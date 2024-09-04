Dr. Akram Ahmed, founder of Academically, shares his inspiring journey of overcoming obstacles to achieve his dreams. Born and raised in a small town in India, Dr. Ahmed's parents, farmers, struggled to provide for his education. Despite the challenges, he pursued his passion for healthcare and became a pharmacist. Empowering Healthcare Professionals to Practice Abroad Dr. Akram Ahmed's Vision

During his PhD at the University of Sydney, Dr. Ahmed met many international students who faced difficulties in passing clinical exams to practice in Australia. He realized that many Indian healthcare professionals were struggling to practice abroad due to lack of knowledge about the required exams and registration processes.

Farmer's son builds a 300cr empire

Determined to help, Dr. Ahmed created a YouTube channel and started providing guidance on passing exams like the OSPAP exam for pharmacists. He received an overwhelming response, with many healthcare professionals seeking his advice on how to practice abroad.

This led to the establishment of (link unavailable), a digital platform that assists healthcare professionals in preparing for licensing exams and navigating the complex process of practicing abroad. Dr. Ahmed's vision is to empower healthcare professionals to practice in any country they choose, without being held back by lack of knowledge or resources.

Dr. Akram & Academically's Bootstrapped story

A Beacon of Hope for Healthcare Professionals offers AI-based education and coaching for healthcare professionals, helping them to:

- Prepare for licensing exams

- Understand registration processes

- Navigate visa requirements

- Find job opportunities abroad

Dr. Ahmed's advice to healthcare professionals is to start preparing early, research the exam patterns and requirements for their desired country, and seek guidance from experts.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.