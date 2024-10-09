Eating and drinking your way through Milan, the Lufthansa way

Taste the real Milan, one scrumptious bite at a time, as you stroll through this vibrant city – a hidden gem for food lovers. While many travellers seek out Milan for its fashion and gothic architecture, not enough people talk about the incredible food culture that thrives in its narrow streets and bustling markets. Luckily, Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign has done the hard work for us. In collaboration with Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow, Lufthansa offers an insider’s guide to the true flavours of Milan – the ones you won’t find in your average tourist guidebook. Explore the essence of Milan with Indian travel influencer, Tanya Khanijow

In the fourth reel of the Lufthansa Milan Insider series, Tanya teams up with Milanese locals Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo, two culinary experts who know the city’s food scene like the back of their hands. Together, they set off on a flavour-packed adventure to showcase where and how the locals really dine. Think beyond pizza and pasta – Milan’s food story is so much richer.

Discover the heart of Milanese dining

Beyond the Tourist Trail

Sure, everyone’s heard of Risotto alla Milanese and Cotoletta alla Milanese, but when you’re with insiders like Villa and Cesareo, the experience goes deeper. You’re no longer just a tourist; you become part of the city’s food culture. Tanya’s exploration of Milan starts not with the usual spots, but with tiny, hole-in-the-wall trattorias that serve up dishes brimming with tradition and taste. These are the kinds of places that don’t show up on travel itineraries – you need a local guide to lead you to them.

The first stop? A bustling market where Tanya encounters the freshest local produce and herbs that give Milanese dishes their unique and timeless flavour. From sweet tomatoes to aromatic basil, the quality of these ingredients sets the stage for the magic that happens in Milan’s kitchens. You can even indulge in street food while you’re there – and trust us, it’s as gourmet as it gets.

Enjoy the richness of flavours of Milan in the first bite

Milan’s Quintessential Dishes

No visit to Milan is complete without a proper taste of its most iconic dishes. Villa and Cesareo introduce Tanya to two absolute must-tries: Risotto alla Milanese and Ossobuco. The risotto, creamy and infused with saffron, is a delicate yet rich dish that showcases Milanese cuisine at its finest. Ossobuco, a slow-cooked veal shank, brings all the flavours of tradition to life – tender meat, full of character, served with a marrow so delectable you’ll never look at veal the same way again.

An Authentic Gelato Hack

What’s a trip to Italy without gelato? But here’s a secret Tanya picked up from her insiders – if you’re serious about gelato, you need to know how to spot the real deal. Villa’s top tip? Look for shops that keep the gelato covered. It’s a sign that the gelato is made using traditional methods, with no artificial preservatives or flashy colours. That’s when you know you’re about to taste the creamiest, most authentic gelato Milan has to offer.

End your day with a spoonful of delicious Milanese dessert and sweets

The Sweet Taste of Tradition

For dessert, Tanya was treated to a Milanese speciality – Panettone. It’s more than just a holiday cake; in Milan, it’s a culinary masterpiece, light and airy, with just the right amount of sweetness. And as if this wasn’t enough, her trip was capped with a visit to Cesareo’s favourite pasticceria, where the Panettone was so good it might just ruin you for any other dessert.

A Journey Made Special by Lufthansa

This trip wasn’t just about food – it was an experience powered by Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign, a journey that blended gastronomy with Milan’s unique art and culture. Thanks to Lufthansa, Tanya didn’t just visit Milan; she experienced it like a true local. Through the Lufthansa Milan Insider initiative, travellers like Tanya are given access to experts like Villa and Cesareo, who open the doors to hidden treasures and dining experiences that regular tourists often miss.

Next time you’re planning a trip to Italy, be sure to add Milan to your itinerary – and don’t just visit, immerse yourself in its food culture. Let Lufthansa’s Milan Insider be your guide to an unforgettable culinary adventure.

