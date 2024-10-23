This Diwali season presents a great opportunity to purchase the perfect bike, with Bajaj Mall offering cashback offers on a range of motorcycles. If you are looking for the best bike under Rs. 2 lakh, Bajaj Mall has a variety of options from top brands like Hero, Suzuki, Yamaha, and more to choose from. These offers, combined with the convenience of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, allow you to purchase your dream bike on easy EMIs while also enjoying a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000. Let us explore some of the top bikes and how you can make the most of these festive offers. Diwali Deals on Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh: EMI and Cashback on Bajaj Mall

Why Diwali is the best time to buy a bike

The festive occasion of Diwali is almost here. Take advantage of exclusive festive deals on bikes available on Bajaj Mall, including cashback and easy financing options. Get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback when you book a bike on Bajaj Mall using a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

With the easy financing solution of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can bring home your new bike without the burden of paying the full amount upfront. The loan provides flexible EMI options of up to 72 months, quick approval, and covers up to 100% of the on-road price of the bike, depending on your eligibility. This is a limited period offer and is available on online two-wheeler bookings made on the Bajaj Mall website or through Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv app.

How a Two-wheeler Loan makes it easier to buy a bike

Even if the price of the bike falls under Rs. 2 lakh, paying the entire amount upfront can be challenging for many buyers. A Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan can ease this burden by providing financing for up to 100% of the on-road price of the bike. Here is how a two wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance can help you own your dream bike this Diwali:

Minimal down payment: With financing available for up to 100% of the on-road price of the bike, you can bring home your new bike with little or no down payment. This allows you to manage your cash flow better while still making the purchase. The loan amount, however, depends on your eligibility for a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance.

With financing available for up to 100% of the on-road price of the bike, you can bring home your new bike with little or no down payment. This allows you to manage your cash flow better while still making the purchase. The loan amount, however, depends on your eligibility for a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. Flexible EMIs: Bajaj Finance offers flexible EMI options that cater to different financial capacities. You can choose an EMI plan that best suits your monthly budget and repayment capabilities. This way, owning a bike does not put undue stress on your finances.

Bajaj Finance offers flexible EMI options that cater to different financial capacities. You can choose an EMI plan that best suits your monthly budget and repayment capabilities. This way, owning a bike does not put undue stress on your finances. Quick loan approval: The loan approval process with Bajaj Finance is swift, with minimal documentation required. You can book your bike on EMIs online on Bajaj Mall and initiate the two-wheeler loan process.

Booking your bike on Bajaj Mall

The process of booking a bike online is simple and convenient on Bajaj Mall. You can browse through the extensive range of bikes available, select the model that suits your needs, and book your new bike on EMI with just a few clicks. Here is how you can book your bike this Diwali:

Visit Bajaj Mall online: Start by visiting the Bajaj Mall website or browsing to the Bajaj Mall section on the Bajaj Finserv app, where you can explore different bikes as per your budget and preferences. Choose your bike: Select your desired model, such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF, Honda Unicorn, or Hero Xtreme 160R. Select an EMI plan and confirm: Choose an EMI plan that works for you, check the applicable festive offers, and confirm your online booking. Complete the two-wheeler loan process: After the online booking confirmation, a Bajaj Finance representative will connect with you to take you through the two-wheeler loan details. Once the two-wheeler loan process is complete, you can collect your new bike from a partner showroom closest to your location.

With the flexibility of a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance and the exciting cashback offers, owning the best bike under Rs. 2 lakh this Diwali is just a few steps away.

Best bikes under Rs. 2 lakh to consider

On Bajaj Mall, shop online for some of the best bikes under Rs. 2 lakh with a wide range of features, perfect for riders with different preferences. Let’s take a closer look at some popular options.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec: This Hero Splendor Plus bike is a popular choice among daily commuters for its affordability and reliability. Known for excellent mileage, it features a 97.2 cc engine delivering 8.02 PS of power, along with modern additions like a digital meter and Bluetooth connectivity. Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6: For performance enthusiasts, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 is a great option. Powered by a 155 cc engine, it offers 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of torque, delivering speed and smooth handling. Its aerodynamic design and digital console add to its appeal. Though it is priced higher, it is one of the best bikes under Rs. 2 lakh. Honda Unicorn: The Honda Unicorn balances performance and comfort with its 162.7 cc engine producing 12.91 PS and 14.5 Nm of torque. It’s well-known for durability, fuel efficiency, and a long lifespan, making it a dependable daily rider. Hero Xtreme 160R: For style and performance, the Hero Xtreme 160R is a standout. Its 163 cc engine generates 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque, offering a powerful yet stylish ride. The Hero Xtreme 160R is perfect for those seeking a sporty, energetic bike at an affordable price. Honda SP160: The Honda SP160 provides great mileage and solid performance. With a 162.7 cc engine and 13.46 PS of power, it’s a versatile option for both daily commutes and weekend rides. Comfortable seating and smooth handling make it a practical, affordable choice.

The price of a new bike may vary depending on the purchase location. When considering the purchase of a new bike, it is essential to remember that the on-road price is different from the ex-showroom price. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, road tax, insurance, and other applicable charges. For instance, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 has an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 1.45 lakh for the Ride Connect Edition, but the on-road price will be higher once the additional costs are factored in. Similarly, the Honda SP160 is available at an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 1.23 lakh for the top variant, but the on-road cost will increase after taxes and insurance.

This is where financing options like the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan come in handy. They allow you to cover the total cost of the bike, including the on-road price, through manageable monthly instalments.

Conclusion

During the joyful time of Diwali, don’t miss out on the opportunity to ride home the best bike under Rs. 2 lakh with special festive offers on Bajaj Mall. Whether you are interested in the fuel-efficient Hero Splendor Plus Xtec, the stylish Suzuki Gixxer SF, or the powerful Hero Xtreme 160R, there’s a bike for every rider. With the convenience of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, flexible EMI options, and up to Rs. 5,000 cashback, now is the best time to buy your dream bike. Visit Bajaj Mall today and bring home your favourite bike this festive season.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.