500 and 500k views.

We’ve used Viralyft in the past with great results and can vouch for their positive reviews. Our experience has always been great, with effortless tracking and fast responses. All orders are backed by:

Non-drop guarantee

Money back guarantee

If you do lose any views, they will auto-refill them for you.

GetViral makes it simple to order with a single Instagram view tier and packages of views starting at $3.99 for 500 and going up to $79.99 for 50,000 views. Orders are processed quickly and will start in 0 to 8 hours of ordering.

We reached out to support via email and live chat, and the 24/7 response is actually as they claim -available all the time.

Being in business for 7+ years and completing 150,000+ orders says something in this industry, where companies open and close all the time. Reviews for the service are highly positive and they have 85% repeat customers.

You’ll also benefit from a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders and fast delivery.

3. ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert is a US-based company with a telephone number that you can call if you need assistance, along with an email address and live chat option. We’re not 100% sure when the company was founded, but we have friends who have used them for years without an issue.

Reviews online always mention that the service is fast and reliable. Prices start at $2.99 for 500 views and $57 for 50k views, so they’re an affordable option.

A few things to keep in mind when placing your order:

Delivery can be as long as 1 - 2 days

All orders have a refill guarantee

Views come from real, active accounts

4. SocialRush

SocialRush gives you real premium results for prices as low as $2.99 for 500 views. Delivery is instant, so you’ll start receiving views the moment you place an order. If you want to buy a higher view package, they sell 50,000 views for $79.99, which is a great price for views.

We’ve done a lot of research on SocialRush and found that they have:

A lot of positive reviews, with many being posted recently

Quality and satisfaction guarantee

24/7 support options

Premium quality

5. Buzzoid

Buzzoid offers view packages ranging from 500 for $1.99 to 50,000 for $74.99. You can choose to have your high-quality views delivered instantly or gradually over time.

Customer support is available 24/7, but reviews are mixed.

6. Goread

If you’re looking for affordable Instagram views, it doesn’t get much cheaper than Goread. You can buy 500 views for just $0.80. For 5,000 views, you’ll pay just $5.

But cheaper isn’t always better. Goread has a reputation for being a hit-or-miss. At times, they deliver flawlessly. Other times, they fail to deliver at all or the quality is questionable.

7. SocialWick

SocialWick has been in business for many years. One advantage of their service is that you can buy the exact number of views you want (as long as you meet their minimum and maximum requirements).

According to SocialWick, they offer real and targeted views, along with:

A 60-day refill guarantee

Fast delivery

24/7 customer support

Prices are cheap – $0.01 per 10 views (their minimum requirement). You can buy up to 1 million views at a time, which will cost you $1,089.

Delivery is fast, and their responsive customer support team is available via email to answer questions.

Although reviews are fairly positive for SocialWick, some customers complain that their support team needs to be pushed to do their job and correct order issues.

8. Twicsy

Twicsy has a flashy home page and cheap prices. Their packages range from 500 views for $1.99 to 50,000 views for just $74.99.

One advantage of Twicsy is that you can choose either instant or gradual delivery to make your views look more natural. Order processing starts in just 60 seconds, but it doesn’t appear that they offer real views – just high-quality ones.

They have a 100% growth guarantee, but they don’t explain what that means.

Nevertheless, Twicsy does have a loyal customer base. However, we have recently seen complaints about orders being delivered slowly and the quality deteriorating.

If you want to inquire about their process and service quality, you can reach customer support through email or chat.

9. SocialPlug

SocialPlug is a well-known provider, but their advertised price of $0.016 per view is a little misleading. If you tap the “order now” button, you’ll see that their:

Reel views start at $1

General views start at $0.80 (we’re not sure what this means)

Story views start at $0.80

You can also buy Instagram impressions, which, again, we’re not sure what that means.

Although pricing is misleading on the home page, their packages are still affordable. Delivery is instant, and customer support is available round-the-clock.

10. Poprey

Poprey makes it easy to buy Instagram views. They have just eight packages and one tier of quality: regular.

If you want to test out their service, you can get 50 views for free. Pricing, in general, ischeapat Poprey. Packages range from 200 views for $0.90 to 20,000 views for $37.90.

You can also order custom packages up to 200,000 views for a little over $100.

Delivery is instant, and, according to Poprey, accounts look real. In other words, your views won’t come from real users.

One nice thing about their platform is that you can easily add other services to your order right from the product page.

Poprey’s reviews are mixed. We found many users who love their views service, but we also saw a few complaints about the quality of their real-looking accounts. You can always try their free views package to test out their service.

Customer support does reply, so you can ask questions or get help with order issues. You can reach their team via chat or email.

11. MediaMister

For more than 12 years, MediaMister has been helping creators and brands grow their social media accounts. The platform offers a huge range of growth services, but their Instagram views are highly affordable.

They offer six different types of views:

Video

Story

TV

Reel

Live video

Highlights

You can also choose between one-time and automatic packages as well as your target country. Quantities will depend on your chosen view type, package type and country. For example, for automatic worldwide video views, you can buy between 100 and 10k views.

You can buy tons more views if you choose the one-time option. But prices can be crazy at really high levels – 500k views will cost you over $4,400.

Although MediaMister offers tons of options, reviews are mixed. If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach their customer support via chat or email.

12. Superviral

Superviral has been around since 2012. They offer views from real people and other perks, like 180-day automatic refill guarantee, 24/7 NY-based customer support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

According to their About Us page, they’ve delivered over 420 million views.

Superviral’s high-quality views are highly affordable, starting at just $1.29 for 500 views and up to $75 for 50k views.

Reviews are positive. Buyers are happy with the growth they’ve seen, and many are repeat customers.

Customer support is responsive and available via phone or email.

Why Do Instagram Views Matter?

Instagram views are a measure of engagement and popularity. They let the algorithm know that your content is resonating with people, so Instagram is more likely to recommend your posts.

But views are also social proof. Think about it – if you find a video with a million views, you automatically assume that it’s worth watching and the creator is an influencer.

When you buy views, you’re not only buying engagement but social proof, too.

How Many Instagram Views Should You Buy?

The number of views you buy will depend on your goals and niche. You can never have too many views, but as a general rule, it’s a good idea to buy a normal number of views for your niche. If your competitors typically get 5,000 views on their Reels, then aim for this number.

