Dr. Sanjivani N. Kamble: A Beacon of Excellence in Physiotherapy

In the dynamic field of physiotherapy, Dr. Sanjivani N. Kamble stands as a pillar of expertise and dedication. Currently serving as the Associate Professor at D.Y. Patil College of Physiotherapy, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, Dr. Kamble excels as the Research, Innovation, and Extensions Coordinator for NAAC Criterion III, among other pivotal roles. Her career is distinguished by a profound commitment to advancing the science of rehabilitation and education in physiotherapy. As a recipient of the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions - Elite recognition, Dr. Kamble’s work resonates deeply within the physiotherapy community. Her role extends beyond academia and practice; she plays a crucial part in mentoring the next generation of physiotherapists and advancing the field through her leadership and vision. Sanjivani Kamble for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

In celebration of World Physiotherapy Day on September 8, 2023, ZIXA Strong, known for its advanced pain relief products from Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, launched the “Champion Behind The Champions” initiative. This campaign honors the unsung heroes of physiotherapy who are crucial for peak performance and recovery. With over 100K views on social media, the campaign highlights the essential role of physiotherapists in promoting holistic wellness.

We’re also excited to unveil the ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil, designed specifically for senior citizens to support #ActiveAgeing and enhance their quality of life.

Explore more about ZIXA Strong and our campaign here:

Through these initiatives, ZIXA Strong continues to celebrate the dedication of physiotherapists like Dr. Kamble and champion the cause of holistic health and well-being.

Q.1 Looking back at your career, what moment stands out as the most defining or impactful for you as a physiotherapist?

One of the most defining moments in my career was when I treated a marathon runner who had suffered a severe Achilles Tendon injury. This athlete, renowned for her endurance and performance, faced a significant setback that threatened her career. The injury required a meticulously planned rehabilitation program to ensure complete recovery and prevent recurrence, while also preparing her for the physical demands of marathon running. The journey was arduous, but after six months of rigorous rehabilitation, she made a remarkable recovery and returned to competitive running with renewed vigour. Her first post-recovery competition was a testament to her hard work and determination, reinstating her status in the marathon community. This case underscored the importance of a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach in physiotherapy, and it was incredibly rewarding to witness her success.

Sanjivani Kamble for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

Q.2 What sets physiotherapy apart from other healthcare professions in terms of its holistic approach to patient care?

Physiotherapy distinguishes itself by addressing the whole person, not just isolated symptoms or specific body parts. We consider physical, emotional, and social factors in our treatment plans, ensuring comprehensive rehabilitation and promoting overall well-being. This holistic perspective enables patients to regain their independence and improve their quality of life, as we focus on restoring function, reducing pain, and preventing future injuries.

Q.3 How do you see the role of physiotherapy in preventive healthcare, especially in India with its growing emphasis on wellness?

Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in preventive healthcare, particularly in India, where the emphasis on wellness is increasing. By addressing musculoskeletal issues early, we can prevent them from becoming severe. This proactive approach helps reduce the burden of chronic pain and disability. According to the World Health Organization, musculoskeletal disorders are a leading cause of disability worldwide, including in India. Effective physiotherapy interventions can significantly reduce the incidence and impact of these disorders, promoting healthier lifestyles and enhancing the overall quality of life.

Q.4 How has the perception and understanding of physiotherapy evolved in India over the course of your career? What advice would you give to young physiotherapists?

Over the years, the perception and understanding of physiotherapy in India have evolved significantly. Initially regarded as a supplementary treatment, physiotherapy is now recognized as a vital component of healthcare. My advice to young physiotherapists is to remain committed to continuous learning and to embrace a holistic approach to patient care. Integrating advanced techniques and technologies with traditional methods can enhance treatment outcomes and elevate the profession.

Sanjivani Kamble for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

Q.5 In your experience, what are the most promising natural pain relief products currently available, and what kind of pain do they seem to be most effective for? How can physiotherapists best integrate natural pain relief products into a comprehensive treatment plan for patients?

Natural pain relief products like ZIXA Strong have shown great promise in managing musculoskeletal pain, including joint pain and muscle soreness. These products, known for their anti-inflammatory properties, can be effectively integrated into a comprehensive treatment plan to provide additional relief and support the healing process. I have found ZIXA Strong to be particularly effective for many of my patients, enhancing their recovery and improving their quality of life. Physiotherapists can best incorporate these products by combining them with traditional therapies, ensuring a holistic approach to pain management and rehabilitation.

Q.6 Please share your thoughts on the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions initiative.

The ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions initiative is a commendable effort to highlight the critical role of support systems behind successful athletes. Physiotherapists, who often work behind the scenes, play a pivotal role in the success of athletes by ensuring their physical well-being and readiness for competition. This initiative rightly recognizes and celebrates the contributions of these unsung heroes, fostering a greater appreciation for the holistic support network that champions the champions. It’s a wonderful way to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that goes into supporting elite athletes and ensuring their peak performance.

ZIXA Strong leads the way in pain relief innovation with its revolutionary Oil-In-Water FLASHMicelle Technology, a first-of-its-kind breakthrough. This pioneering technology ensures swift and enduring relief for intense muscle and joint pain. Our formula, devoid of Diclofenac, harnesses the potency of 6 Powerful Plant Actives, offering an effective Hot and Cold therapy blend. Our collaborations with endurance athletes and marathoners provided us with unparalleled insights into the essential support mechanisms driving athletic triumphs.

We’re excited to announce that our ZIXA Strong Roll-On has been recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. Additionally, we’ve introduced the ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil, specially formulated for senior citizens. The full ZIXA Strong range—including Gel, Spray, and Roll-On—is readily available at leading pharmacies in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru as well as online via www.amazon.in, Tata1Mg, Flipkart, and our official website, www.zixa.co.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.