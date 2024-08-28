A medical emergency can strike at any time and create significant mental and financial stress. However, if you have the right health insurance policy, the insurer will cover your medical bills and help you concentrate on your treatment and recovery. Since health issues are common among people of all ages, it is wise to invest in the right medical insurance policy early and stay prepared for those uncertain times. Health Insurance Plans in India

The insurance companies in India offer a range of health insurance plans to suit different healthcare requirements and pockets. Hence, make sure you check the options and make a well-informed purchase decision. Read on to learn about the health insurance policies available in India.

What is health insurance?

A health insurance policy is an important investment that can cover your healthcare bills during medical emergencies and planned hospitalisations. Considering that health issues are increasing and healthcare costs are skyrocketing, it is important to stay covered under this insurance product for timely treatment and financial assistance. With the right health plan handy, you can avail of the finest treatment and be on the road to recovery. Moreover, a health insurance policy will save you from dipping into your savings and ease your worries.

A health insurance policy covers the following expenses of policyholders:

Hospital bills

Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses

Home healthcare

Daycare procedures

Organ donor expenses

AYUSH treatments

Road ambulance bills

Pre-existing diseases (after the specified waiting period)

Preventive health check-ups

Different types of health plans in India

The following are some important health insurance plans available in India —

Individual health insurance: Also known as personal health insurance, an individual healthcare policy covers the medical bills of the insured person. The policy is ideal for those who are looking for health insurance tailored to their healthcare needs.

Features of individual health insurance

It is designed to cover a single person.

The health plan covers the healthcare bills of the individual up to the policy sum insured.

A comprehensive plan covers hospital bills, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, home healthcare, daycare procedures, AYUSH treatments, organ donor expenses, and more.

You can choose important add-ons or riders to enhance your health insurance coverage. However, each add-on or rider will come with an additional premium.

The policy should be renewed annually or by the end of its tenure.

2. Family floater: This health insurance policy can cover many members of a family under one plan. Compared to individual health insurance, a family floater is easy on the pocket. It also saves you from maintaining different health plans for family members.

Features of a family floater

A family floater can cover you and your immediate family members, such as your spouse, dependent children, and parents.

The coverage of this health plan is the same as individual health insurance.

The policy has a higher sum insured, and the same is shared by all family members covered under the policy.

You can add or remove family members at the time of policy renewal.

The coverage of a family floater can be modified with important add-ons and riders.

Policy premiums must be paid annually or as per the tenure.

3. Senior citizen’s health insurance: Health insurance for senior citizens covers people over 60 years of age. It helps senior citizens opt for quality treatment without worrying about exhausting their retirement funds.

Features of a senior citizen’s health insurance policy

This health plan covers individuals over 60 years of age.

The policy offers wide coverage to the insured, including coverage for home healthcare and age-related medical conditions.

The policy may come with a copayment clause.

Since health issues and hospitalisations increase with age, Insurance companies charge higher premiums for this health plan.

4. Group health insurance: This insurance policy is offered by the employers of an organisation to their employees. With a health plan handy, employees can opt for timely healthcare and recover sooner. This reduces absenteeism, increases productivity, and benefits the organisation.

Features of a group health insurance policy

The policy covers the medical expenses of the employees of an organisation.

Employers pay the premiums of group health insurance policies.

Some group health plans also cover the family members of the employees. However, employees may have to pay the premiums for the covered family members.

The health plan covers medical expenses arising out of an illness or injury.

The policy has no waiting period. It covers the healthcare expenses of the covered employees from day one.

5. Critical illness insurance: Critical illnesses are life-threatening conditions that require long-term and expensive treatments. Hence, this health plan offers much-needed financial support to policyholders who get diagnosed with a critical illness. The policy is particularly important for those with a family history of life-threatening conditions.

Features of a critical illness insurance policy

The policy covers more than 15 life-threatening conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.

If you are covered under this health plan and you get diagnosed with a critical illness, you will receive a lump sum payout from the insurer. You can use this amount to pay your medical bills and meet other day-to-day expenses.

