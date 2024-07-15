Coworking Spaces in Chennai

Chennai, India (July 15, 2024) – Chennai's entrepreneurial spirit is thriving, and a wave of modern co-working spaces is playing a pivotal role in fostering this growth. These dynamic work environments offer flexibility, community, and a wealth of resources, attracting freelancers, startups, and established businesses alike. 10 CoWorking spaces leading the charge in Chennai

Here are 10 CoWorking spaces leading the charge in Chennai:

1. The Executive Zone: Setting the gold standard for co-working in Chennai, with their location on Anna Salai, offering hot desks to private offices. The Executive Zone caters to professionals seeking a premium work environment. Amenities include high-speed internet, ergonomic furniture, dedicated phone lines, printing facilities, lockers, and storage. The professional ambience features a live reception, business lounge, 24/7 secure access, and meeting rooms equipped for audio/video conferencing. Support services include a business concierge, mail & package handling, IT support, and power backup. Additional amenities (availability varies) include parking, a cafeteria, a gaming zone, a nap area, an amphitheater, phone booths, a library, and open mic nights, creating a vibrant work experience.

Established in - 2017

Location - Shakti Tower - 1, 766, Anna Salai, Mount Road, Thousand Light Metro Station, Chennai - 600 002

Cost - ₹9000/WS

Phone Number- +91 44 4091 2000

Website - https://www.theexecutivezone.in/

2. IndiQube: IndiQube offers co-working spaces in Chennai for businesses of all sizes. Their spaces are designed to be innovative and comfortable, fostering a productive work environment. They offer a variety of amenities including meeting rooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a cafe. Whether you're a solopreneur or a large company, IndiQube has a co-working solution for you in Chennai.

Established in - 2015

Location - Thiru Vi Ka Indl Estate, Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Saidapet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032

Phone Number- 073492 82552

3. Awfis: Awfis is a company that provides coworking spaces in Chennai. They offer a variety of options, including private cabins, fixed desks, and flexible desks. Their centers are located in several areas around the city, including Nungambakkam, OMR, T. Nagar, and Guindy. Awfis offers coworking spaces in Chennai with amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, tea & coffee, and printing credits. Their hours are 8:00 am to 7:30 pm on weekdays and closed on Sundays.

Established in - 2015

Location - No 143, 1, Uthamar Gandhi Rd, opp. The Park Hotel, Thousand Lights West, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034

Phone Number- 18602586633

4. WorkEZ: WorkEZ is a major player in Chennai's co-working space scene, boasting over 12,000 seats across multiple locations. These eco-friendly spaces cater to startups, enterprises, and freelancers alike. Expect features like high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic furniture, private offices, meeting rooms, and even recreational areas like billiards tables and foosball!

Established in- 2019

Location - Work Easy Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Saravana Matrix Tower LLP, 2/88 OMR, Seevaram, Perungudi, Chennai 600096.

Phone Number- 095512 45124

5. Cowrks: COWRKS is a coworking space provider with locations in Chennai, India. They offer modern workspaces, flexible memberships, and a vibrant community for professionals. If you're looking for a collaborative and productive work environment in Chennai, COWRKS could be a good option for you. Their OMR location is spread over 40,000 square feet and offers a variety of workspace options, meeting rooms, and amenities like storage space, wifi, pantry area, etc.

Established in - 2015

Location - Campus 3A, 2nd Floor, RMZ Millenia 11, MGR Main Rd, Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600096

Cost- Day pass starting at 550/-

Phone Number- 095386 11122

6. The Hive: The Hive is a popular coworking space provider in Chennai with two locations: Anna Nagar and OMR. The Hive provides a vibrant and energetic workspace. They offer a variety of workspace solutions including hot desks, dedicated desks, private cabins, and meeting rooms. Their spaces are known for being modern and fostering a collaborative community. Their amenities include a café, game zone, and outdoor terrace, creating a unique blend of work and leisure.

Established in - 2018

Location - SRP Stratford, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, PTK Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041

Cost- Flexi Passes ₹750.00 – ₹7,500.00, Meeting Room – 8 Seater

₹2,000.00 ++ Per Hour

Phone Number- 070222 74000

7. Smartworks: Smartworks is known for its tech-enabled spaces and emphasis on productivity. Their intelligent office solutions include smart meeting rooms, virtual offices, and personalized workspace settings. They have locations throughout the city for easy access. Whether you're a freelancer or a startup, Smartworks could be a great option for your co-working needs in Chennai.

Established in - 2016

Location - Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600096

Phone Number- 91-84489-80480

8. Workafella: With a focus on design and functionality, Workafella offers aesthetically pleasing workspaces that are also highly practical. Workafella offers several co-working spaces in Chennai with prime locations across the city, including Alwarpet, Nungambakkam, Teynampet, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. Their prime locations, modern amenities, and professional services make them a popular choice for established businesses.

Established in - 2017

Location - 6th Floor, Tower C, Tek Meadows,

No: 51, Sholinganallur, OMR, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: 600119

Phone Number- 18004199807

9. Spaces: Part of a global network of co-working spaces, Spaces brings international standards to Chennai. Their Royapettah location offers a stylish and inspiring environment, with a mix of open work areas, private offices, and meeting rooms. They have all the essential facilities like high-speed internet, printing, parking, etc.

Established in -

Location - Whites Road, No.49/50L, 5th, 6th and 7th Floors, EA Chambers Tower II, Royapettah, Chennai 600014, India

Phone Number- +91 33 6136 3847

10. Regus: Another global player, Regus provides a wide range of workspace solutions, including virtual offices, coworking memberships, and private offices with all the modern amenities. Their extensive network and flexible terms make them a good option for businesses seeking a global presence.

Established in- 1989

Location - 7th Floor, Block No.75, Amarasi Towers, 455, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018

Cost- INR 8,390 to INR 18,190 per person per month

Phone Number- +91 11 6615 5180

Why is Coworking Transforming the Chennai Workplace?

Co-working spaces offer several key advantages:

Flexibility: Memberships can be tailored to individual needs, from daily passes to long-term commitments.

Memberships can be tailored to individual needs, from daily passes to long-term commitments. Cost-Effectiveness: Co-working spaces eliminate the need for costly office leases and overhead expenses.

Co-working spaces eliminate the need for costly office leases and overhead expenses. Networking Opportunities: Co-working spaces foster a sense of community and provide ample opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals.

Co-working spaces foster a sense of community and provide ample opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals. Amenities and Services: Most co-working spaces offer high-speed internet, printing facilities, meeting rooms, and often additional perks like cafes and wellness areas.

The Future of Work in Chennai

As the city continues to grow as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, co-working spaces are poised to play an even more significant role in the future of work. They are not only changing how people work but also shaping the way businesses operate and collaborate. Chennai's co-working space landscape offers something for everyone. Whether you're a budget-conscious freelancer, an eco-friendly entrepreneur, or a well-established business, there's a co-working space that can provide the perfect environment to thrive. So ditch the isolation of working from home cafes and explore the collaborative energy and professional amenities that Chennai's co-working spaces have to offer.

