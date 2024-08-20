Empowering the Next Generation: Mentorship at the Heart of Trailblazing Women

KPMG India’s “Breaking Barriers: Women in IT” (2023), an intensive study found that 72% of women who had mentors believed it helped them overcome gender bias at the workplace, and 65% credited their mentors for their career advancement. Mentored women were 80% more likely to stay in the tech industry long-term, highlighting the role of mentorship in retention. Systemic biases and underrepresentation in leadership positions undermine the work that women do in the corporate world and keep them at arm’s length. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce India, leads the conversation on driving change and empowering women at the Trailblazing Women Summit held in 2023, highlighting the pivotal role of women in transforming industries and shaping the future.

The right mentor can serve as a wise counselor, offering invaluable insights, advice, and support. Those who have been through the corporate wringer can help their mentees navigate complex organizational structures, develop leadership skills, and build confidence. An overlooked aspect of mentorship is mentors creating a safe space for their women mentees to share their challenges and aspirations without fear of judgment.

ASSOCHAM India’s "Women in Technology: Bridging the Gender Gap" (2023) report found that 62% of women in tech with mentors felt that these relationships were instrumental in overcoming gender-related barriers at work, and 58% noted increased job performance due to mentorship.Mentorship was linked to a 25% reduction in attrition rates among women in tech, with mentored women being 48% more likely to stay in their roles for five years or more.

Beyond the Glass Ceiling

Mentorship in tech roles for women can significantly impact their careers by providing the guidance, support, and resources needed to navigate the unique challenges of the industry. Through mentorship, women gain access to experienced professionals who can offer insights on career advancement, skill development, and overcoming obstacles related to gender disparities. This relationship fosters confidence, encourages growth, and helps women build a robust professional network, ultimately leading to greater representation of women in leadership roles. Moreover, mentorship helps create a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture, driving innovation and diversity within the tech industry.

Investing in the Future

To maximize the impact of mentorship, organizations should create a culture that supports and encourages these relationships. This can include providing resources, training, and opportunities for mentors and mentees to connect. By fostering a workplace environment where diversity and inclusion are valued, organizations can reap the multifold benefits of mentorship programs.

The driving force behind this ethos at Salesforce is the vision of Arundhati Bhattacharya herself. She believed, “In a corporate world dominated by men, the journey to the top is often lonely for women leaders. In that space, a mentor can be a trusted companion who shares the weight of expectations and celebrates every milestone."

The biggest fillip for women dreaming big is the success of other women in the field. With this in mind, Salesforce is bringing together a panel of inspirational women who have risen above the unique challenges that women face to achieve unprecedented success in the corporate world.A key focus of the event is mentorship and how the right kind of mentorship from the right leader can help accelerate corporate careers for women. Arundhati Bhattacharya believes, “Mentorship is not just about sharing knowledge; it's about igniting potential. By investing in the growth of other women, we create a ripple effect of empowerment that transforms industries and societies.”

Hosted by Salesforce India the event ‘Trailblazing Women: Igniting Innovation’ will bring together leading women and allies from across India for an empowering day of conversation, learning, and connection. The summit will feature industry leaders sharing invaluable career advice to help other women in the field blaze their own innovation trail. Renowned award-winning actress Shefali Shah will inspire the audience with her journey and views on equality in today’s world.

Do register here for the event to interact with global leaders and be a part of the summit

https://trailblazingwomenstreaminglive.splashthat.com/External_Comms_Virtual

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.