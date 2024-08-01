Delhi’s Bengali Sweet House Praises Paytm’s latest NFC Card Soundbox for Seamless Card and UPI Payment Acceptance

Paytm, which has continued to pioneer products in QR and mobile payments, has been receiving positive feedback from its merchant partners on the launch of its latest NFC Card Soundbox. Paytm’s latest NFC Card Soundbox becomes a helping hand to Delhi’s Bengali Sweet House

The payment major’s ongoing efforts to provide the latest payment technology and enhance everyday merchant convenience has earned the trust and loyalty of leading retail brands in India, including the iconic Bengali Sweet House in New Delhi, which has been serving delectable sweets and savory food items since 1937.

In a recent live discussion with Paytm’s Founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the owner of Bengali Sweet House remarked that installing Paytm’s Soundbox, has enabled the chain to offer a seamless and effortless payment experience to its large customer base. The comprehensive payment acceptance functionality across credit and debit cards via NFC and UPI has made collecting payments even more efficient with the latest Soundbox, according to the owner of Bengali Sweet House.

“We have started using the device, and we are really very happy, and so are our customers. The dual feature of the app—where you can tap and also use the QR code—is incredibly convenient. We're thrilled to offer our customers a hassle-free payment experience with Paytm!” the Bengali Sweet House merchant partner said.

The merchant partner further mentioned that now 80% of the payments at his shop are done through Paytm.

On Tuesday, Paytm announced the launch of India’s first 'Paytm NFC Card Soundbox'. This new device from Paytm marks a significant shift in mobile payments by integrating NFC card technology into a Soundbox. It makes secure NFC card-reading technology accessible to small retailers at an affordable price, providing them with cost-effective devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI.

During the event, Paytm’s Sharma had a live conversation with some of the most popular merchant joints across the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, among others.

Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox boasts an improved and longer-lasting battery life of up to 10 days, eliminating the need for frequent charging. Alongside its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovative device helps merchants like Bengali Sweet House streamline their day-to-day transactions, boosting efficiency and reducing costs.

