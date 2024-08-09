Dr. Naveen K. S.: A Luminary in Chronic Pain and Physiotherapy

Dr. Naveen K. S. is a leading figure in the field of physiotherapy, bringing 27 years of expertise as a Consultant Manipulative Physiotherapist and Chronic Pain Management Specialist. He currently leads the Department of Physiotherapy at Truelife Speciality Hospital, Manipal Hospital, and Gayathri Hospital in Bangalore, and is the Principal at Jupiter Institute of Physiotherapy. As Vice President of the Bangalore Physiotherapists Network (BPN), he is recognized among the top physiotherapists in India. Naveen K S for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

Dr. Naveen’s work spans a wide range of specialties including orthopaedic, neurological, and manipulative physiotherapy, with a focus on chronic pain, vertigo, headaches, and neurological movement disorders. His extensive qualifications and over 100 public awareness lectures underscore his commitment to advancing the field. His significant contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions - Elite recognition.

Naveen K S for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

In celebration of World Physiotherapy Day on September 8, 2023, ZIXA Strong from Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited proudly launched the “Champion Behind The Champions” initiative. This campaign honors the pivotal role of physiotherapists in achieving peak performance and recovery, garnering over 100K views on social media.

We are also thrilled to unveil the ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil, crafted specifically for seniors to support #ActiveAgeing and enhance their quality of life.

Learn more about ZIXA Strong and our initiative here:

Through these efforts, ZIXA Strong continues to honor the dedication of exceptional physiotherapists like Dr. Naveen K. S. and advocate for holistic health and well-being.

1. Can you share some memorable moments from your 27-year career as a physiotherapist?

I have many unforgettable moments from my 27 years in the field. Being a physiotherapist brings immense pride and satisfaction because we touch the very essence of our patients' lives. One moment that stands out was when I treated a patient with a spinal issue who celebrated his 100th birthday. It was fulfilling to contribute to his quality of life. Another cherished experience was helping an elderly patient, once the top financier in Bangalore, who had been told he would never walk again. Through persistence and his cooperation, he not only walked but also climbed stairs and returned to his favorite club. I was also overwhelmed when five MLAs, including three cabinet ministers, sought my help for pain relief simultaneously—it felt like a mini assembly!

2. How do you view the role of physiotherapy in today’s healthcare landscape?

Physiotherapy is incredibly diverse, treating everyone from infants to the elderly. It encompasses a wide range of areas, including pediatrics, geriatrics, pain management, sports injuries, cardio-respiratory care, women's health, neurological rehabilitation, and preventive healthcare. As physiotherapists, we impact both the heart and soul of our patients, addressing their needs holistically, both emotionally and physically.

Naveen K S for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

3. How has the post-COVID era affected the role of physiotherapy, and what are the key areas where physiotherapists can contribute?

Post-COVID, there has been a surge in health awareness, leading to more people seeking fitness and sports regimes. This increase has also resulted in a rise in injuries and pain. Physiotherapists play a crucial role in preventing musculoskeletal injuries and pain by advocating proper fitness regimes, sports techniques, and biomechanical assessments. Fall prevention for the elderly and osteoporosis management in women are also key areas where physiotherapists contribute to preventive healthcare. With 62.35 million people in India suffering from joint pain, according to the 2019 Global Burden of Disease study published in the Osteoarthritis Journal, the responsibility of physiotherapists is significant.

4. What was the state of physiotherapy in Karnataka when you began, and how has the field evolved?

When I began practicing in Karnataka in 1998, there was little awareness of physiotherapy. I focused on raising awareness about the profession through media and public programs, in addition to patient care. The greatest ability of a physiotherapist is to treat the source of pain, not just the pain itself. No other medical professional understands biomechanics and pathomechanics as deeply as a physiotherapist. Mechanical pain often requires mechanical treatment rather than chemical intervention. Recently, there has been an increase in public awareness, and many now seek physiotherapists as primary healers. I advise young physiotherapists to acquire in-depth skills and knowledge, practice with ethical principles, and contribute to comprehensive healthcare.

5. How do you evaluate pain relief products, and what is your opinion about ZIXA Strong?

Many pain relief products have been aggressively marketed over the years, but few are effective in addressing pain through neural pathways. Products containing Diclofenac and Capsaicin are among the most effective. Physiotherapists prefer products that blend well with ultrasound gel without causing interference. ZIXA Strong pain gel stands out as well-researched and effective, making pain relief and mobilization easier after application.

6. What are your thoughts on the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind the Champions initiative?

The ZIXA Strong Champion Behind the Champions initiative is a commendable effort to recognize physiotherapists who have made significant contributions to public health. I appreciate Jenburkt’s dedication to acknowledging leaders in the medical field and their honest commitment to delivering the best healthcare.

-X-

ZIXA Strong is at the forefront of pain relief innovation with its groundbreaking Oil-In-Water FLASHMicelle Technology, a pioneering advancement in the field. This cutting-edge technology delivers rapid and lasting relief for severe muscle and joint pain. Our unique formula, free from Diclofenac, leverages the power of six potent plant actives to provide a dual-action Hot and Cold therapy. Through our collaborations with endurance athletes and marathoners, we've gained invaluable insights into the critical support needed for athletic success.

We are thrilled to share that the ZIXA Strong Roll-On has been endorsed by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. Additionally, we've launched the ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil, specifically designed for senior citizens. The complete ZIXA Strong product line—including Gel, Spray, Roll-On, and Oil—is available at leading pharmacies in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, as well as online at www.amazon.in, Tata1Mg, Flipkart, and our official website, www.zixa.co.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.