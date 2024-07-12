As seasons change, adapting our skincare routines to combat the unique challenges posed by various weather conditions is essential. Changes in temperature and humidity can lead to dry skin, acne breakouts, and other skin concerns. It's crucial to have a one-stop solution that addresses these issues while keeping the skin healthy and radiant all year long. Episoft AC, One-Step Expert Skin Routine.

Episoft AC 30 is a non-comedogenic formula that combines the benefits of sunscreen (SPF 30) with nourishing ingredients to tackle acne and maintain skin health throughout the year.

The Episoft AC effect.

Combating Dryness and Acne

Various weather conditions can cause transepidermal water loss (TEWL), leading to dry, flaky skin. Episoft AC 30 contains D-panthenol, which reduces TEWL and increases skin hydration levels. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties help protect the skin from bacterial infections, which can occur during both humid and dry seasons.

One-Step Skincare Solution

Episoft AC 30 is a simple, one-step expert skincare product that moisturizes the skin and provides sun protection without clogging pores. Its non-comedogenic formula ensures that the skin remains acne-free, while the infusion of sunscreen makes it convenient for those who prefer minimal layering during any weather condition.

Episoft AC 30, non-comedogenic formula.

Innovative Formula

The innovative formula of Episoft AC 30 includes capric triglycerides, which enhance its spreadability and make it suitable for all skin types. The lightweight, water-resistant, and paraben-free formula is highly recommended by dermatologists for its ability to provide 24-hour moisturization and 8-hour sun protection without leaving the skin feeling heavy or greasy.

Dermatologist-Recommended

Episoft AC 30 is the No.1 dermatologist-prescribed product under the Acne/Acne Vulgaris indication in the Emollient & Protective preparations category, as per CMARC Mat October 2023. This recognition further solidifies its effectiveness in combating skin concerns regardless of the season.

Your one step expert skin care routine.

Take control of your skin's health year-round with Episoft AC 30, the ultimate solution for maintaining a healthy, radiant glow through every season.

