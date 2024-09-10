India, September 10, 2024: Health etc., launched in June 2023, is a nutritional brand founded by Dr. Hema Sathish, a cosmetic dermatologist, and Dr. Sathish Devadoss, an orthopaedic surgeon. The brand aims to promote nutrition and well-being in modern lifestyles through a range of health gummies, drinks and melts. Doctor-Developed Health etc. Gummies Target Common Nutritional Gaps

Drawing from their extensive medical experience, the founders observed dietary gaps in their patients and developed natural and long-lasting solutions based on scientific research. The Health etc. gummies blend modern medicine with traditional herbal remedies, offering a synergistic effect to tackle various health concerns such as hair fall, anxiety, insomnia, and frequent illness.

The brand's plant-based gummies are sugar-free, gelatin-free, and GMO-free, making them suitable for diabetic patients and those with dietary restrictions. Using natural flavours, these supplement gummies are well-researched to ensure efficacy and safety.

Dr. Hema Sathish explained, "We created products that integrate essential nutrients into people's daily routines. These nutrition-rich gummies are a fun way to stay healthy." This approach aims to make nutrition more accessible to busy professionals struggling to maintain balanced diets. The enjoyable nature of the gummies encourages people to consume regularly, boosting their immunity for day-long activity.

Dr. Sathish Devadoss emphasised their commitment to ongoing research and development. The team explores potential applications of natural ingredients to elevate health benefits and ensure product quality.

Health etc.'s mission is to make preventive healthcare more available across India. The founders are working to build a foundation of health for their customers, driving their plans for future expansion and product development.

The brand's approach combines the founders' medical knowledge with a focus on practical solutions, addressing health gaps while providing convenient options for those seeking to improve their nutritional intake. By offering nutritious gummies as a fun way to stay healthy, the brand aims to transform how people approach daily nutrition.

The company's commitment to research and development suggests ongoing innovation in nutritional supplements, potentially leading to new products that address evolving health concerns in the future. With the continuous growth of Health etc., the health gummies offer

an enjoyable solution for maintaining optimal health in the face of modern lifestyle challenges.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.