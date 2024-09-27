Discover Milan: The Unforgettable Journey Begins with Lufthansa!

When you think of Milan, you might picture the fashion houses and iconic landmarks like the stunning Duomo or Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. But surely, Milan is much more than its postcard images. It’s a city that beats with a pulse of its own, a place where art, culture, food, and fashion; all, come together to offer an experience unlike any other. Let Lufthansa take you beyond the expected and into the heart of Milan

Lufthansa, in partnership with renowned Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow, is here to redefine what it means to explore Milan. In a four-episode mini-series titled Lufthansa’s Milan Insider, Khanijow invites you to join her as she uncovers the city’s hidden gems, curating an itinerary that goes beyond the typical tourist path and offers an experience that starts the moment you step onto a Lufthansa flight.

Starting with A Luxurious Beginning

The Milan adventure has begun not in the city, but high above the clouds. Tanya’s journey kicks off the moment she arrives at the airport, greeted by the world-class service that Lufthansa is known for. From the seamless check-in process to the elegance of the Lufthansa Business Lounge, every detail is meticulously designed to set the tone for an extraordinary trip.

As she steps onto the Lufthansa A340-300 aircraft, the experience elevates to a new level. With spacious, reclining seats, curated gourmet meals, and an attentive crew ready to cater to her every need, the flight itself becomes part of the Milan experience. Tanya’s excitement is palpable as she settles into her comfortable seat, the chaos of the world fading away. With Lufthansa, the journey is as much a part of the adventure as the destination.

Sharing a preview of the Lufthansa Experience!

Once in the air, Tanya unwinds with a selection of premium wines and delectable cuisine, choosing what to eat and when, all at her convenience. The attention to detail, from the delectable menu to the personalised service, creates an atmosphere of anticipation, making it clear that this is no ordinary flight.

A brief, seamless stopover in Frankfurt adds a touch of European elegance before she boards her connecting flight to Milan, her excitement only growing as she inches closer to the city she’s about to explore.

Lufthansa’s partnership with Mindshare India and Mindshare Italy brings to life a truly unique perspective of Milan. Through Tanya’s eyes, and with the guidance of popular local Italian creators, the series offers viewers a rare glimpse into Milan’s lesser-known marvels. From secret art galleries and cozy trattorias to hidden fashion ateliers and the city’s underground cultural movements, each episode is a testament to Lufthansa’s commitment to providing an authentic and luxurious travel experience.

Explore Milan Like Never Before

The next three episodes of Lufthansa’s Milan Insider is promising to take the viewers on a curated journey through the city’s rich tapestry of experiences. Whether it’s savoring an exquisite meal at a hidden gem of a restaurant, discovering the stories behind Milan’s vibrant art scene, or exploring fashion beyond the runways, each moment is crafted to show you a Milan that only a select few get to see.

Ready to embark on your own journey? Lufthansa offers daily flights from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to Milan, making it easier than ever to explore this vibrant city. With Lufthansa, the road less travelled is just a flight away.

