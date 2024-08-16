Empower your financial independence: Join the 42nd edition of ABSLMF’s Nivesh Mahakumbh

As our nation celebrates its 78th year of independence on August 15, let’s reflect on the extraordinary journey India has traversed. Our country’s history is a tapestry woven with threads of resilience, unity, and an unwavering quest for freedom. This independence didn’t come easy. Our forefathers fought valiantly against colonial oppression, sacrificing their lives for the freedom we cherish today. Investor Awareness Programme - Nivesh Mahakumbh can help you tread the path to financial independence.

Nearly eight decades later, our journey towards complete independence is incomplete without achieving financial independence, a cornerstone of true freedom. Financial independence is more than just a means to secure one’s future. It is a catalyst for progress for the nation as a whole. A nation of financially empowered individuals—including women and the elderly—brings prosperity to the community at large, as they make informed choices, secure their futures, and build a prosperous life for themselves and their families.

The 42nd edition of Nivesh Mahakumbh, a mega event by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, brings together the who’s who of the BFSI sector and a diverse cross-section of financial experts to foster a dynamic exchange of ideas through engaging panel discussions and erudite masterclass expert talks. The annual event highlights the major trends dominating the financial sector and looks at the new investing choices available to the investor of today so that they can make well-informed investment decisions.

This edition will, once again, bring together a diverse community of investors seeking to capitalise on India’s growth story as experts seek out knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of financial planning. The event will explore how broad asset allocation strategies encompassing equities, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, commodities, and emerging assets like ESG funds can offer robust solutions for achieving financial goals.

Some of the key speakers at the mega event include A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, KS Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, and Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head of Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.

Read on to get a sneak peek of the exciting event line-up at this year’s Nivesh Mahakumbh.

Q&A session with A Balasubramanian

The financial world is undergoing a lot of change shaped by global economic trends, changing regulatory requirements, technological advancements and a marked shift towards FinTech. Navigating this fast-evolving financial landscape requires a deep understanding of the emerging opportunities and risks. In an insightful session, A Balasubramanian, who completed 30 years in the asset management industry, will speak about the transformation this sector has undergone in the last three decades and what we can expect in the next 30 years.

Panel 1: Wealth-Building Strategies for Women

According to a Crisil report, the share of women in Indian mutual funds’ assets under management (AUM) has increased from 15.2 percent in 2017 to 20.9 percent in 2023. This reflects a shift in trend—more and more women taking control over their finances indicates a positive trend towards greater financial literacy and inclusion among women, which is crucial for the overall development of our society.

The first panel of the day, titled Wealth-Building Strategies for Women, will attempt to answer some critical questions about investment portfolios designed for women, such as the importance of asset diversification and how women can incorporate a mix of equities, bonds, REITs, gold ETFs, and ESG funds into their portfolios and what are the key challenges women face when trying to engage in long-term financial planning. It will also see Kamayani Anirudh Nagar, Head – Retail Sales, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, offering practical tips for women balancing their careers, family responsibilities, and personal aspirations while managing their investments. The other esteemed panellists include Amrita Sirohia, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at INDmoney, Dipika Jaikishan, Co-founder at Basis, and Dilshad Billimoria, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Financial Planner at Dilzer Consultants.

Panel 2: Young Earners: Building a Solid Financial Foundation

A second panel will shift the focus to investments tailored for young earners. Esteemed experts, including Deepak Yadav, Head of Passive Business at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Harsh Goela, Founder of Goela School of Finance; and Amit Bivalkar, Founder of Sapient Wealth, will share their valuable insights on navigating the investment landscape for the younger generation.

Young professionals who are starting their investment journeys have a unique advantage—time. If they plan their investments well, they can leverage the time factor to build long-term wealth through the power of compounding. Strategic asset allocation, focusing on mutual funds, presents an excellent opportunity that combines the potential for high returns from equities with the stability of bonds, mutual funds, real estate, commodities, and even innovative assets like peer-to-peer lending.

Mutual funds provide young earners with access to a diversified portfolio managed by professionals, allowing them to invest with relatively lower capital and benefit from the expertise of seasoned fund managers. The panel will seek to answer questions like how young earners can capitalise on growth opportunities in specific sectors like technology, healthcare, or renewable energy through sector-specific mutual funds, the risks and rewards of ETFs and index funds and whether investing in international markets or through SIPs is a good idea for this category of investors.

Masterclass 1: Retirement Ready – Managing Finances in Retirement

This will be followed by the first masterclass of the day, which strives to make you retirement-ready. You work hard to build a life for yourself and your family and wish to slow down as you age – spend quality time with your loved ones, travel the world or pursue a hobby you had no time for earlier in your golden years. Planning for retirement by making suitable investments early in life is imperative for you to live your dreams and afford the same lifestyle as you did in your working years.

According to the World Economic Forum, the global retirement savings gap is projected to reach $400 trillion by 2050, underscoring the urgent need for robust retirement planning. The masterclass, titled ‘Retirement Ready – Managing Finances in Retirement’, will see expert KS Rao delve into how you can make your golden years comfortable and enjoyable. The session will answer some key questions like when to start saving for retirement, some common mistakes people make, and how to maximise portfolio performance to sustain the same lifestyle post-retirement, among several others.

Masterclass 2: Financial Fitness – Building and Sustaining Wealth Through Market Cycles and Factor-based Funds

In today’s times, wealth is not just about making money on your investments. It is also about conserving it. Sustaining wealth requires a thorough understanding of market dynamics and the ability of the investor to adapt to changes. The journey to financial fitness is akin to maintaining physical health – it demands consistent effort, strategic planning, and a balanced approach. The next session, another masterclass for the day, will see another expert, Harish Krishnan, help viewers explore strategies for staying financially fit and creating a resilient investment portfolio in an ever-changing market landscape.

In the session titled ‘Financial Fitness: Building and Sustaining Wealth Through Market Cycles and Factor-based Funds’, you can expect to learn how to build a resilient investment portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations and economic downturns. This can be done by deploying the right strategies to rebalance your portfolio regularly to maintain an optimal risk-reward ratio. You must also capitalise on the right market opportunities during different economic phases to generate wealth. Krishnan will also enlist some best practices for maintaining financial discipline and the common pitfalls investors face in long-term financial planning.

Conclusion

A recent report by PwC estimates that India's household wealth could reach $10 trillion by 2030, underscoring the incredible potential if we continue to empower ourselves with financial knowledge and prudent strategies. So, whether you are a young professional starting your investment journey, a woman trying to manage her finances, or someone looking to start saving for retirement, the upcoming Nivesh Mahakumbh is just the event you need to be part of.