A critical illness policy has a survival period. This is the period or the number of days you must survive after getting diagnosed with a critical illness. You will receive the lump sum payout only if you survive through the survival period.

The policy comes with a lifetime renewability option.

Once you have received a lump sum payout, the policy will terminate automatically.

6. Mediclaim policy: This health plan covers only the hospital bills of the insured. It does not cover pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses and other medical bills that a comprehensive health plan covers. A Mediclaim policy is a good option for young and healthy individuals looking for affordable health insurance coverage.

Features of a Mediclaim policy

A Mediclaim policy covers the hospitalisation expenses of the insured. This includes doctor’s fees, surgery bills, cost of anaesthesia, nursing charges, room rent, etc.

The policy premiums are quite affordable.

7. Personal accident insurance: If the insured meets with an accident, this insurance product covers his/her medical treatment. It also offers compensation in the event of accidental death or disability of the insured. While this health plan is important for all, it is essential for individuals who commute long distances regularly or the nature of their job makes them prone to accidents and injuries.

Features of a personal accident insurance policy

The policy covers partial and permanent disability of the insured in an accident.

If the insured meets with an accident, the insurer gives him/her a lump sum payout.

In case of accidental death of the policyholder, the insurer pays out a predetermined amount to the beneficiaries.

8. Top-up health insurance: A top-up plan is a healthcare policy that can increase the sum insured by your existing medical insurance policy. Opting for this insurance coverage will help you opt for quality healthcare without fretting about paying huge bills from your pocket.

Features of a top-up plan

It increases the total sum insured by a health plan.

The top-up amount can be used only after you have exhausted the sum insured by your base health plan.

The top-up plan covers only one claim in a policy year.

The plan has a deductible clause. Hence, the insurer will start covering your medical bills only after you have paid the pre-decided deductible.

Insurance providers also offer super top-up plans that cover the medical expenses of the insured for the entire policy year. Unlike a top-up plan, a super top-up policy covers multiple claims in a policy year.

9. Maternity health insurance: This health insurance policy covers maternity-related expenses of the insured. Staying covered under this health plan can ensure financial protection for expectant mothers.

Features of a maternity insurance policy

Maternity insurance can be taken as a separate plan or an add-on to the existing health plan.

It covers pre-natal expenses, delivery bills, and post-natal expenditures of the insured.

The policy may also cover newborn babies.

Maternity insurance policies come with a waiting period.

10. Disease-specific plan: This health plan offers coverage against a particular disease. Insurance companies offer disease-specific plans for conditions that require long-term and expensive treatments, such as cancer, heart disease, and kidney disease.

Features of a disease-specific plan

The policy covers the entire cost of the treatment. From doctor’s consultation bills and diagnostic tests to the cost of medication and advanced treatment, the plan covers them all.

If the policyholder gets diagnosed with the disease covered under the policy, the insurer will either give them the pre-decided lump sum or cover the entire treatment cost.

The insurance provider may also waive off future premiums for policyholders diagnosed with the disease.

The policy covers only one disease, so its premiums are quite affordable.

The policy may either have no waiting period or a short one.

11. Hospital daily cash: The insurance product offers daily cash to policyholders who get hospitalised due to an illness or injury. The policyholder receives a fixed cash benefit every day and can use it to cover non-medical expenses during his/her hospital stay. For example, hospital daily cash can help policyholders pay for food and transportation bills.

Conclusion

To sum up, if you are looking to buy health insurance, check the available options and pick a policy that best matches your healthcare requirements. Make sure you check policy coverage, premiums, and add-ons and make an informed purchase decision. Staying covered under the right health insurance plans will offer much-needed financial assistance during medical emergencies and planned hospitalisations. If you are worried about policy premiums, you can claim a tax refund of INR 25,000 or INR 50,000 (senior citizens) while filing your annual tax returns. This way, the policy premiums won’t pinch your pocket.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wording and prospectus before concluding the sales.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.