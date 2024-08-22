Car Insurance Add-on Covers to Navigate the Rainy Season

The monsoon has arrived, and damaged roads, giant potholes, and waterlogging have begun to cause problems for vehicle owners. If you do not take extra precautions to protect your vehicle during the monsoon, be prepared for multiple trips to the nearest garage and exhaust your monthly savings on vehicle maintenance. Things to keep in mind while looking for Car insurance

You must be wondering why should you bother, given you already have car insurance online, right? But did you know there are several situations that your standard car insurance does not cover? You may need to invest in add-on covers to get your vehicle ready for the monsoon. Here, we give you detailed information on a few of the popular add-on aka optional riders.

Best Car Insurance Riders for Monsoon

1. Roadside Assistance (RSA) Cover

For days when it is raining heavily, nothing could be worse than being stranded on a highway with a damaged vehicle and no garage in sight. You could be waiting for hours for someone to come help and fix your car. At a time like this, a RSA cover could prove helpful.

When you call the insurer's toll-free number, they will immediately arrange for an expert mechanic from a garage located within 50 kilometres as part of the RSA add-on.

If the repair takes time and it is already dark, the insurer may arrange for a pick-up and drop for you, or evenarrange for your overnight accommodation. Do note that all insurers may not pay for these expenses, check your policy document for clarity or talk to your insurer to know the exact scope of coverage.

2. Engine Protection Cover

Driving becomes difficult during the monsoon when waterlogging is common. The primary risk of driving in such conditions is water ingress, which can cause malfunctioning of the engine and its components. Since the engine is the heart and soul of the car, repairing it is essential but doing so at your own expense can prove to be a financial burden. This is where the engine protection cover comes in handy. This cover pays for replacing or repairing the crankshaft, connecting rods, and gearbox.

3. Consumables Cover

Cars have a complex structural design. However, we often overlook the small components that ensure smooth functioning and a comfortable driving experience. If these minor parts are faulty, the combined repair invoice can be costly. A consumables cover comes to the rescue here.

This rider pays for the replacement of the following:

Brake oil

Ball bearings

Refrigerant for AC

Engine oil

Nuts and bolts

Screws

Lubricants

Washers

4.Daily Allowance Cover

If your car is severely damaged, the service centre might take a few days to repair it. The inconvenience arises when your office is 30-40 km from your residence. The cab charges for round trips over these days could cost you a few thousand rupees. The situation worsens during the rainy season when cab fares are much higher than usual.

In this scenario, a daily allowance cover can be very useful, as it helps pay for your commuting expenses.

It is important to note that the insurer will not accept a claim under this coverage if the reason for the repair is damage to glass components or the windscreen.

5. Return-to-Invoice

When it is raining, driving becomes difficult, especially at night. Visibility is poor, and the chances of collision are very high, especially if you drive in a remote location with narrow roads and no streetlights.

Imagine a scenario where your car collides with a tree so severely that it is damaged beyond 70%, and repairing it seems impossible. In this case, the return to invoice cover comes into play and compensates you for the last invoice value.

This rider also covers your car if it is stolen. However, you can only purchase it if your car is no older than five years.

Tips to Maintain your Car during Monsoon

Ensure your tyres have adequate tread depth (at least 3mm). Good tread depth prevents hydroplaning on wet roads, provides a better grip, and decreases the risk of skidding.

Replace worn-out wiper blades to maintain clear visibility during heavy rain. Streaks or smudges left by old blades can impair your vision and make driving hazardous.

Regularly check your brakes for responsiveness. Wet roads increase stopping distance, so ensure brakes are well-maintained to prevent accidents.

Wash your vehicle regularly to get rid of dirt and grime that can accelerate rusting during the monsoon. Applying wax protects the paint and keeps the car looking good.

Check all lights (headlights, indicators, brake lights) to ensure they work properly.

Ensure all fluid levels (engine oil, coolant, brake fluid) are topped up and checked regularly. Moisture can contaminate fluids, affecting the performance and longevity of your car's components.

Conclusion

Protecting your car during the monsoon season is crucial to avoid costly repairs and breakdowns. Since comprehensive car insurance might not cover all risks, consider add-ons aka riders like Roadside Assistance, Engine Protection, and Consumables cover to keep your vehicle and your peace of mind protected. Remember that regular maintenance and being prepared with the right insurance can help you confidently navigate the rainy season and avoid unexpected expenses.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.