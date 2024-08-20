Embracing Andragogy in Legal Education: A Paradigm Shift for the Future

The law of the land continuously evolves with the dynamic waves of socio economic activities, globalisation (economic, social, cultural, institutional, and technological), rising penetration of technologies in law practices, and evolving social and cultural values. Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Dean, Faculty of Law, Manipal University Jaipur

This ever-developing nature of law and its manifold interpretations demands requisite assessment of legal education in India to stay relevant and groom expert law professionals for challenges ahead (with practical skills and ground level exposure). Heeding the need, law experts believe it is time for a change in thinking in legal education from a pedagogical approach (instructor-centred teaching method) to an andragogical approach (adult/learner -centred teaching method).

A strong advocate of learner-based practical education, Manipal University Jaipur, follows a progressive curriculum to prepare legal professionals for the ever-evolving legal landscape. In a one-to-one chat with Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Dean, Faculty of Law, Manipal University Jaipur said, “At Manipal, we provide a highly flexible emerging adult/ learner - centric Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) aligned with UGC and NEP guidelines and in compliance with BCI regulations.”

She further said, “The law programs are designed in a way that the students are trained to understand the law, as well as the strategic thinking, future-oriented, creative problem solving skills that are needed for the legal landscape. Our law courses help students develop analytical & research skills, critical thinking, legal writing, presentation, and effective communication.”

Andragogy, a term coined by Malcolm Knowles in 1968, is about how adults (including emerging adults) should be taught and how it varies from teaching children. It looks to discover and display different learning styles suitable for adults. The hypothesis of Knowles has evolved and expanded over time. Adult learners mostly understand what they need to learn, and they flourish on autonomy. This approach focuses on the need to ease that learning process by working with them.

The given approach diverted the Law schools’ attention through Frank Bloch and others who introduced andragogy as a method of teaching in the 1980’s, alongside case studies and Socratic methods in different law programs. It was known as “the art and science of assisting grownups learn.” Now it’s time to introduce this adult/learner centred teaching method in Indian legal education.

More specifically, there are three notable reasons that law professionals and academicians believe is essential to bring a change in thinking from pedagogical education to an andragogical method of legal education.

● “An advocate shall not be a full-time salaried employee of any person, government, firm, concern or corporation, so long as he/she continues to practice.” (Bar Council of India, Rule 49) Law experts and academicians believe this rule must change. Law classroom requires first-hand experience in the courtroom, and legal scholars are primarily trained in theories and lack practical exposure. This rule of BCI restricts law professionals from legal academia, except on the periphery. Indian legal education needs to implement a clinical legal education approach. Although several colleges exercise moot courts, legal aid clinics, etc., it is hardly more than a formal aid.

● Learning behaviour and the understanding ability vary with age. It calls for elements of the andragogical approach to be integrated into the legal education sector to meet the needs of aspiring adult law professionals. Prof. (Dr.) Bharti said, “Every module in a respective law program should have a clearly defined result and measurable mode of assessment and evaluation (A&E). Universities and law institutes need to shift focus from summative evaluation merely based on grades or marks to formative assessment focusing on strengths and weaknesses for further enhancement.”

● Dr Ghayur Alam (Senior Professor of Law) believes there is an urgent need to redefine and retune legal education methods to make them adult centric. Top law universities in India usually make two claims about their curriculum, First, the law program will be integrated into other subjects like social science, science, humanities, management, etc. Second, learning architecture will include case studies, clinical methods, Socratic methods, etc. The approach to integrate and lecture is pedagogical or teacher-centric.

The subsequent approach is andragogical or learner centric but there is paucity of efforts here.

There should be better linkages and a focus on providing value for learners by involving them in the process.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “True education must correspond to the surrounding circumstances, or it is not healthy growth.” The circumstances of the legal education sector in India and the aspirations of young budding law professionals need a change in thinking and a move towards adult/learner learning methods.

The Bar Council of India regulates legal education in India, established under section 4 of the Advocates Act 1961. Every university and institute offering legal education in India must get approval from the BCI. The regulatory body of legal education in India can take inspiration from 6 approaches and principles of the andragogical method of teaching, proposed by Malcolm Knowles in his book “The Adult Learner.”

Self-Concept

Self-concept is people’s will to choose what they want, how, and when to learn. With age, people mature and become more self-directed and independent in making decisions, including education.

For example, a pedagogical method of legal education may include a teacher standing in the classroom and explaining a concept on the board. The andragogical approach includes moot courts and legal aid clinics where students can practically implement those concepts and learn while practising.

Adult Learner Experience

Kids have limited experiences and rely on teachers’ experiences to learn. Adult learners have an ever-rising reservoir of life experiences (life events, job exposure, education) that they employ while learning. Students pursuing law programs refer to their lived experiences and try to connect the dots between their past and new law concepts taught in the classroom.

Readiness to Learn

Adult learners tend to consider “what’s there for them” while choosing a program. Compared to children, adults are more selective about where to direct their energies and what skills to learn that positively affect their professional and personal lives. People want value from an action when they mature.

Orientation to Learning

The pedagogical approach is based on subject-based learning and involves postponed application of knowledge, say after a degree. The andragogical method focuses on the immediate application of knowledge and includes problem-based education. Law students need sufficient practical exposure that prepares them for the courtroom and boardroom. It calls for the adoption of an andragogical method of legal education.

Motivation to Learn

Factors to motivate learning differ in adults and children. Therefore, following the same learning method for all age groups requires reconsideration with deep thinking and logical actions. Kids are primarily motivated to learn through external factors like parents, teachers, etc., to get good grades. Motivational elements for adults are primarily internal, including self-actualisation, self esteem, improved quality of life, and more.

Active Learning

Knowles believes there are better ways to teach adult education than lecture based education. It does not complement the passive listening nature of grown ups. Educators should focus on making curriculum and teaching methods effective and engaging, enabling students to connect the concepts to real-life practices. Legal education should encourage participation and evoke curiosity to learn.

Therefore, it is time to teach law from learners’ perspectives, and it might improve our dismal performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law) (Only 2 in the 2023 rankings). Universities can use several strategies to implement andragogical approaches, including using real-life

examples in modules, encouraging self-directed learning, and learning backgrounds of students and using them in lessons for students to connect with their past experiences.

An enabling and empowering environment fosters critical legal thinking and inculcates lifelong learning to shape socially conscious legal professionals. The government of India has also emphasised implementing an adult-centred education system in NEP 2020, that many law universities have lauded for the required change in thinking for effective legal education and a strong footprint on the global platform.

