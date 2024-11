Doodhvale Farms Raises $3M in Atomic Capital-Led Round to redefine India's Premium Dairy Sector

Doodhvale Farms, a leading innovator in India's premium dairy sector, today announced the successful closure of a $3 million funding round. The round was led byAtomicCapital,withSingularityEarlyOpportunitiesFundjoiningasamajor co-investor. The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund and Indigram Labs Foundation. Doodhvale (Cow Milk)

Select angel investors participating in this round include Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Ankit Tandon (CBO, OYO), Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), among other industry veterans.

Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms

"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize India's dairy industry," said Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms. "With this funding, we are poised to expand our reach and enhance our commitment to delivering pure, farm-fresh dairy products to Indian households."

Doodhvale Farms has maintained an impressive growth trajectory, achieving 100% year-over-year growth, consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years, and successful launch of innovative products including Gaon Jaisa Safed Makkhan, 100% Pure Milk Khoya, and Desi Treats.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate Doodhvale Farms' expansion, strengthen distribution networks, diversify its product portfolio, and upgrade technology infrastructure.

Atomic Capital is an early-stage consumer-focused fund, established with a differentiated operating VC playbook. Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner at Atomic Capital brings a strong track record with notable exits in the consumer sector, making the fund uniquely positioned to support emerging consumer brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Apoorv shared his vision: “We are thrilled to partner with Doodhvale Farms on their ambitious journey to bring world-class quality milk and allied products to India. As one of India's first vertically integrated online subscription platforms for these products, Doodhvale Farms has demonstrated exceptional capital efficiency.”

Suyash Kela from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, the round's major co-investor, added, “Premiumization of large consumption categories like F&B is a theme we are very bullish about. Doodhvale Farms, with its premium, unadulterated milk and allied products offering, strong hold on the supply chain, and founders with their feet and ear to the ground, really appealed to us.”

Founders of Doodhvale Farms

About Doodhvale Farms is a fully vertically integrated, technology-driven Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) dairy and daily essentials company that produces and delivers premium, farm-fresh products directly to consumers' doorsteps. Founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain and Sudhir Jain, the company's mission is to bring back the soul-satisfying, nutrient-packed, farm-fresh richness that milk was always meant to be. From their happy cattle roaming free in modern farms to delivering farm-fresh milk within 36 hours, every action reflects their unwavering commitment to purity. Because, doodh is not doodh, until it's fresh and pure.

For more information, visit https://www.doodhvalefarms.com/

