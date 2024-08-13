Dr. Mahesh Shinde: Leading the Charge in Sports Physiotherapy

Dr. Mahesh Shinde has established himself as a leading figure in sports physiotherapy, currently serving as the Head Physiotherapist for the Indian Kabaddi Team. With a solid academic background that includes a Master’s in Physiotherapy from RGUHS University and a Fellowship in Sports Medicine, Dr. Shinde has significantly contributed to the success of major teams like the Patna Pirates and Ahmedabad Defenders. His expertise was pivotal in securing gold medals for the Indian Kabaddi Team at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Asian Kabaddi Championship in Korea. Mahesh Shinde for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

As a recipient of the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions - Elite recognition, Dr. Shinde exemplifies excellence in his field, not only through his work with athletes but also as a mentor and leader within the physiotherapy community.

In celebration of World Physiotherapy Day on September 8, 2023, ZIXA Strong, a leader in botanical pain relief from Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, launched the "Champion Behind The Champions" initiative to honor physiotherapists like Dr. Shinde.



Q1. Looking back at your career, what moment stands out as the most defining or impactful for you as a physiotherapist?

Being a sports physio has always been a passion for me, rooted in my love for sports since childhood. One moment that truly stands out in my career was during Pro Kabaddi Season 10 when I was working with Patna Pirates. We had a key player, one of the team's icons, who suffered a severe ligament injury. It was a complex case, and the pressure was immense. My biggest challenge was to get him back on the mat for all the playoff qualifying games. It required not just my technical skills but also a lot of determination and collaboration with the player and the coaching staff. Seeing him play through those crucial matches was incredibly rewarding and a defining moment in my journey as a physiotherapist.

Q2. What sets physiotherapy apart from other healthcare professions in terms of its holistic approach to patient care?

Physiotherapy stands out because we focus on the whole person, not just the injury. Our work emphasizes movement and function, which are key to overall health. We create personalized treatment plans that empower patients to take an active role in their recovery. What I love most is that our approach is non-invasive, using exercise and manual therapy to help people heal without relying on medication or surgery.

We’re also big on prevention. By educating patients on proper movement and lifestyle changes, we help them avoid injuries and manage chronic conditions. It's about promoting long-term health and well-being, which is what makes our work so impactful.



Q3. How can physiotherapy address the increasing burden of musculoskeletal disorders in India?

Physiotherapy is crucial in tackling the rising issue of musculoskeletal disorders in India. Early intervention is key—we step in to address minor issues before they escalate into more serious problems. By equipping patients with the right exercises and knowledge, we empower them to manage their conditions effectively. My focus is on preventing acute issues from becoming chronic, using non-invasive methods that reduce the need for medication or surgery. Ultimately, I believe, physiotherapy promotes wellness and prevention, helping to ease this growing burden.

Q4. How has the perception and understanding of physiotherapy evolved in India over the course of your career? What advice would you give to young physiotherapists?

Physiotherapy in India has come a long way—from being a secondary option to now being recognized as essential healthcare. People are much more aware of its benefits, and there's a growing demand for our services. Education and training have improved, and we're increasingly working alongside other healthcare professionals, which has broadened our impact.

For young physiotherapists, my advice is to keep learning and stay updated with the latest practices. Be empathetic—really connect with your patients and understand their needs. And don't forget to collaborate with others in the healthcare field; teamwork is key to delivering the best care.

Q.5: What are the most promising natural pain relief products, and how can physiotherapists best use them in treatment plans?

Natural pain relief options like topical creams are great for muscle and joint pain. Essential oils such as lavender and peppermint offer soothing effects, while ZIXA Strong’s Gel with menthol and camphor is effective for targeted relief. Furthermore, turmeric supplements help with chronic pain, and omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for inflammatory conditions.

Physiotherapists should assess each patient’s needs, set clear goals for integrating these products, and monitor their progress. Educate patients on usage and interactions, and combine these remedies with physical therapy for best results. I will advise using natural products under professional guidance.

Q.6: What’s your take on the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions initiative?

The "Champions Behind The Champions" initiative by ZIXA Strong is an excellent way to recognize and support physiotherapists. It highlights our crucial role in sports and recovery, fosters collaboration, and empowers these professionals. By celebrating our work, ZIXA Strong not only honours our contributions but also inspires future generations to value and pursue careers in physiotherapy. I believe it’s a meaningful program with a positive impact on the entire community.



